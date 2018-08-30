Tesla Model 3 Sales Beyond Expectations: New Record In September
3 H BY ERIC LOVEDAY 112
Raise the roof. Or rather, pop the top off of that tent.
It’s a recurring theme here when it comes to Tesla Model 3 sales of late.
In both May and June, Tesla Model 3 sales exceeded 6,000 units, but that’s tiny compared to the explosion of sales in July, which amounted to 14,250.
Think that’s a big number? Well…it was. That is, until August when it shot up to 17,800.
But now, there’s yet another month in the books and, of course, a new sales record, too.
The moment of electric car lift-off has arrived with the Model 3 obliterating all previous marks and surpassing a new milestone, the 20,000 -unit mark.
September will be one to remember, that’s for sure. And it’s not just Model 3 sales that took off for Tesla.
Ready for them beyond expectations sales numbers? Aren’t we all…
By our estimations, Tesla sold an epic 22,250 Model 3s in September in the U.S. Shocked? Of course, that’s the highest ever for sales of a single plug-in electric car in any month, beating the old mark set by the…Model 3. And it’s the first time ever an electric car surpassed 20,000 sales in a month in the U.S.
We estimate 1,540 Model 3s were delivered to Canada in Q3.
The Model 3 now stands alone as one atop the sales chart for the year with no other plug-in electric car capable of catching it. The YTD tally so far stands at 78,132. An untouchable figure. The highest volume of sales ever for an electric car in a single year was back in 2014 when LEAF sales hit 30,200. With three months of sales still remaining in 2018, the Model 3 sits at nearly double the LEAF’s record and well on track to blow way past 100,000 by year’s end.
Moving on to the Tesla Model S and Model X...
These two plug-ins were outdone by Model 3, but that’s expected.
For September, we estimate the following for sales of these two Teslas:
- Tesla Model S – 3,750 units in September
- Tesla Model X – 3,975 units in September
Both of those figures are well over August results when our estimates put both cars at a volume of 2,625 for the Model S and 2,750 for the Model X.
Tesla holds a commanding lead in plug-in electric car sales for the year and will not be challenged by any other automaker for the YTD win. Trust us, no automaker can match Tesla for the year, so let’s call it right now. Tesla is #1 in U.S. plug-in electric car sales for 2018 and the margin just continue to grow as the year progresses.
Perhaps it’s time to give Tesla proper props for its plug-in progress. In terms of sales, the automaker is now clearly unmatched.
TESLA MODEL 3
TESLA MODEL 3 PERFORMANCE
Leave a Reply
112 Comments on "Tesla Model 3 Sales Beyond Expectations: New Record In September"
How does that compare with BMW 3-Series or Mercedes C-Class?
The TM3 easily outsold them both. The only question is by what margin.
Model 3 was what, No. 5 in the US overall in August? Those two cars weren’t close.
lol.
Tesla is looking at being the #13 brand for the month in the US, way ahead of BMW, Mercedes, Mazda, etc. They’ll be just ahead of Lexus and behind VW and Dodge. Before the year is over, I think we’ll have a month where they overtake both of those brands… then the next brand ahead of them will be Kia. Overtaking Kia will take awhile – they make 50K cars per month… probably won’t be until the Model Y has majorly ramped up that we see Tesla overtake Kia.
http://carsalesbase.com/us-car-sales-analysis-august-2018-brand/
Didn’t the Model 3 outsell all BMW sedans combined in the US in August?
Yep. Most likely did so again in September.
Depends if you look only USA or worldwide
This is true, but since Model 3 is really only for sale in US it only makes sense to compare in the US. Other markets might be similarly affected next year.
If they get production up
It isn’t “if”, it is when.
Production is up and running bringing the MOD 3 to EV Starved and waiting markets while Tesla satisfies US demand is going to take time, what a problem the GERMAN Big 3 would like to have. LOL
BMW made a HUGE mistake by not showing a BEV version of the new 3 Series the other day at their reveal.
