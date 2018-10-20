Tesla Model 3 Sales Charge Way Past Milestone Of 100,000 In U.S.

1 H BY ERIC LOVEDAY

Tesla Model 3 sales up slightly in November as YTD figure blows past 100,000.

The big Tesla Model 3 push will likely again return next month Q4 comes to an end.

In both May and June, Tesla Model 3 sales exceeded 6,000 units, but that’s tiny compared to the explosion of sales in July, which amounted to 14,250. Then, in August, sales shot up to 17,800. Then, September closed out Q3 with a real blast as sales hit 22,250 units.

Q4 started out predictably softer with Tesla Model 3 sales at 17,750 in the U.S. in October. That was the third-best sales result ever for the Model 3 in the U.S.

But now, there’s a new #3 as sales of the Model 3 begin to tick upwards again as the quarter moves on. For November, InsideEVs estimates Tesla sold 18,650 Model 3 in the U.S. (*this figure doesn’t include Canada).

Year-Over-Year

If we look at year-over-year for the Model 3, the gains are ridiculous. In November 2017, Tesla sold 337 Model 3. Compare that to last month’s 18,650 and you’ll notice there’s more than just a wee bit of growth there.

The YTD tally so far for the Model 3 stands at 114,472. Cumulative sales now stand at 116,296, which is higher than all plug-in vehicles sold in the U.S. in 2015.

The highest previous volume of sales ever for an electric car in a single year was back in 2014 when LEAF sales hit 30,200, so the Model 3 obliterated that record and there’s still one big Model 3 month left for the year.

Moving on to the Tesla Model S and Model X

For November, we estimate the following for U.S. sales of these two Teslas:

Tesla Model S – 2,750

Tesla Model X – 3,200

Tesla holds a commanding lead in plug-in electric car sales for the year and will not be challenged by any other automaker for the YTD win. Our tally puts the automaker at a combined total of 159,0277 sold (Model 3, S & X) in the U.S. through the first 11 months of 2018.

