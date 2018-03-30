Tesla Model 3 Sales Rocket To New High In July, Sets Records
In both May and June, Tesla Model 3 sales exceeded 6,000 units, but that’s tiny compared to the explosion of sales in July.
The moment of true inclusion of electric cars in the mainstream is now here with the Model 3 blasting past all previous marks by leaps and bounds.
How high was July?
Well, instead of four-digit figures, we’re now in the fives.
By our estimations, Tesla sold an astounding 14,250 Model 3s in July. Shocked? How can you not be? Of course, that’s the highest ever for sales of a single plug-in electric car in any month.
That figure soundly beats the results from May and June combined (12,312) and propels the Model 3 into a lead for the year that won’t be challenged by any other car. The YTD tally now stands at an estimated 38,617, which moves the Model 3 into first place all-time in annual sales, ahead of the old record of 30,200 LEAFs sold in 2014. And remember, there are still 5 months left in the year.
Moving on to the Tesla Model S and Model X...
These two plug-ins were outdone by their baby brother, but that’s expected.
For July, we estimate the following for sales of these two Teslas:
- Tesla Model S – 1,200 units in July
- Tesla Model X – 1,325 units in July
Both of those figures are down considerably from the June push, but close to in line with July 2017 sales for each of the two larger Teslas.
Tesla as a whole now holds a commanding lead in plug-in electric car sales for the year and will not be challenged by any other automaker for the YTD win.
Later this evening, Tesla will post it Q2 financials, followed by the call. Of course, InsideEVs will be on the call and our coverage will follow. We’d be extremely surprised if Tesla gave actual delivery numbers later today. Perhaps a market share chart, production numbers, etc. Some hints maybe, but we don’t expect precise figures. If numbers are released, we’ll update this post accordingly.
35 Comments on "Tesla Model 3 Sales Rocket To New High In July, Sets Records"
This would be amazing if it turns out to be accurate. Hoping!
That is on the low end of my estimate, they must be having a hard time delivering them, as in getting them from the factory to the customer… 😉 I guess that is a good problem to have.
Yes, I think their distribution network is struggling now… One of the shorts posted a video on twitter yesterday talking to a truck driver in Burbank, that said he could not unload his cars, because the Burbank lot was too full.
Same in Atlanta back when I picked up early July. Lot was stuffed full and there was a fully loaded truck parked across the street on the shoulder.
I am shocked that the Model 3 numbers are so low, maybe June numbers are wrong because Tesla didn’t hit 200,000 until early July…
This is US-only and Q2 numbers were confirmed by Tesla. What’s strange about July’s numbers is that the Model 3 is selling over seven times as quickly as its nearest EV competitor, much more than any luxury vehicle, and is now the 7th or 8th best selling car in the United States for July overall.
It’s hard to overstate the effect. For example, Ford US car sales are down 12k YoY (-27%) and they don’t have a single car in the same ballpark as the Model 3 in sales. The Model 3 is also selling at a rate 3-4 times as the BMW 3-series in the US.
You can’t really extrapolate Tesla’s numbers to other makes. You don’t know what Tesla’s normal sales rate will be once the initial demand as been satisfied. As well as the model 3 is doing it also taking sales away from the S/X which hurts Tesla since they have higher margins than the 3.
I think that you’re right that we have no idea what will happen when Tesla tries to satisfy the demand of the $35k version of their vehicle. Their sales right now are paltry by comparison. It’s a good rule of thumb that Tesla yearly sales always eventually exceed their reservation numbers at launch (see Model S and X). Day-one crowds are always the tip of the iceberg. People definitely want this car.
Where do you get the info regarding overall US sales for July?
I used June numbers and made an estimate. For Ford, I just used their press release from today.
In Southern and Northern California, there is a critical mass of Model 3’s. They are EVERYWHERE now and I am willing to bet they’ve taken a majority of BMW, Audi, Mercedes, Lexus, Acura’s business if not almost all. It’s just a matter of time when the whole country adapts and BMW, Audi, Mercedes, Lexus, Acura start to s**t in their pants.
Shoot, I thought Model 3 would be lower… I was guessing 10400- 13K
I love the fact that EVs have reached a point where someone can view 14,000+ as “low” 😀
If May or June was high it was by a few hundred units at the most. As we reported last month, somewhere between 2,000 and 3,000 made their way to Canada in Q2. We have no doubts about that, although the exact number is not known yet.
