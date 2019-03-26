  1. Home
  2. Comparison
  3. Tesla Model 3, Model S And Model X Compared: Range, Price, 0-60

Tesla Model 3, Model S And Model X Compared: Range, Price, 0-60

31 M BY MARK KANE

Tesla overload.

It’s time to sort out the comparison card with Tesla electric cars – Model 3, Model S and Model X, which according to our sales stats, are the most popular choices among plug-in buyers.

Here we gathered all the models and versions (battery and motor options) to compare three basic parameters – the price (after destination charge and federal tax credit), EPA range and 0-60 acceleration times.

Tesla news
Tesla Drops Base Battery Versions Of Model S and Model X
Top Five Reasons Why Consumers Buy Tesla Cars: Video
Tesla Increases Pricing On Most Cars, But Just By A Bit

The latest Model 3 Standard/Standard Plus versions are the entry level Teslas, which are now very competitive in the mainstream BEV model market.

Without the Mid-Range Model 3, there is a step change in range, significant change in price, but not so significant in acceleration, compared to the Long Range RWD option.

The differences between Model S versions, and Model X versions, mostly come down to a higher price for better acceleration and some additional standard equipment.

Tesla Model S, X & 3 comparison for U.S. – March 23, 2019

The three Tesla models are available in a total of 11 versions (some hardware and some software differences).

Model 3:

  • Standard Range, Rear-Wheel Drive
  • Standard Plus Range, Rear-Wheel Drive
  • Long Range, Rear-Wheel Drive
  • Long Range, All-Wheel- Drive
  • Performance (Long Range, All-Wheel- Drive)

Model S:

  • Long Range
  • Performance
  • Performance with Ludicrous Mode

Model X:

  • Long Range
  • Performance
  • Performance with Ludicrous Mode

Categories: Comparison, Tesla

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!