What’s clear is that the demand for this car will exceed the ability to produce it for quite a few quarters off into the future.
Once the car is available in Europe, then elsewhere, the SD is opened up for orders, the leasing option goes live, etc. then we’ll see this become a 500K unit/yr product. Putting plants in China and Europe will lower costs in those markets and increase the reach of the brand as they move to introduce the Y and the pickup and future other products.
Looking forward to the 10Q to see the progress they’re making on sustainable profitability. The S/X products are mature and should be profitable with decent margins going forward and the 3 should reach that point within the next few quarters. Their costs per unit produced should drop the more units they make and the more battery cost improvements they realize.
They will get their global production up; Tesla wants to sell the LR equiped versions globally before offering the SR…
In August, the Model 3 outsold the entire car lineup of both BMW and MB. September number probably comes close to the entire vehicle sales for MB (cars + SUVs) and a few thousand shy of BMW’s.
September US sales InsideEVs estimate is almost 30k.
BMW sold 25k total in 9/2017 and this years numbers have only been slightly up.
Mercedes-Benz sold 32k total in 9/2017 but this past few months’ numbers have been significantly down so maybe.
When you get to these monthly numbers, you can start comparing with Honda Accord, Chevy Equinox, and Toyota Camry sales figures.
(and this is for a $50k+ car. I can only imagine when the $35k version arrives)
I no longer expect a $35k Model 3, except possibly limited shipments to reward original reservation holders.
Also, SRs to some extent will replace LRs. A lot of people are stretching to buy LR to end their long wait and to get the full tax credit. Once SR is available those people will be more likely to stick with SR. Tesla plans to ship LR overseas in early 2019 to keep the overall average sale price from falling too much as the US mix shifts toward lower price models.
Tesla should deliver 60-70k Model 3s in the US next quarter. That will likely be the all time high for US Model 3 revenue.
The 35K (36.2K) version will be offered. The issue will always be that once you’ve sprung for a car like that, the urge to option it up is going to be very strong. But it’ll be offered. You’ll just have to special order it each and every time.
A sad sad day for ICE.
It’s a Cold Day In ICE-Land… lol
Winter is coming…
A long, cold, intractable Winter, where Spring never comes.
I don’t see a way to see it that way. Most people still are clueless about BEVs. This is a great day for BEVs, but ICE still hasn’t noticed. My dad keeps telling me BEVs are a fad and they’ll never get over 10%. I think 15% is the point where he’s proven wrong and ICE companies really start to realize how screwed they are.
Some CEOs in the early 90s were saying that the internet was a passing fad.
…and how right they were.
ICE companies are smarter than your dad, they realize already what is happening, it’s just that they are so incompetent all they can do is limit sales locations of Tesla, through their political connections, or try to get the government to lower or weaken fuel standards, which they have done.
They would wish to squeeze every last drop of profit out the ICE, and they will be able to with pickup trucks for a while, but eventually even the old guard will be defeated, vanquished, and routed from the field..
If “the old guard” has to fight for their life, they will not go easy. As much as everyone here I wish 95% electrification in my lifetime but unlikely all or even most old brands disappear. Would love to be able to use my pre reveal M3 reservation but not sure how long would many people, including me, will wait to see the options they want available at a price they can afford. Keeping fingers crossed the high sales stay strong or stronger for a year.
I remember my parents telling me in the 1960’s that the Beatles were a fad that would disappear and be forgotten in a year. Young people still listen to them today. (Not that I was a big fan personally.)
My kids know the Rolling Stones and even The Who, not so much the Beatles. Restrictive licensing has hurt their mindshare.
Remember – they are only selling 30% of the Model 3 Variants at present, as well! Performance (Dual Motor); Non Performance Dual Motor; and Rear Wheel Drive! Also – each of these are Long Range Battery AND Premium Upgrade! Just Removing the current Mandatory Premium Upgrade, might expand that to 5 or 6 Variants, alone!
