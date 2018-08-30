Tesla Model 3 Sales Down In October 2018: Still #1 In U.S. For Month
Tesla’s Model 3 sales streak takes a breather.
It had been a recurring theme here when it comes to Tesla Model 3 sales of late.
In both May and June, Tesla Model 3 sales exceeded 6,000 units, but that’s tiny compared to the explosion of sales in July, which amounted to 14,250. Think that’s a big number? Well…it was. That is, until August when it shot up to 17,800. Then, September came with a real blast as sales hit 22,250 units.
Eventually, though, we knew this trend just couldn’t hold. The Q3 end-of-quarter push was epic, but it’s just not repeatable month after month.
So now, for the first time since June 2018 when sales fell to 5,902 (compared to 6,000 Model 3 sold in May) we get to report that Model 3 sales have taken a downturn.
Our initial estimates, which will be updated once again later today, peg Tesla Model 3 sales at 17,750 in the U.S. in October (*this figure doesn’t include Canada).That is still the third-best sales result ever for the Model 3 in the U.S. and with this being the first month of the new quarter, we didn’t expect a new record. The focus of late has been on introducing the Mid Range Model 3 and the big V9 software update.
If we look at year-over-year for the Model 3, the gains are ridiculous. In October 2017, Tesla sold 145 Model 3. Compare that to last month’s 17,750 and you’ll notice it’s over 122 times the amount from last year.
The Model 3 stands alone as one atop the sales chart for the year with no other plug-in electric car capable of catching it. The YTD tally so far stands at 95,822. An untouchable figure that’s oh so close to 100,000.
The highest previous volume of sales ever for an electric car in a single year was back in 2014 when LEAF sales hit 30,200.
Moving on to the Tesla Model S and Model X...
These two plug-ins were outdone by Model 3, but that’s expected.
For September, we estimate the following for sales of these two Teslas:
- Tesla Model S – 1,350 units in October
- Tesla Model X – 1,225 units in October
Both of those figures are well below September’s results when our estimates put both cars at a volume of 3,750 for the Model S and 3,975 for the Model X.
Tesla holds a commanding lead in plug-in electric car sales for the year and will not be challenged by any other automaker for the YTD win. Our tally puts the automaker at a combined total of 134,427 sold (Model 3, S & X) in the U.S. through the first 10 months of 2018. In other words, Tesla is #1 in U.S. plug-in electric car sales for 2018 and the margin just continues to grow as the year progresses.
11 Comments on "Tesla Model 3 Sales Down In October 2018: Still #1 In U.S. For Month"
Here we go, up the down staircase…
I can’t wait to see what Dec brings with the push for tax credits 🙂
This is about what I expected given last month push. Do we know how many they shipped to Canada?
Yep basically what we expected as well going into the month, although a bit lower than hoped since many vehicles in transit to the East coast did not move in time for October. Production has stabalized and international sales have not yet begun.
For Canada: several hundred at least. As many as 1,000 between Oct and mid-November. We don’t track Canada closely though so could be higher.
First month of a quarter means that most of these sales are from vehicles already in the delivery pipeline. The factory’s output is mostly on trains heading to the east coast.
The Model 3 results show a pretty strong 1st month of quarter which is a 25% gain QoQ. Bodes well for a very strong Q4. The Model S/X is essentially flat QoQ, which is great given how much was delivered last quarter. If they do end up 25% higher than last quarter, that’s 70,000 Model 3’s in Q4.
Agreed, our takeaway as well.
I see a really big November as they begin to deliver the mid-range model.
Model 3 will top this list every month until the Model Y is in full production. But for a while there will likely be huge fluctuations as production ramps but deliveries are slated for other markets.
When you push really hard to deliver all those end of quarter cars, you have much less carry over to deliver in the beginning of the next quarter. This is peak valley pretty common for the last month of quarter and first month of the following quarter. Q3 benefited at both ends, When you combine thend of Q3 push with the opposite approach for the prior quarter (lots of cars carried over so that 200k would not be crossed until q3, the result is a one time high., so I would not be surprised to see Q4 numbers that are flat. If they can scale batteries in November, December might be a great month.
Hi , isn't there a typo here ?
For September, we estimate the following for sales of these two Teslas:
Tesla Model S – 1,350 units in October
Tesla Model X – 1,225 units in October
Q4 2018 is going to be a great quarter regarding to Tesla Model 3 sales/deliveries in the US.
But what about Q1 2019? And first of all, what about January 2019?
A substantial number of Tesla Model 3 production will be on transport to Europe.
How should we define “a substantial number”?
50% of total production in January 2019 (say about first two weeks of January)?
Remember, production will be higher in January as well, my hunch is standard Model will come when US demand is stable or starting to drop and they will add production to keep a steady or slightly increasing demand.