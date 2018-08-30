Tesla Model 3, Model S And Model X Compared: Range, Price, 0-60

4 H BY MARK KANE

Three models. One automaker. Controls half of the U.S. market.

So far this year Tesla sold in the U.S. some 84,000 cars, which is around 44% of total plug-in electric car sales. Those sales divide into three models (S, X and 3), from which the 3 is the biggest with over 55,000 sales by the end of August.

It means that those who are considering driving plug-in car, especially an all-electric one, probably have Tesla on their mind. So, let’s compare three basic parameters – the price after destination charge and federal tax credit, EPA range and 0-60 acceleration times.

In the case the Model 3, all the Long Range versions are rated for 310 miles. The base Model 3 Standard is not yet available, but Tesla will likely produce it starting in eight months.

In the case of particular versions, the more you pay, the quicker you accelerate and the more range you receive.

Tesla Model S, X & 3 comparison for U.S.

***Pricing below factors in a tax credit, but since Tesla has hit the 200,000-unit dwindle-down mark, that credit will decrease as time progresses on.

With the Model 3, Tesla opens range and performance to consumers at roughly half the price of the S/X.