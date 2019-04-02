Globally, we predict 70,000 to 75,000 total deliveries of S/X/3. We are confident about the North America/Europe combined numbers, but this figure might go even higher depending on China deliveries in March.
Our estimates show that Tesla delivered some 10,000 to 12,000 Model 3 to U.S. buyers in March 2019. That’s hugely up compared to the 5,750 we estimated for February and 6,500 we estimated for January and it blows away the year-over-year figure from March 2018 (3,820 Model 3 estimated sales in U.S.).
For March, we estimate the following for U.S. sales of these two Teslas:
Tesla Model S – 2,725
Tesla Model X – 2,425
Neither of these figures is especially weak or strong for a March month. For example, in March 2018, Tesla sold 3,375 Model S and 2,825 Model X. Meanwhile, in February 2019, Tesla sold an estimated 800 Model S and 1,100 Model X, so there’s quite an uptick from last month, but not a dramatic year-over-year change.
Sales Boom Ahead?
What does the future hold for Tesla in regards to the introduction of the base Model 3? Numbers…BIG numbers. Stay tuned to see the sales boom in the coming months. But for now, the boom is largely overseas where the Model 3 sets record after record after record.
***This post will be udpated when Tesla provides its Q1 sales results
8 Comments on "Tesla Model 3, S, X March 2019 U.S. Sales Estimates"
Well count our family as one of the March deliveries! Model 3 replaced a well loved Leaf and we couldn’t be happier to have a “ten year car” rather than the stop-gap limited range city car. We will miss the Leaf for many reasons, but looking forward to some road trips in the Tesla!
With those numbers Tesla will take the #1,2, and 3 spots for the year so far.
“Our estimates show that Tesla delivered some 10,000 to 12,000 Model 3 to U.S. buyers in March 2019.”
I had expected more than 20,000 Tesla Model 3 deliveries in the US in March 2019.
Sorry, 20k / month is unsustainable. Nov. Dec. figures were just pent up demand and tax credit demand pulled forward.
Tesla should be happy with 120k M3 / year or 220 k S/3/X / year. It’s a great accomplishment.
I think that 20k is easily sustainable in the future as the market continues to expand and as the 35k model is produced. Remember the EV market is only around 3% in the US, but it is doubling every two years.
.. that’s not feasible in a quarter ending month, you should know that by now. But starting next month, absolutely !
Wow! So that’s less than half of the December 18 sales.
Deliveries much below the 90000 Tesla delivered in Q4 will likely send the stock down as that would spell a serious demand problem for Tesla. I am more optimistic. My bet is 87000 deliveries and 97000 production.