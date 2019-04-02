Tesla Model 3, S, X March 2019 U.S. Sales Estimates

27 M BY ERIC LOVEDAY

Tesla Model 3 U.S. sales up even as Europe and China witness Model 3 boom.

The expected result of shifting to overseas is seen in our estimates, but don’t think for a second that demand for the Model 3 has fallen.

We believe the cheapest Model 3 will begin to steal would-be sales from vehicles like the Chevy Bolt, Nissan LEAF e-Plus, Hyundai Kona Electric and Kia Niro EV. But that’s in the longer outlook. The current and continued near-term focus is Europe and China.

If you’ve been following the sales reports from overseas, then you’re already well aware of the fact that the Model 3 has taken the European continent by storm and has left China short of car carriers.

Globally, we predict 70,000 to 75,000 total deliveries of S/X/3. We are confident about the North America/Europe combined numbers, but this figure might go even higher depending on China deliveries in March.