Tesla Model 3 Sales Hit Epic Volume In August

29 M BY ERIC LOVEDAY 6

Raise the roof. Or rather, pop the top off of that tent.

In both May and June, Tesla Model 3 sales exceeded 6,000 units, but that’s tiny compared to the explosion of sales in July, which amounted to 14,250.

Think that’s a big number? Think again.

More August Sales
August 2018 Plug-In Electric Vehicle Sales Report Card
Chevy Sales Estimates: Volt Hits Yearly High, Bolt Begins To Climb
Nissan LEAF Sales On The Rise In August 2018

The moment of electric car lift-off has arrived with the Model 3 obliterating all previous marks by leaps and bounds.

August will be one to remember, that’s for sure. And it’s not just Model 3 sales that took off for Tesla.

Ready for them epic sales numbers? Aren’t we all…

By our estimations, Tesla sold an epic 17,800 Model 3s in August. Shocked? Of course, that’s the highest ever for sales of a single plug-in electric car in any month, beating the old mark set by the…Model 3.

The Model 3 now stands alone as one atop the sales chart for the year with no other plug-in electric car capable of catching it. The YTD tally so far stands at 55,882. And untouchable figure. The highest volume of sales ever for an electric car in a single year was back in 2014 when LEAF sales hit 30,200. With four months of sales still remaining in 2018, the Model 3 sits at nearly double the LEAF’s record.

Moving on to the Tesla Model S and Model X...

These two plug-ins were outdone by Model 3, but that’s expected.

For August, we estimate the following for sales of these two Teslas:

  • Tesla Model S – 2,625 units in August
  • Tesla Model X  – 2,750 units in August

Both of those figures are more than twice as high than in July when our estimates put both cars at a volume of 1,200 for the Model S and 1,325 for the Model X.

Tesla holds a commanding lead in plug-in electric car sales for the year and will not be challenged by any other automaker for the YTD win. Trust us, no automaker can match Tesla for the year, so let’s call it right now. Tesla is #1 in U.S. plug-in electric car sales for 2018 and the margin will continue to grow as the year progresses.

Perhaps it’s time to give Tesla proper props for its plug-in progress.

TESLA MODEL 3

33 photos
2. Tesla Model 3 Range: 310 miles; 136/123 mpg-e. Still maintaining a long waiting list as production ramps up slowly, the new compact Tesla Model 3 sedan is a smaller and cheaper, but no less stylish, alternative, to the fledgling automaker’s popular Model S. This estimate is for a Model 3 with the “optional” (at $9,000) long-range battery, which is as of this writing still the only configuration available. The standard battery, which is expected to become available later in 2018, is estimated to run for 220 miles on a charge. Tesla Model 3 charge port (U.S.) Tesla Model 3 front seats Tesla Model 3 at Atascadero, CA Supercharging station (via Mark F!) Tesla Model 3 Tesla Model 3 The Tesla Model 3 is not hiding anymore! Tesla Model 3 (Image Credit: Tom Moloughney/InsideEVs) Tesla Model 3 Inside the Tesla Model 3 Tesla Model 3 rear seats Tesla Model 3 Road Trip arrives in Tallahassee Tesla Model 3 charges in Tallahassee, trunk open.

TESLA MODEL 3 PERFORMANCE

Tesla Model 3 Performance - Dual Motor Badge
10 photos
Tesla Model 3 Performance Tesla Model 3 Performance Tesla Model 3 Performance Tesla Model 3 Performance Tesla Model 3 Performance - Midnight Silver Tarmac Motion Tesla Model 3 Performance - Midnight Silver Tarmac Motion (wallpaper 2,560x – click to enlarge) Tesla Model 3 Performance - White Interior - Wide Tesla Model 3 Performance - White Interior - Touchscreen

6 Comments on "Tesla Model 3 Sales Hit Epic Volume In August"

TM3x2 Chris

Oh man, the TM3 is so close to my expected 18,349 number. What can I say, wrong again.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
24 minutes ago
(⌐■_■) Trollnonymous

“Tesla sold an epic 17,800 Model 3s in July”

These are July numbers????

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
20 minutes ago
TM3x2 Chris

July, August, what’s the difference? The important thing is that Model 3 rules!

Vote Up0-1Vote Down Reply
19 minutes ago
Eric Loveday

Fixed. My bad.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
16 minutes ago
david

Awesome work guys! Are you going to update the scorecard? 🙂

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
9 minutes ago
Another Euro point of view

Not bad at all as it is not too far from to their production numbers.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
8 minutes ago