Tesla Model 3 Surges To Top 10 In U.S. Passenger Car Sales In July
The best selling electric sedan also earns a place in the Top 20 for all U.S. automobiles in July.
In July, the Tesla Model 3 set a number of records on the InsideEVs U.S. Plug-In Sales Scorecard. With our estimated 14,250 sales, it set an all-time single month record for any electric or plug-in vehicle. In addition, the Model 3 has set an all-time yearly record in the U.S. for a single model with 38,617. (With 5 months still remaining.)
Of course, the best is yet to come. Earlier this month we reported that the Model 3 could very well end the 2nd half of 2018 in the top 5 of Sedan sales. We are seeing the beginning of this ascension on the charts. GoodCarBadCar ranks the Model 3 in the top 10 of passenger car sales and the top 20 for all automotive sales in July. However, keep in mind this does not include sales from General Motors who now only report quarterly.
For their charts, GoodCarBadCar used InsideEVs Model 3 sales estimates of 14,250 deliveries. In Tesla’s Q2 earning results, the automaker reported a 52% market share of the Model 3 among “mid-sized premium sedans”. Tesla includes in this category the BMW 3-series, Audi A4, Mercedes C-class, Lexus IS and Jaguar XE. Using estimates for the XE and final sales data for the remaining models, Tesla seems to have sold somewhere between 13,800 and 14,000 Model 3s in July. This puts our July estimate accurate within ~3% and slots the Model 3 just above the Hyundai Elantra and Subaru Forester on the GoodCarBadCar sales charts.
This feat was achieved despite the fact that strained Tesla Service Centers held back deliveries from rising even higher last month. However, the young automaker should shake off those growing pains soon. It will be interesting to watch the vehicle’s growth for the remainder of the year.
GoodCarBadCar July 2018 U.S. Passenger Car Sales:
GoodCarBadCar July 2018 U.S. Vehicle Sales:
TESLA MODEL 3
Source: goodcarbadcar.net
21 Comments on "Tesla Model 3 Surges To Top 10 In U.S. Passenger Car Sales In July"
This article glosses over the fact that the same manufactures of cars have increased truck/CUV/SUV sales. It’s like coming in 3rd in the world cup.
Are you trying to say that the other manufacturers willingly give up their sedan market share?
BTW, coming in 3rd at the world cup is quite an accomplishment. Ask Argentina, Portugal, Spain, or Germany.
Well, Ford certainly is, as they are cancelling all their sedan production.
That’s involuntary. Ford’s sedan sales are down 20%+ in the last year alone. I have a Ford sedan right now and I can tell you it’ll definitely be my last. I could not recommend a vehicle any less.
The article shows all sales of all vehicles in the second table. Tesla made a sedan and it’s winning in sedans. What you just did is like a team winning the cricket world cup but someone comes along and says “well, the football world cup is better.” Different market man. Tesla shouldn’t be on any list of vehicles in the $20k range to begin with.
Wait until the Model Y starts shipping then we can talk again.
Yeah, that’s going to be interesting, because by the time they are in production with the Model Y in significant numbers, there should be several long range all-electric CUVs to choose from in the market.
None of which will be made in significant numbers, but it doesn’t matter either way because the market is bigger than anything planned for production, including the Model Y.
Define several. Is that more than 3, 5. Yes there will probably be a number of them, selling a small number, perhaps even several.
When is that? Tesla doesn’t know where the factory will be.
This is like Croatia coming in 2nd in the World Cup. Quite an accomplishment for a tiny new Nation State.
Looks like my prediction of 7th or 8th from the previous article “Tesla Model 3 Sales Rocket To New High In July, Sets Records” panned out. What’s amazing about this is that July 2018 wasn’t even a full-tilt month and the $35k version is still on the horizon. Breaking into the top five cars seems pretty certain some time this year. A good chance of top ten overall soon after.
For context on the note about GM, the Cruze and the Malibu sold 12,612 and 14,089 in June according to the same site so it’s a reasonable bet that Tesla is still 7th or 8th when you include those two. It’s probably most likely 7th.
January is typically an off month for everyone. Meanwhile, manufacturing improves daily for Tesla. Can we imagine what position January might hold for Tesla? I suppose a lot depends on whether they start shipping overseas in 2019. No matter what, a lot of auto executives are having a “ruh-roh” moment right now.
Awesome
Hey Wade, they’re using your numbers but they forgot to fill in April by the way. They have it at 0 sales. Also another cool chart from that site is the brand rankings.
The short sellers that are sticking with short positions on Tesla hasn’t changed. They must have a lot of money or are Masochist.
Who wears short shorts You wear short shorts hahahaha.
I love you morons and want to thank you.
They delayed many deliveries to game the tax credit and other sales didn’t cost the taxpayer $150 mil
I would answer that you don’t know…Yourself.
Nice to see it, the 3 vaulting up the list. Isn’t this the first time this has happened, that an ev has been in the top ten?
Well, it won’t be the last time, but it may continue to be the only one.
How often do new or post-refresh models surge into the top 10 like this?
Not in the last 20 years at least.