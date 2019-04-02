  1. Home
  2. Sales
  3. Tesla Model 3, S, X March 2019 U.S. Sales Estimates

Tesla Model 3, S, X March 2019 U.S. Sales Estimates

27 M BY ERIC LOVEDAY 8

Tesla Model 3 U.S. sales up even as Europe and China witness Model 3 boom.

The expected result of shifting to overseas is seen in our estimates, but don’t think for a second that demand for the Model 3 has fallen.

We believe the cheapest Model 3 will begin to steal would-be sales from vehicles like the Chevy BoltNissan LEAF e-PlusHyundai Kona Electric and Kia Niro EV. But that’s in the longer outlook. The current and continued near-term focus is Europe and China.

If you’ve been following the sales reports from overseas, then you’re already well aware of the fact that the Model 3 has taken the European continent by storm and has left China short of car carriers.

Globally, we predict 70,000 to 75,000 total deliveries of S/X/3. We are confident about the North America/Europe combined numbers, but this figure might go even higher depending on China deliveries in March.

More Sales Info
BMW Update: March 2019 U.S. Plug-In EV Sales Report Card
Chevy Volt, Bolt EV Sales: Q1 Totals and March Breakouts
Tesla Model 3 Sales Almost Matched Renault ZOE In France In March

Tesla Model 3 Deliveries In U.S.

Our estimates show that Tesla delivered some 10,000 to 12,000 Model 3 to U.S. buyers in March 2019. That’s hugely up compared to the 5,750 we estimated for February and 6,500 we estimated for January and it blows away the year-over-year figure from March 2018 (3,820 Model 3 estimated sales in U.S.).

Solid Black Model X Looks Clean on ADV.1 Advanced Series Wheels

 

Moving on to the Tesla Model S and Model X

For March, we estimate the following for U.S. sales of these two Teslas:

  • Tesla Model S – 2,725
  • Tesla Model X – 2,425

Neither of these figures is especially weak or strong for a March month. For example, in March 2018, Tesla sold 3,375 Model S and 2,825 Model X. Meanwhile, in February 2019, Tesla sold an estimated 800 Model S and 1,100 Model X, so there’s quite an uptick from last month, but not a dramatic year-over-year change.

Sales Boom Ahead?

What does the future hold for Tesla in regards to the introduction of the base Model 3? Numbers…BIG numbers. Stay tuned to see the sales boom in the coming months. But for now, the boom is largely overseas where the Model 3 sets record after record after record.

***This post will be udpated when Tesla provides its Q1 sales results

Categories: Sales, Tesla

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

8 Comments on "Tesla Model 3, S, X March 2019 U.S. Sales Estimates"

newest oldest most voted
Juice13

Well count our family as one of the March deliveries! Model 3 replaced a well loved Leaf and we couldn’t be happier to have a “ten year car” rather than the stop-gap limited range city car. We will miss the Leaf for many reasons, but looking forward to some road trips in the Tesla!

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
9 minutes ago
DEE

With those numbers Tesla will take the #1,2, and 3 spots for the year so far.

Vote Up1-1Vote Down Reply
8 minutes ago
Benz

“Our estimates show that Tesla delivered some 10,000 to 12,000 Model 3 to U.S. buyers in March 2019.”

I had expected more than 20,000 Tesla Model 3 deliveries in the US in March 2019.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
7 minutes ago
techlover

Sorry, 20k / month is unsustainable. Nov. Dec. figures were just pent up demand and tax credit demand pulled forward.

Tesla should be happy with 120k M3 / year or 220 k S/3/X / year. It’s a great accomplishment.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
3 minutes ago
Common Sense

I think that 20k is easily sustainable in the future as the market continues to expand and as the 35k model is produced. Remember the EV market is only around 3% in the US, but it is doubling every two years.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 second ago
cmina

.. that’s not feasible in a quarter ending month, you should know that by now. But starting next month, absolutely !

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
3 minutes ago
Mark Baum

Wow! So that’s less than half of the December 18 sales.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
3 minutes ago
Change

Deliveries much below the 90000 Tesla delivered in Q4 will likely send the stock down as that would spell a serious demand problem for Tesla. I am more optimistic. My bet is 87000 deliveries and 97000 production.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
2 minutes ago