Then – the Standard Battery Variant, with or without the Premium Upgrade = another 2 Variants!
In the Autopilot Options – there are also two elements there: Enhanced AP, & Full Self Driving, as to purchase costs, making even more differences in price, selection, and variability!
Also – for each person that gives 10 people rides, there will be some number that buy a Model 3 themselves! I only spoke about the Model 3, at work, and have yet to order mine, and there are at least 2 there that I have seen, already!
They also aren’t available to lease yet. That will help keep demand high as the early reservation-holding enthusiasts all get their cars.
And then as the college graduates from each year consider their first car, they’ll be looking first at Tesla to see if they could possibly make it work. These kids have been dreaming about a Tesla for the past five years.
I for one, will love to keep my 3 and order a Y just because… 🙂
There is no such person as an “EV buyer”. There are car buyers. Anyone who could look at a Malibu could look at a Model 3. Anyone who could look at an Equinox could look at a Model Y (when it’s out). The idea that there is a fixed set of people who would buy an EV is dead.
Did you show him Norway’s Numbers?
On the contrary, I can see progress here: 10 years ago your dad said BEVs will never get over 1%. That’s a 10X gain! 😉
Ten years from now he will say that BEVs will never get over 100%…
My Uncle-in-law told me to enjoy my Tesla while it lasts.
An awesome result for Tesla.
Congrats to the whole team!
I gave the target 250k M3, S and X production and deliver number for 2018. Next year will be more than 500k?
Seems a bit low. Tesla only has to make 24K Model 3 in each of the next 3 months to achieve that. I think it’ll be closer to 255K or 260K.
Last 3 month production was 16k, 18k, 19k so 24/24/24 is quite ambitious. The S curve flattens as you remove the big bottlenecks.
Had Tesla made 400K cars in Sep instead of 22K, they would’ve sold all of them. It’s not shocking to see 22K or 222K sold today, because they “sold” 400K+ cars 2 years ago. I hope sales breakdown put Tesla 3 sales in separate category, because that’s skewing the true month-to-month result for all other EV.
What is ‘untrue’ about Model 3 sales? Last I heard you still had to produce the car and put it in a customer’s hands before it counts as a sale.
I’m not denying delivering is sale. But what is so shocking about measly 22K Tesla 3 sales when 400K+ people reserved 2 years ago? That’s still almost 2 years to fill reservations from 2 years ago (4 years wait for delivery). I’m not impressed. Tesla has lots of room to improve.
I’m pretty sure a bunch of them cancelled, but the waiting list is probably long as new customer order
And yet – If I wanted a Spark EV today – I could not get one!
In Ontario – the same is nearly True with the Bolt EV, made by the Massively ‘More Capable’ General Motors!
Nobody wants those cars though.
I never said “I” Wanted one, I said “If” I wanted one!
Which means – I know people complaining about not being able to get one of them – even the Bolt EV, in Ontario – is now like Alaska, as far as sales supply of them goes!
Plenty o’ sparks on the used market. My brother is considering buying our leased spark. It’s a good car.
It’s a Fun Toy Car, at an Expensive Toy Price, and more may come available, as older owners upgrade to the Bolt EV, but still not easily found in Ontario, Canada! Maybe a closer competitor, in Acceleration, to a Tesla than any other little EV, though! (Up to a Slower speed Point, I think!)
Tesla does not have 400k+ reservations for the current offering.
Almost half the reservations were overseas and more than half of US reservation holders want a $35-45k car. That leaves less than 100k reservation holders for the current configuration, many of which have personal reasons to defer purchase for now. Tesla delivered 80k+ Model 3s and is selling quite a few to non-reservation holders.
Reservation holders is an irrelevant stat. Demand for the cars far exceeds the number of people willing to give a $1,000 deposit for a chance to wait in line.