I thought he was being sarcastic??? (I have been known to be wrong, from time to time… 😉 )
Wade… Exactly… 14K is well below guidance, but still an amazing achievement. There should still be room to grow in August, as I believe the cars in transit now is about 2K higher then last month for Model 3. My early guess for Model 3 August is 18K-20K USA deliveries.
Wow, I was about 10% low in my Model 3 estimate Very close on S and X… Model 3 had a great month! Is that positive enough for you, Nix?
How about in Canada?
Very few. In fact I have seen no canadian deliveries reported for July. But I’m sure there have been at least a small number who just aren’t active in the usual online spaces.
And we are getting reports that a few AWD vins have been assigned for canadian delivery sometime in Sep-Oct. So at least some will be sneaking across the northern border in the coming months!
Any for delivery in Canada, that missed picking up in June, would roll into July sales, antway, but Tesla is pushing most now for USA deliveries, where possible! But a Performance Version will sell in Canada, before a Base Battery Version in the USA, for sure!
Shorts start losing their shirts.
It might be a while before the shorts lose their shirts, Tesla stock is still. It might have something to do with something called “profit”.
14,250 X (~$55,000 – ~28,000) = 385 million profit, give or take.
Looks like Q2’s cash burn (~900mn for 3 months) could be erased by Q3.
Shorts are good, for a bath. Think of the media ‘clicks’ from reporting these sales numbers. There might even be graphs. Eek.
Temporary artificial inflation of sales do to a 2 year backlog is nothing to be cheering about. Call me when a year from now Tesla can sell that many model 3s a month in the US.
Hey admins, does anything happen when someone racks up “thumbs down” at a really high level? Just curious.
No. We don’t use voting to stifle people.
Tesla Death Cultists were saying exactly the same thing about the then new Model X a few years ago, and the then new Model S a few years before that. Don’t y’all ever get tired of being completely wrong?
If not, then y’all should revive the “Tesla Death Watch” blog series. That was very entertaining… altho not in the way the writer intended!
Barring a major disaster at Tesla — and I mean a disaster far worse than any we’ve seen there — we can be absolutely certain that a year from now, Model 3 sales will be significantly greater than they were last month.
Go Tesla! 🙂
Lots of buyers won’t buy before a Test Drive, which Tesla is now setting up for, too!
Yeah let’s delay over 10,000 cars from last quarter and make it look like there were record sales. 14,250 – 11,000 eq only 3,000 sold in July
Remember they made 5000 cars in the last week of June, there is not a chance those could have been delivered in June, so they didn’t really delay that many cars. At most 5,000 or 6,000 cars could have been held back on purpose, but they seem to be having trouble getting them from the factory to the customer more than manufacturing them right now. Seems like a good problem to have.
Messing with numbers by holding back only works 1 month or quarter as it would show in the next. I am telling you now that 14,000 is the low end of the sales for this quarter. I am guessing 50,000 Model 3 cars this quarter. Yes, they held back by shipping cars to Canada in June, but that was to maximize tax credits for the buyers, not for lack of demand.
Dude what you’re talking about? Here the original message:
“11,166 Model 3 vehicles and 3,892 Model S and X vehicles were in transit to customers at the end of Q2, and will be delivered in early Q3. The high number of customer vehicles in transit for Model 3 was primarily due to a significant increase in production towards the end of the quarter.”
I am not disagreeing with that statement (you appear to be the one disagreeing by saying they were intentionally holding back), I am saying they were not, that it was mostly just end of quarter production (and maybe redirecting a bunch to Canada) to maximize the number of tax credits (they extended it by an entire quarter, meaning about 50,000 additional people will get tax credits and at higher values).
My guess is they still have 11,000 Model 3 units in transit from the last 2 weeks of production (or likely even more in transit this month than last). The point is the number in transit represents your last 2 weeks of production or so, your deliveries lag your production by 1-3 weeks or so).
Yes, why it’s so hard to deliver 3k cars produced in July?
It’s probably just plain hard for Tesla to deliver 16,000+ cars in a single month in a single country no matter how many they produce. Just look at those month over month gains. Looks like delivery is the bottleneck.
Because they probably produced 15-20k cars in July? I assume your comment was sarcasm? My hunch is the in transit number is higher now than last month.