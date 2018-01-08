Tesla Model 3 Smokes Ford Mustang – Drag Race Video

A Tesla Model 3 shows a Ford Mustang how it’s done at the drag strip. The 2017 Mustang was simply outgunned in this head-to-head race.

Model 3 Versus Mustang

With its 0 to 60 MPH time of just 4.66 seconds, the base, long-range Model 3 is no slouch.

Just imagine how this race would’ve went had the Model 3 AWD performance version been available yet.

Video description:

“When we where at the track with the Teslas a 2017 Mustang EcoBoost raced the new Tesla Model 3. After racing all day in 23 degree weather with the Tesla battery down to 50% the Tesla was still able to come out with the win. Great reaction time.”

The 2017 Mustang Ecoboost features a 310-HP, 2.3-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine. It’s clearly no match for the long-range Tesla Model 3, despite only pumping out 271 HP and weighing in at a hefty 3,838 pounds.

In a race such as this, electric makes all the difference. That instant, off-the-line torque is what seals the win.

In this 1/8-mile race, the Model 3 gets it done in 8.7 seconds, whereas the Mustang needs 9.3 seconds to get to the finish line.

37 responses to "Tesla Model 3 Smokes Ford Mustang – Drag Race Video"

  1. Roy_H says:
    January 8, 2018 at 9:34 am

    So in a 1/4 mile race the Mustang would have won?

    1. Arpe says:
      January 8, 2018 at 9:42 am

      Maybe?

      The Tesla had a higher speed than the Mustang crossing the finish line. Mustang may be too far behind to catch it within the 1/4 miles.

      Maybe another video will tell 🙂

    2. ffbj says:
      January 8, 2018 at 10:08 am

      Model 3 compared to 75D & P100D.
      Same channel, Tesla Racing.
      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V4neuDNpWIg

      1. floydboy says:
        January 8, 2018 at 10:26 am

        Ha! That P100D couldn’t hook up for a good 500 feet! Must have been really slick out there.

        1. ffbj says:
          January 8, 2018 at 10:38 am

          Yeah, it was really slick. Just finished raining. They were just doing a demo, not real racing.
          Good Spotting.

    3. floydboy says:
      January 8, 2018 at 10:09 am

      No.

  2. Jack says:
    January 8, 2018 at 9:51 am

    Not that good for a 55K $ car, The gasoline Golf R starting at 40K is faster than that

    1. floydboy says:
      January 8, 2018 at 10:31 am

      There is usually more related to a car’s cost than its drag times.

  3. Stratos says:
    January 8, 2018 at 10:06 am

    How about the 5litre Mustang?

    1. Will says:
      January 8, 2018 at 11:15 am

      Yeah lets race base mustang. Try racing 5l cobra gt.

  4. ffbj says:
    January 8, 2018 at 10:11 am

    It does the 1/4 in 13.4 at 103 mph Model 3.

  5. floydboy says:
    January 8, 2018 at 10:17 am

    Heavier, less powerful and 50% charge? Impressive, especially since it’s geared for efficiency.

  6. Donald WARD says:
    January 8, 2018 at 10:24 am

    2018 Mustang GT with 10 speed auto does the quarter at 11.9.

    Reply
    1. floydboy says:
      January 8, 2018 at 10:33 am

      I don’t think that car is in the same category of performance as a standard Model 3.

      1. Lol@ignorancehere says:
        January 8, 2018 at 11:01 am

        Performance category.. obviously not. Price point is still cheaper than the holier than thou electric car though so I’d say fair comparison.

        1. Cecil T says:
          January 8, 2018 at 11:44 am

          A Mustang GT is a muscle car literally built for it’s straight line performance. The Model 3 is a 4 door passenger sedan. Hardly apples to apples. It’s like bragging a mustang GT is faster than a Maxima.

          1. Alex says:
            January 8, 2018 at 11:53 am

            Actually, with IRS on these new models, they’re actually built for track performance rather than straight line.

    2. mx says:
      January 8, 2018 at 10:36 am

      What? That really sucks.
      The Turbo-boost 4 cylinder is actually faster???

      I’d have expected the lag of the turbo to be decisive, even against the V8. But, the V8 weight penalty did the trick?

      1. Lol@ignorancehere says:
        January 8, 2018 at 10:58 am

        That’s a 1/4 mile time he posted for the 5.0. In other words, no neither of those cars are any where close to being as fast. Also this test was done on a wet track causing horrible traction for that turbo 4 mustang. That 9.3 1/8th mile time is probably the slowest ever posted for that car. Nice try though.

  7. ffbj says:
    January 8, 2018 at 10:31 am

    Comparable legacy cars:
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IxYg1IDrJUs

  8. Alberto says:
    January 8, 2018 at 10:41 am

    Well he’ll that was a 4 banger a small mustang. My mustang beat it 2017 5.0 425 hp

  9. Don Berry says:
    January 8, 2018 at 10:50 am

    Sure have come a long way,with both cars.i would like another GREAT mustang but my life would work with a Tesla.im 70 so drive lots of miles.

  10. Alaa says:
    January 8, 2018 at 11:07 am

    What will it be like when the Model 3 Dual Motor comes out with a Performance version?

    1. Lyle says:
      January 8, 2018 at 11:39 am

      Then the rustang fan bois will have something to cry about lol

      1. Jimmy says:
        January 8, 2018 at 12:40 pm

        You must be retarded lol 😂 this is clearly a base 4 cyl mustang with a bad driver, the tesla has instant torque you dork..

  11. Martin says:
    January 8, 2018 at 11:28 am

    So it beat the base 4 cylinder mustang.. lol so what

  12. (⌐■_■) Trollnonymous says:
    January 8, 2018 at 11:28 am

    I’m not a fan of these either. What’s the purpose?
    The Tesla’s aren’t even “Traditional sports cars”.

    1. (⌐■_■) Trollnonymous says:
      January 8, 2018 at 11:29 am

      I could swear I did a reply to someone…….lol

  13. Scott says:
    January 8, 2018 at 12:02 pm

    What a bunch of idiots, internal combustion engine,vs a electrical drive. Should not even compare the two.

    1. Roy_H says:
      January 8, 2018 at 12:15 pm

      No, comparison is a good thing. If we want to see BEVs outsell ICEs then they have to be shown as better in all categories. However I think fairer comparisons should be made, like cars having same price, passenger capability etc.

  14. Mister G says:
    January 8, 2018 at 12:19 pm

    GO TESLA GO DESTROY DIRTY GAS GUZZLERS AND DIESELS LOL CONNECT THE DOTS ON CLEAN AIR WAKE UP FOLKS

    1. Jimmy says:
      January 8, 2018 at 12:38 pm

      I love teslas but don’t be a dork please muscle cars are the way to go forever, alas this os just a 4 cyl mustang

  15. Dee says:
    January 8, 2018 at 12:24 pm

    Why don’t you try the real Mustang not the water down version called the Ecoboost. Please. .my Honda can beat that thing.

    1. Jimmy says:
      January 8, 2018 at 12:36 pm

      What honda an msx though?😂

  16. echoV8 says:
    January 8, 2018 at 12:29 pm

    …aaaand Teslas still suck.

  17. Jimmy says:
    January 8, 2018 at 12:35 pm

    Lol sure the s550 mustangs are 0-60 in 4.4 or less seconds and the electric tesla got instant torque at 0 rpm… traction issues or bad driver on the stang for sure