Considering how few Bolts are being produced, your comment reaks.
“Had Tesla made 400K cars in Sep instead of 22K, they would’ve sold all of them.”
You sure about that?
https://www.nytimes.com/2018/10/01/business/tesla-cars-questions.html
They literally can’t deliver them fast enough. They need buffer spots to hold them. Tesla doesn’t have many delivery lots to hold them like car dealers use.
That’s true.
Unlike MadBro’s stealership which has a lot and probably some off site storage, Tesla stores its cars waiting for shipment at various places including its property nearby at Lathrop.
When I drive by a suburban parking lot for an empty office building I see if filled with Jeep products. The difference between Jeep and Tesla is that with Jeep every car was built on spec and they are sitting on lots waiting for someone to realize they wanted a Jeep. The Tesla cars are waiting on someone to do paperwork to finalize delivery to the person who paid $$ deposit to have the car built for them.
They are seeing the holding lots as Tesla moved 80,000 cars around the country in Q3.
There are over 3 months of sales of Bolt’s at dealerships across the U.S. – about 4,000. If Tesla was in the same situation, there would be 70,000 Model 3’s sitting around. The holding lots wouldn’t have a mere few hundred here and there, some with a 1,000. There would have to be massive parking lots of many thousands of cars.
PS, my brother on a day drive down I80 westbound in the midwest he noticed 5 transit carriers full of Model 3 cars. Those are just the ones he saw. Given the small sampling there are huge numbers of these cars being moved around the country.
When we picked up our Model 3 earlier this month, they were doing deliveries 25 customers at a time every hour. As cars left the lot, there were trucks full of new deliveries showing up. This was on a Saturday no less.
I saw three of them unloading on a side street next to Ty Warner Park in Westmont, IL this weekend. The Westmont Tesla store is a mile from there.
Mostly shorters were quoted in that article. Would like to see more balance. Now, if they had taken inventory of the cars in the lot and had discovered that most were just sitting there, that might lend credibility. In Tempe Arizona, the service center is overflowing with cars, but those cars are going out to customers as fast as new ones are coming in.
LMAO, Mental MadBro’s latest grasping for straws conspiracy theory!
The Model 3 is doing so well because Tesla have delivered a long-range BEV at a significantly lower prices than the S and X.
They aren’t even selling it in European markets yet
There’s the Leaf+, Kona and Niro to come, unfortunately in small numbers.
The market’s going to be starved.
That whole “Production Hell” thingy, is looking more like “all rear view mirror”, right about NOW!
Yes. Remember 1 year ago? Tesla deep in production hell. They built something like 120 cars. What a difference 12 months makes
Elon Musk wrote that they’re out of production hell. Out of hell, but they still have some production challenges to overcome.
It’s Lonely At The Top ! Since There is No Competition., Tesla Will Have to Complete with Tesla and Keep on Breaking Previous Tesla Records !
They are competing with ICE. Tesla is breaking out of the niche category into general car sales.
Congratulation Tesla!
The Model 3 is truly a great car.
To coin a Honda slogan, the Model 3 really is the EV that “sells itself”.
NPNS! SBF!
Volt#671 + BoltEV + Model 3
Thanks to Tesla (especially TM3), this month’s sales should exceed 40k units.
Is my math wrong, or is Tesla responsible for 2% of total US sales this month?!
By volume or revenue? By revenue will be much higher than an average car.
Numbers are a bit bigger than that.
I think not many are surprised by that number, it was clear that Tesla would sell all the cars they could produce during Q3, and the same will happen during Q4. The big question (for me) is about 2019 with the end of tax incentives and US market saturation. Fans will not like but I suspect sales in the US are going to go down severely and is yet to be seen if Tesla can compensate that with other markets.
I’m more curious about profits, I wouldn’t be surprised if this (also Q4) is the best quarter (sales) for Tesla before new models are released (or they start to make cars in China).
