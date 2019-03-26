Tesla Model 3, Model S And Model X Compared: Range, Price, 0-60
Tesla overload.
It’s time to sort out the comparison card with Tesla electric cars – Model 3, Model S and Model X, which according to our sales stats, are the most popular choices among plug-in buyers.
Here we gathered all the models and versions (battery and motor options) to compare three basic parameters – the price (after destination charge and federal tax credit), EPA range and 0-60 acceleration times.
The latest Model 3 Standard/Standard Plus versions are the entry level Teslas, which are now very competitive in the mainstream BEV model market.
Without the Mid-Range Model 3, there is a step change in range, significant change in price, but not so significant in acceleration, compared to the Long Range RWD option.
The differences between Model S versions, and Model X versions, mostly come down to a higher price for better acceleration and some additional standard equipment.
Tesla Model S, X & 3 comparison for U.S. – March 23, 2019
The three Tesla models are available in a total of 11 versions (some hardware and some software differences).
Model 3:
- Standard Range, Rear-Wheel Drive
- Standard Plus Range, Rear-Wheel Drive
- Long Range, Rear-Wheel Drive
- Long Range, All-Wheel- Drive
- Performance (Long Range, All-Wheel- Drive)
Model S:
- Long Range
- Performance
- Performance with Ludicrous Mode
Model X:
- Long Range
- Performance
- Performance with Ludicrous Mode
