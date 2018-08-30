Tesla Model 3, Model S And Model X Compared: Range, Price, 0-60
Three models. One automaker. Controls half of the U.S. market.
So far this year Tesla sold in the U.S. some 84,000 cars, which is around 44% of total plug-in electric car sales. Those sales divide into three models (S, X and 3), from which the 3 is the biggest with over 55,000 sales by the end of August.
It means that those who are considering driving plug-in car, especially an all-electric one, probably have Tesla on their mind. So, let’s compare three basic parameters – the price after destination charge and federal tax credit, EPA range and 0-60 acceleration times.
In the case the Model 3, all the Long Range versions are rated for 310 miles. The base Model 3 Standard is not yet available, but Tesla will likely produce it starting in eight months.
In the case of particular versions, the more you pay, the quicker you accelerate and the more range you receive.
Tesla Model S, X & 3 comparison for U.S.
***Pricing below factors in a tax credit, but since Tesla has hit the 200,000-unit dwindle-down mark, that credit will decrease as time progresses on.
With the Model 3, Tesla opens range and performance to consumers at roughly half the price of the S/X.
Suggestion: a chart that shows order-to-delivery time for each model.
You factored in a $3750 tax credit for all the cars… makes sense for the base Model 3, but it seems like you aught to still be including a $7500 one instead for everything else.
I expect that sometime between now and the middle of November, we’ll hear an announcement from Tesla promising that you’ll either have the car delivered to you in time to get the credit if you order by a given date, or they’ll refund you the $3750 difference in the tax credit.
I don’t think Tesla can afford to lower the price of their cars by $3,750, especially the price of Model 3.
The $3750 is for all the cars Tesla makes – not just the model 3. The big question for GM is will it apply to all GM cars or just to Chevrolet which is a separate brand like Buick and GMC.
If all the brands were included/affected in the BK for GM then they should also be included in this.
How is the base TM3 $28,700?
Please use a realistic estimate. Nobody will ever pay that price.
Nice comparison.
WTF: there will be ZERO model 3 SR with full tax credit.