(This is me guessing, this is my opinion based in some evidences and a lot of gut feeling).
So the facts that every other market is going to be opened up in the next year and lower priced cars will come available and leasing will become available won’t lead to increased demand? On my son’s soccer teams I’ve had several parents ask me about my Model S and at least two of them have said they plan to buy the Model 3. Go talk to a bunch of college seniors and ask them what they plan to buy when they get their first job and are ready to get a new car.
Other markets will lead for sure to extra demand. What is to be seen is if that compensates the decrease of sales in the US (me guessing).
Reasons why I think US demand will be lower:
1 – Tax credit phasing out – Denmark and Hong Kong similar experience was a disaster for EV sales (I don’t expect an effect that is even closer, but still…).
2 – Waiting list in the US is about to be close – many waited over 2 years for the model 3. Current sales should be seen not just a demand from 1 year but a bit more than that.
3 – Market saturation – Tesla is selling half (a bit less I think) of the cars in California, in the entire US early car sales in the price range of Teslas are 1 million (to be confirmed). Tesla would require 30% of that market or a huge growth of it.
I don’t know if Tesla can decrease much the price of the cars, we’ll have to wait for the financial results, but if the profits are not strong I don’t see that happening without harming the company.
In the case of Denmark and Hong Kong there were huge tax breaks and the effect was purely on very high end cars. Phaseout won’t have anywhere near as big an effect on the Model 3 in the USA.
Key period now, as they need to get the production efficiencies that allow them to release the SR early in 2019.
No, they will lower average transaction price with standard Model 3, but sales will still increase next year (my guess).
That means lowering profits (probably). We have to wait for the financial results to see what’s the margin to lower prices.
If they can get the SR+PUP/SR+EAP profitable they’ll have plenty of sales.
But I expect early 2019 will see them starting delivering high spec 3s to Europe.
Did Tesla fully outsell all of BMW for the Month in the US? I think it probable!
It’s not only probable, it is very likely.
Likely, but probably need to look at the full quarter to account for S/X. The Model 3 is a bit of an exception since it is still ramping.
August US sales:
Model 3: total = 17800 (source: InsideEVs)
Tesla: cars = 20425, SUVs = 2750, total = 23175
BMW: cars = 14450, SUVs = 9339, total = 23789 (Pure EV = 0)
MB: cars = 8805, SUVs = 11534, total = 20339 (Pure EV = 1)
For September, looks like Model 3 alone will be roughly the same to MB’s total sales and Tesla total will exceed that of BMW, assuming 10% increase from August for both BMW and MB.
Almost certainly.
BMW September 2017 sales were 25,571 and 2018 sales have only been slightly higher.
As long as September continues BMW’s sales trend September will be lower, but the 2018Q3 sales will be higher than Tesla.
The Model 3 is still expensive and not very practical. The only reason the Model 3 is selling so well is because production is filling reservations that have existed for years. We will see whether Tesla can become a competitive main stream auto manufacturer or will just be a niche market supplier whenever production catches up to reservations.
This niche manufacturer already produces in volumes that Porsche delivered for years. If you consider Porsche a niche manufacturer than I don’t mind Tesla being called the same thing.
Porsche is just a single brand under the Volkswagen Auto Group. Since Porsche shares technologies, resources and expenses with the rest of the VW Auto Group and Tesla has to go it alone, it’s ridiculous to compare Porsche to Tesla. Porsche can continuously lose money and still survive as long as the VW Auto Group is solvent but Tesla has to eventually make a profit or it will have to go out of business.
Porsche is a niche manufacturer – undoubtedly. It’s the only way they can be (if not mistaken) the most profitable car maker (maybe some makers than build less than 100 cars a years can beat them).
Wait for the base Model 3 next year, sales will still increase some as demand will be even higher for that car.
