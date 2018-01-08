Tesla Model 3 Smokes Ford Mustang – Drag Race Video

4 hours ago by Eric Loveday

A Tesla Model 3 shows a Ford Mustang how it’s done at the drag strip. The 2017 Mustang was simply outgunned in this head-to-head race.

With its 0 to 60 MPH time of just 4.66 seconds, the base, long-range Model 3 is no slouch.

Just imagine how this race would’ve went had the Model 3 AWD performance version been available yet.

Video description:

“When we where at the track with the Teslas a 2017 Mustang EcoBoost raced the new Tesla Model 3. After racing all day in 23 degree weather with the Tesla battery down to 50% the Tesla was still able to come out with the win. Great reaction time.”

The 2017 Mustang Ecoboost features a 310-HP, 2.3-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine. It’s clearly no match for the long-range Tesla Model 3, despite only pumping out 271 HP and weighing in at a hefty 3,838 pounds.

In a race such as this, electric makes all the difference. That instant, off-the-line torque is what seals the win.

In this 1/8-mile race, the Model 3 gets it done in 8.7 seconds, whereas the Mustang needs 9.3 seconds to get to the finish line.