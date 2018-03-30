2 H BY WADE MALONE

The best selling electric sedan also earns a place in the Top 20 for all U.S. automobiles in July.

In July, the Tesla Model 3 set a number of records on the InsideEVs U.S. Plug-In Sales Scorecard. With our estimated 14,250 sales, it set an all-time single month record for any electric or plug-in vehicle. In addition, the Model 3 has set an all-time yearly record in the U.S. for a single model with 38,617. (With 5 months still remaining.)

Of course, the best is yet to come. Earlier this month we reported that the Model 3 could very well end the 2nd half of 2018 in the top 5 of Sedan sales. We are seeing the beginning of this ascension on the charts. GoodCarBadCar ranks the Model 3 in the top 10 of passenger car sales and the top 20 for all automotive sales in July. However, keep in mind this does not include sales from General Motors who now only report quarterly.

For their charts, GoodCarBadCar used InsideEVs Model 3 sales estimates of 14,250 deliveries. In Tesla’s Q2 earning results, the automaker reported a 52% market share of the Model 3 among “mid-sized premium sedans”. Tesla includes in this category the BMW 3-series, Audi A4, Mercedes C-class, Lexus IS and Jaguar XE. Using estimates for the XE and final sales data for the remaining models, Tesla seems to have sold somewhere between 13,800 and 14,000 Model 3s in July. This puts our July estimate accurate within ~3% and slots the Model 3 just above the Hyundai Elantra and Subaru Forester on the GoodCarBadCar sales charts.

This feat was achieved despite the fact that strained Tesla Service Centers held back deliveries from rising even higher last month. However, the young automaker should shake off those growing pains soon. It will be interesting to watch the vehicle’s growth for the remainder of the year.

