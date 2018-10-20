Tesla Model 3 Sales Charge Way Past Milestone Of 100,000 In U.S.
Tesla Model 3 sales up slightly in November as YTD figure blows past 100,000.
The big Tesla Model 3 push will likely again return next month Q4 comes to an end.
In both May and June, Tesla Model 3 sales exceeded 6,000 units, but that’s tiny compared to the explosion of sales in July, which amounted to 14,250. Then, in August, sales shot up to 17,800. Then, September closed out Q3 with a real blast as sales hit 22,250 units.
Q4 started out predictably softer with Tesla Model 3 sales at 17,750 in the U.S. in October. That was the third-best sales result ever for the Model 3 in the U.S.
But now, there’s a new #3 as sales of the Model 3 begin to tick upwards again as the quarter moves on. For November, InsideEVs estimates Tesla sold 18,650 Model 3 in the U.S. (*this figure doesn’t include Canada).
Year-Over-Year
If we look at year-over-year for the Model 3, the gains are ridiculous. In November 2017, Tesla sold 337 Model 3. Compare that to last month’s 18,650 and you’ll notice there’s more than just a wee bit of growth there.
The YTD tally so far for the Model 3 stands at 114,472. Cumulative sales now stand at 116,296, which is higher than all plug-in vehicles sold in the U.S. in 2015.
The highest previous volume of sales ever for an electric car in a single year was back in 2014 when LEAF sales hit 30,200, so the Model 3 obliterated that record and there’s still one big Model 3 month left for the year.
Moving on to the Tesla Model S and Model X
For November, we estimate the following for U.S. sales of these two Teslas:
- Tesla Model S – 2,750
- Tesla Model X – 3,200
More Model S & X sales info for November here
Tesla holds a commanding lead in plug-in electric car sales for the year and will not be challenged by any other automaker for the YTD win. Our tally puts the automaker at a combined total of 159,0277 sold (Model 3, S & X) in the U.S. through the first 11 months of 2018.
TESLA MODEL 3
@Eric Loveday: What is your estimate of the total Model 3 numbers sold worldwide (US and Canada at this point)? Because when I add up your numbers for the USA and Canada, including the low number produced in 2017, it seems like the estimates are really low (sub 125.000), compared to other data-based estimates (>130,000)
Our total so far for 2018 is 114,500, and 2017 was 1760. So about 116,000 have been delivered in the U.S. While we don’t track Canada, some 750 or so were likely delivered there just this month, in addition to deliveries in Canada during other months.
You mention “produced” in 2017, but remember, we aren’t tracking production at all, like some other sites. We are only tracking cars that end up in people’s driveways. There are many cars that were built but have yet to be delivered. This is especially true during months that deliveries are far from Fremont. What data-based estimates are you referring to and how do you feel our number is off? Thus far, it has been spot on every quarter when Tesla provides numbers.
Bloombergs production estimates and TroyTeslike’s spreadsheet
I meant “delivered” not produced, so disregard that.
If the production estimates are anything to go by and you sales-estimates likewise, it would mean that 12,000-14,000 cars are in transit, sitting at holdning areas waiting to finalizing of the sale. I personally find that number really high, which leads to believe that either your sales numbers are low or there are more 3’s in transit at one time than I realize.
Could you give insight into the data you use and how you calculate sales numbers?
Read this first Morten:
https://insideevs.com/insideevs-handle-sales-estimates-methodology/
Then ask if you have further questions.
I’m confused by your question what are the low number produced in 2017. What is number that your talking about. Also what data-based estimates are you referring to please provide a link.
In the past Inside EV has been very close to the actual number with it’s estimates.
Production estimates that I was talking about:
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1YeLtMxFt9Lh8mndZhjOqrzFfWQ_r5T9LS-l3gQzPXCk/edit#gid=0
https://www.bloomberg.com/graphics/2018-tesla-tracker/
InsideEvs have been close or completely right, because they never post the sales-numbers for the last month of a quarter, before Tesla posts official numbers. Thus they can just subtract the first two months numbers from the official total for the quarter, to calculate the last month of the quarter sales. Thereby Insideevs total numbers add up to Teslas official numbers, even though the month-by-month numbers are likely inaccurate.
We estimate first and only adjust in rare cases when we need to. Overall, we have still been within 1-3% prior to Tesla releasing quarterly numbers.
Yes we do post our expectations for the last month of the quarter. We have done so since I started calculating them.
https://insideevs.com/september-2018-plug-in-electric-vehicles-sales-what-to-expect/
We will list projections again this quarter before Tesla does.
But we will not update the plug-in sales chart until we have final data from Tesla. Once Tesla releases numbers, we will finalize our estimates before adding to the scorecard.
If you want our projection, read next months ‘What to expect’ article. If you don’t, feel free to ignore it. No hard feelings.
I know this doesn’t include Canada but doing some quick math:
18,650/4 weeks = 4662 cars for USA per week
so I would want to hear about this many Nov deliveries in Canada to get us to the minimum bar of 5k/week
4*338 = 1,352
You are talking about production. This is how many cars were delivered. You can’t use delivery numbers to estimate production. It doesn’t work that way. Every car that’s built doesn’t instantly materialize in and owner’s driveway. There are a whole set of logistics involved in getting the cars delivered, and we know full well that there are many Model 3s that were produced and are not yet delivered or are in transit, etc.
Do you dare venture a guess, at how many could possibly be in transit at one time?
We are looking at numbers still. Busy times.
Knowing Tesla, through the knowledge of insideEVs. Tesla uses a delivery routine where they in the beginning of the quarters (1-2 months) ship vehicles as far away as possible. This lead to lower deliveries in the first two months of each quarter, this time Oct/Nov, and higher deliveries in December. This way Tesla maximizes the deliveries throughout each quarter as vehicles produced later in December will be arriving to people living close to the factory.
Bottom line, high transit numbers in 1-2. months each quarter to secure low transit number in 3rd month each quarter to provide high delivery numbers and earning profits for quarterly earning calls.
Dang. Seems unlikely that November will be a new #1 for US EV sales if Model 3 sales are so low. The vehicles we don’t have numbers for yet only sold 3243 combined in October… we’d need them to sell over 5000 together to set a new record. If every single one of the unreported numbers matched their best of the year so far, you’d just barely have a new record month in November… but that’s obviously impossible, as it includes stuff like 794 sales of the Ford Fusion Energi.
Model 3 sales are not low. How are they so low? They are the best month ever aside from the final month of Q3. Some also went to Canada. People will be really sorry when Tesla starts delivering Model 3s overseas and then folks say, wow Model 3 sales are way down. They are very impressive for sure, especially since they aren’t focused on delivery all in the California area like they did in September. We knew this month would never beat September. We estimated about 40k total, which will easily be beaten. The middle of a quarter never beats and end-of-quarter push.
Maybe some of the other EV manufacturers need to pick up the pace.
Cool news! You can add that the Model 3 is also setting the annual record for global EV sales at the same time, since the previous record was set last year by the BAIC EC-series, with 78k sales (they broke the Leaf’s 2014 record of 60k, such a disappointment that Nissan couldn’t continue that momentum). This also means that the Model 3 is the first EV ever to log 6-figure sales in a single year, a sort of entry milestone into the Big Leagues of global car sales (very few cars go into 7 figures in one year).
http://ev-sales.blogspot.com/2018/01/world-top-20-december-2017.html
In fact, all 3 of these EVs – Model 3, EC-Series, and Leaf – will break the 2017 world record this year, and at least 2 of them will go into 6 figures. But the Model 3 is far out front.
A quick question: do you know how many of November sales were of the new mid-range flavor?
18650, nice number guys.