There have only been 80,000 Model 3s delivered out to fill a 400,000 reservation list. At the current production rate the reservation list will NOT be filled next year. So no, next year sales will not give any indication of demand for the Model 3, but it will mean that some people have waited 3 and 4 years for their reservation to be filled.
“it will mean that some people have waited 3 and 4 years for their reservation to be filled.”
Your words.
Consider the broader implication.
Circa 2007 – Yeah, sure, those new iPhones are expensive as hell and not very practical, and the long lines on opening day were only due to pent up demand. We’ll see if they can become competitive whenever production catches up to reservations!
Yawn, the same tired argument that has been repeated over and over again.
My take is that Tesla will just go from strength to strength as more of the buying public gets their hands on this magnificent piece of machinery. Americans are dense but they’re not stupid. They can tell the difference between S… and Shinola, though at times they have to have it shoved in their face.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YTHL0y6xvLE
America was built on a foundation of cooperation and sharing the wealth, these concepts are foreign to Tesla.
How did you come to this conclusion? Sharing the wealth??? Have you heard of the 1%?
Based on what – No Little League Sponsorships?
How about sharing Clean Air? Reducing Pollution?
LOLWAT
Wall Street doesn’t seem too impressed, the stock price is already down about 2 percent for the day.
Profit taking and several wall street analysts already have bogus headlines. Tesla misses expectations… really? I see Business Insider corrected their blatantly false headline (according to numbers in their own story) and it now says they exceeded expectations.
Viking – Yes – the “Headline” may be correct, but the Stories URL still says they missed (Meaning – Fell Short, in Most Minds)!
https://markets.businessinsider.com/news/stocks/tesla-model-3-deliveries-meet-guidance-miss-wall-street-expectations-2018-10-1027583292
This is a nice month for sure but predicting the downfall of the ICEV is a bit premature. This is a touchdown in the first quarter not dropping the knee with an 8 point lead with 7 seconds to go.
PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In Q3, we produced 80,142 vehicles, 50% more than our prior all-time high in Q2…
Tesla broke down the deliveries per model:
Q3 deliveries totaled 83,500 vehicles:
55,840 Model 3
14,470 Model S
13,190 Model X.
Per – the other guy – https://electrek.co/2018/10/02/tesla-q3-production-deliveries/
and source – https://globenewswire.com/Search/NewsSearch?keyword=Tesla%2C%20Inc.
There were lots in Canada, but – unless they Delivered Lots to Europe, it sounds like they likely delivered over 50,000 to the USA this Quarter! Since I also don’t think they started Deliveries to Mexico, I would like to see how many were sold in Canada – since I heard (Twitter Post) there were a goal of 300 Deliveries in Toronto, on Sept. 30th!
I see insideevs tallies out at 54,300 USA Model 3’s! All together, that means only 1,540 Model 3’s were delivered in all of Canada – For the Whole Quarter? Interesting – I think the Number is quite possibly higher!
OK *Update – they are done their maintenance on their Database – here is the full link:
https://globenewswire.com/news-release/2018/10/02/1588592/0/en/Tesla-Q3-2018-Vehicle-Production-and-Deliveries.html
Only 115 Model 3 sold in Canada in July, and only 95 sold in August. And we only be sure for September numbers in November. So, it would be 1540 – 210 = 1330 in September. (Sources:https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1dLFJwZVdvNLRpmZqPznlzz6PB9eHMe5b-bai_ddRsNg/edit#gid=25)
What did Elon say a few months ago? something like being like “We just became a real car company “.
Eric, “And it’s the first time ever an electric car surpassed 20,000 sales in a month in the U.S”, this sentence would be more accurate like that “And it’s the first time ever an electric car surpassed 20,000 sales in a month in the WORLD”, as the previous record was from the BAIC EC-Series, with 15719 sales in China in November 2017. (Source: http://ev-sales.blogspot.com/2017/12/china-november-2017.html)
Excellent and mine was one of those.