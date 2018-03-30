Watch Tesla Model 3 Strut Its Stuff In Stuttgart

3 H BY MARK KANE

It hasn’t even been officially introduced there yet.

The Tesla Model 3 is a rare sight in Europe, especially since the official presentation is scheduled for mid-July at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in the UK.

However, there are some Model 3 in Europe presented at shows or being tested by other companies.

It’s also possible that Tesla does some of its own testing of the Model 3 in Europe to double check charging infrastructure compatibility or maybe to focus on some adjustment specific for the European market prior to sales beginning there..

Thanks to the watchful eye of walkoART’s cameras, here we can see the Model 3 in Stuttgart, Germany where it fits right into traffic and looks pretty modern compared to the average cars on the street.

Sales in Europe are expected to begin by the end of this year.

On a related note, just the other day we got our first look at the Performance version of the Tesla Model 3 doing some donuts out on the tarmac. Soon, this high-end variant of the 3 will be common sight in the U.S. with sales and deliveries to ramp in the coming days /weeks.