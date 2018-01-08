Tesla Model 3 Smokes Ford Mustang – Drag Race Video
A Tesla Model 3 shows a Ford Mustang how it’s done at the drag strip. The 2017 Mustang was simply outgunned in this head-to-head race.
With its 0 to 60 MPH time of just 4.66 seconds, the base, long-range Model 3 is no slouch.
Just imagine how this race would’ve went had the Model 3 AWD performance version been available yet.
Video description:
“When we where at the track with the Teslas a 2017 Mustang EcoBoost raced the new Tesla Model 3. After racing all day in 23 degree weather with the Tesla battery down to 50% the Tesla was still able to come out with the win. Great reaction time.”
The 2017 Mustang Ecoboost features a 310-HP, 2.3-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine. It’s clearly no match for the long-range Tesla Model 3, despite only pumping out 271 HP and weighing in at a hefty 3,838 pounds.
In a race such as this, electric makes all the difference. That instant, off-the-line torque is what seals the win.
In this 1/8-mile race, the Model 3 gets it done in 8.7 seconds, whereas the Mustang needs 9.3 seconds to get to the finish line.
So in a 1/4 mile race the Mustang would have won?
Maybe?
The Tesla had a higher speed than the Mustang crossing the finish line. Mustang may be too far behind to catch it within the 1/4 miles.
Maybe another video will tell 🙂
Model 3 compared to 75D & P100D.
Same channel, Tesla Racing.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V4neuDNpWIg
Ha! That P100D couldn’t hook up for a good 500 feet! Must have been really slick out there.
Yeah, it was really slick. Just finished raining. They were just doing a demo, not real racing.
Good Spotting.
No.
Not that good for a 55K $ car, The gasoline Golf R starting at 40K is faster than that
There is usually more related to a car’s cost than its drag times.
How about the 5litre Mustang?
Yeah lets race base mustang. Try racing 5l cobra gt.
It does the 1/4 in 13.4 at 103 mph Model 3.
Heavier, less powerful and 50% charge? Impressive, especially since it’s geared for efficiency.
2018 Mustang GT with 10 speed auto does the quarter at 11.9.
I don’t think that car is in the same category of performance as a standard Model 3.
Performance category.. obviously not. Price point is still cheaper than the holier than thou electric car though so I’d say fair comparison.
A Mustang GT is a muscle car literally built for it’s straight line performance. The Model 3 is a 4 door passenger sedan. Hardly apples to apples. It’s like bragging a mustang GT is faster than a Maxima.
Actually, with IRS on these new models, they’re actually built for track performance rather than straight line.
What? That really sucks.
The Turbo-boost 4 cylinder is actually faster???
I’d have expected the lag of the turbo to be decisive, even against the V8. But, the V8 weight penalty did the trick?
That’s a 1/4 mile time he posted for the 5.0. In other words, no neither of those cars are any where close to being as fast. Also this test was done on a wet track causing horrible traction for that turbo 4 mustang. That 9.3 1/8th mile time is probably the slowest ever posted for that car. Nice try though.
Comparable legacy cars:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IxYg1IDrJUs
Well he’ll that was a 4 banger a small mustang. My mustang beat it 2017 5.0 425 hp
Sure have come a long way,with both cars.i would like another GREAT mustang but my life would work with a Tesla.im 70 so drive lots of miles.
What will it be like when the Model 3 Dual Motor comes out with a Performance version?
Then the rustang fan bois will have something to cry about lol
You must be retarded lol 😂 this is clearly a base 4 cyl mustang with a bad driver, the tesla has instant torque you dork..
So it beat the base 4 cylinder mustang.. lol so what
I’m not a fan of these either. What’s the purpose?
The Tesla’s aren’t even “Traditional sports cars”.
I could swear I did a reply to someone…….lol
What a bunch of idiots, internal combustion engine,vs a electrical drive. Should not even compare the two.
No, comparison is a good thing. If we want to see BEVs outsell ICEs then they have to be shown as better in all categories. However I think fairer comparisons should be made, like cars having same price, passenger capability etc.
GO TESLA GO DESTROY DIRTY GAS GUZZLERS AND DIESELS LOL CONNECT THE DOTS ON CLEAN AIR WAKE UP FOLKS
I love teslas but don’t be a dork please muscle cars are the way to go forever, alas this os just a 4 cyl mustang
Why don’t you try the real Mustang not the water down version called the Ecoboost. Please. .my Honda can beat that thing.
What honda an msx though?😂
…aaaand Teslas still suck.
Lol sure the s550 mustangs are 0-60 in 4.4 or less seconds and the electric tesla got instant torque at 0 rpm… traction issues or bad driver on the stang for sure