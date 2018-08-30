Tesla Model 3 Races Past Toyota Corolla In U.S. Passenger Car Sales
Model 3 leaves all luxury and plug-in competition behind, charts with mainstream ICE passenger cars instead.
Here in the EV world, the Tesla Model 3 tends to be compared to its perceived competitors in the luxury sedan market or the plug-in market. This is understandable, but is becoming increasingly irrelevant. Moving forward, the Model 3 will be leaving most EV and luxury competition behind.
Based on numbers reported by GoodCarBadCar last month, the Model 3 charted a course for the top 5 of passenger car sales in August. This placed Model 3 sales in between the Hyundai Elantra (15,475) and the Toyota Corolla Family (26,155).
Needless to say, no plug-in vehicle has ever achieved this before. It will be quite some time before any other plug-in vehicle will pull it off.
Now it looks like the Model 3 has cleared that next hurdle and passed the Corolla Family in sales. Corolla sales dropped to 20,797 this month. Allowing the best selling electric sedan to slip by it in sales with an estimated 22,250 deliveries in September.
This, despite the fact that the Model 3 base model is not yet available and the fact that Tesla continues to have bottlenecks holding back deliveries in many U.S. locations.
So, what is the next car to be dethroned as the Model 3 climbs the passenger car sales charts? If Tesla can keep up this pace, the Honda Accord, Civic and Toyota Camry had better keep a close eye on their rearview mirrors. The Teslas are coming!
We look forward to watching the Model 3 continue to grow for the remainder of the year as Tesla launches the short-range model and extends deliveries into global markets.
21 Comments on "Tesla Model 3 Races Past Toyota Corolla In U.S. Passenger Car Sales"
Corolla took a hefty 35% sales drop despite the 2019 model going on sale. Probably it lost its sales to crossovers.
And Tesla did all it can to sell 22,250 units of Model-3 which is really great.
With production of only around 5,200 / week, Tesla will be producing 23,000 Model-3 this month and including the inventory, it may sell somewhere in the range of 23,000 – 24,000 this month. If Corolla sells more than this, then Model-3 may again fall back into 5th place.
But in value, its still #1 in cars as each Model-3 sells for $60,000.
What is surprising is that no one predicted that Model-3 will overtake Corolla.
Sedan sales are declining drastically for all car makers. SUVs growing at rapid pace. Model Y can’t come soon enough.
Tesla will try to squeeze as many LR Model 3s as possible for Q4. $35K SR Model 3 will keep the sales growth for 2019.
Honestly, I think most Sedans are boring. Model 3 stands a chance to reverse that trend given importance of efficiency for EV performance. People will see how much better the sedan will do for range, and that translates to lower costs for the same performance.
Agree, Y will sell incredibly well too though.
Sedans are boring as opposed to what? In comparison to performance sports cars? Surely not in comparison with the prevalent, mommy centric SUV’s and crossovers.
The 2019 Toyota Guppy Face Corolla?
Some one was waiting for the 2019? Highly doubt it.
More likely, all of America is waiting for the Model 3 $35,000 version.
Or, Toyota has a secret plan to make the Corolla so ugly no one buys it, switching to the less ugly CUV, or, they buy a Tesla.
I can’t believe the Mirai sold 159 for the month!
True that is the more shocking reveal! :O
Lol that’s awesome but to be fair the Toyota Corolla is experiencing a model generation change right now (I had to look it up to find out). If it’s anything like the rollout for this current version of the Hyundai Elantra it’ll take a few years before its sales numbers are restored.
An ICEv generation change usually means a bump in sales. The 2019 Corolla is not radically different from the 2018. It would not cause “production hell.”
Same thing with the comparison with the BMW 3. That car was long in the tooth and slated for a 2019 redesign but somehow people thought that the sales drop was due to the Model 3. We really won’t know that until we’re well into 2019.
Each new Tesla Model 3 sells the next two.
With an average selling price about double of Corolla.
Probably closer to triple the price. Last month $1B worth of Model 3’s were sold compared to around $850M in Camry’s. Really, the Model 3 is the #1 selling car 2 months in a row from a gross revenue perspective.
Oh Fortune, like the Moon, ever waxing ever waning.
As one star rises others fall..
This quarter Model 3 sold more than all BMW passenger cars combined. We need an article and a chart about that.
And this is the mistake Toyota made, the Prius never out sold the Corolla.
Kind of shows, Toyota never rally tried.
Toyota Prius success was tied to high gas prices. Most people didn’t actually want the car other than for the fuel economy.
No, it shows the inherent inflated cost in two drive systems vs one. Prius was never going to achieve price parity with Corolla.
This is starting to get real very quick! In just a few years (once Model Y production gets going) Tesla is going to outsell Toyota…then Tesla Truck…..
Tesla has Liftoff with Rocket Growth in Car Numbers!
Hey look, Lexus sold 24,597 cars in total, Tesla Model 3 alone had 22,250 sales in September….
So, one Tesla model sold almost as much as all of Lexus(in the US).
My only question is, does that table count all passenger vehicles or just cars/sedans? It would be nice for just the Model 3 to outsell all Lexus sedans, wagons and SUV’s