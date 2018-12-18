Tesla Model 3 RWD Loses Regen With Winter Tires?
The change to winter tires surprisingly affects regenerative braking, it seems.
Tesla Model 3 owners report that after they switch to winter tires, the regenerative braking power significantly decreased (by at least a half of the normal force). The case seems to concern rear-wheel-drive versions only.
We would expect regenerative braking to adjust the situation and decrease if the traction cannot handle snow or ice, but a decrease of regen right after the change of tires is kind of surprising, especially at temperatures of 6°C (40F) on a dry road and with a heated-up battery (no charging power limit).
“Something strange is happening to Tesla Model 3 RWD vehicles. After installing winter tires, regenerative braking is about 50% weaker than on the all-season tires?!? Leave a comment if you are (or are not) impacted by this issue. 80Km/ph = ~50Miles/ph. Please subscribe if you enjoy my videos! #Tesla #Model3 #TeslaCanuck”
According to the video on Tesla Canuck channel, the issue is known to Tesla, so maybe there will be some remedy or at least we will know the reason, depending on whether it’s a bug or a feature.
One of the commentators – Vinceand Theresa – wrote:
“Yup, me too. I put on my Blizzak’s and immediate decrease of regen. I would say way more than 50%. The regen is a bit stronger in the slower speeds for me. Sometimes below 30kms/hr, sometimes below 20kms/hr. I submitted a ticket to Tesla and they responded that they are aware of the issue and working on it. Until then, I couldn’t take the clunky driving of the regen kicking in intermittently, so I switched back to low regen. I have never used my brakes so much in the last week or so since I got the M3 in early June. Hope they fix it fast. I miss one pedal driving.”
Glad to hear I’m not the only one seeing this. I wasn’t sure if it was the winter tires or the last few updates I got. Happened about the same time, hard to pin point which change caused this loss of regen
The winter-tire-low-regen issue is pretty widespread in Canada since the switch to winter tires has already happened in a lot of areas. If you haven’t reported the issue yet, I suggest you do so:
1. Sign into Tesla.com
2. Click the Manage button under your Model 3 VIN
3. Click Ask a Question
4. Fill out the form, and be sure to select the “Escalate this concern for executive review” option
5. Submit the form
Same problem with bmw i3 and soft new winter tyres, the anti slip system thinks it`s slippery, but it is the rubber that flexes.
I believe it’s just the extra weight of the heavier, with more rubber and grooves, winter tires. Also, acceleration should also be reduced as the electric motor tries to spin heavier tires.
This actually makes the i3 safer, as it’s got pretty strong regen.
It’s not really the weight of the tire. It’s that good winter tires are softer and have more “squirm” to their tread, which confuses the traction control system. It needs to be reprogrammed to differentiate between squirmy tires and actual tire slip.
Wouldn’t regen be completely disabled and the traction control light come on if the squirmy tires are triggering it?
Not necessarily, it depends on how it’s programmed. A lot of EVs just significantly reduce regen when “slip” of any kind is detected. The more drastic the level of slip detected the more the regen is reduced. The LEAF for example drastically reduces regen if I’m approaching a stop sign and there’s any amount of gravel or bumps in the road that can trigger the slip detection, but regen never goes to 0, it just gets reduced by 50-70% or so.
Great to see this getting some news coverage since it’s really a safety concern!
The issue was originally reported on the forums as impacting some of the most popular winter tires (X-Ice, Blizzak, and Nokian). Tesla started by saying those winter tires were not approved. But lately people are reporting the issue even when using Tesla’s “approved” winter tire package (Pirelli Sotozero 2).
The reason it’s a safety concern is that the car has almost no regen over 20mph, and then regen suddenly kicks-in around 20mph. It’s a recipe to get rear-ended. Tesla has been telling people to put the car in low-regen mode, but that’s not a long-term solution.
The car needs to adjust to any reasonable tire that an owner may choose to install. Hopefully this coverage will light a fire under Tesla to fix the issue!
Regen in winter has it’s own safety issues. Strong regen could cause loss of traction. Lower regen in winter is better.
Low Regen is advisable in slippery conditions. But, when the roads are dry, it’s terribly inefficient to use low regen in a Tesla since they don’t have blended brakes.
This issue with the Model 3 occurs even on dry pavement when using winter tires.
how can Tesla know that after 200 meters there will be ice or dry cover?
The car should be able to detect low-traction situations and adjust accordingly. The driver should also be smart enough to activate low-regen in slippery conditions. But, most normal people aren’t diligent enough to handle that, so the car needs to do it.
Deactivating regen when the pavement is dry and it’s 50F outside is not acceptable. That’s what happens now with winter tires installed.
Clear. In the life of smart drivers, there are cases when it is very difficult to predict black ice, so it would be nice to somehow control the temperature of the road and warn when it approaches the freezing point of water and, accordingly, turn off the regeneration. The simplest thing you could do was to associate the regeneration shutdown with a tire change. but there are better solutions.
The problem doesn’t occur with the Model S and X, so it’s obviously fixable.
Thanks for the headline InsideEVs, now at least we can expect Tesla will expedite the fix.
I agree that it’s fixable, but it appears Tesla is having some trouble doing so. Posters on the forums are reporting that Tesla engineers are reaching out to make trial-and-error changes to their cars in hopes of fixing the issue. So far they’ve had no luck.
Nice to hear how thorough Tesla’s internal testing program is. Lol
Beta tester customers to the rescue!
They’ll get is fixed with a software update. I like my M3 for a lot of reasons, but having it get better every month with software updates is the best one. It seems to keep me from getting bored with the car.
But, it is annoying that they didn’t do any testing with any mainstream winter tires. They sell “performance” winter tires, which must be what they tested. Unfortunately they’re not up to handling real winter conditions in Canada & New England.
I didn’t think the Model S/X had as much regen as the model 3.
Seems reasonable to hope there will be a software fix for this problem — and from what is described in some comments here, it really is a problem and not merely a minor issue — since it doesn’t occur in the Model S or Model X.
the activation of the regeneration function should occur at a road surface temperature of 35-36 degrees Fahrenheit (4 degrees Celsius) and disconnected at a road temperature below 35-36 degrees Fahrenheit.
That’s far too extreme of a measure to take. I have access to my Volt’s regen even when it’s 0*F outside. There are MANY days each winter where the streets are perfectly dry, but temps are below freezing. In fact, I would say that is the majority of winter days. The system is simply too sensitive at the moment, if it thinks that tread squirm = loss of traction. They should be able to adjust that easily.
Oh – that sucks. I just ordered winter tires on Sunday for my car… I had planned on putting them on immediately since black ice has been on the roads a few nights in the past week… ugh… now I don’t know what to do. First actual snow of the season is forecast for Thursday night… probably will be brief enough that I can just stay home to avoid it…
I hope Tesla fixes this quickly…
I hear you. I bought a set of takeoff Aero wheels with Tesla TPMS and had X-Ice tires mounted on them. I’ve been holding off on switching to them because this regen issue will kill my efficiency (and therefore range).
I was the one that posted the issue on TMC. I agree it’s unsafe. Not knowing your brakes will work the same way they did the last time you drove the car seems like a big deal. Yes of course you get used to it, but your first drive, when you don’t know, is dangerous. No warnings or onscreen advisory leaves the driver expecting the car to be as it was prior to the swap.
Not only that, the no brake job Tesla will be reserved for the S and X until this is sorted.
I don’t have my winter tires on yet, but the version 9 update, that was supposed to increase regen seems to me to have reduced it.
…I assume that‘s something else as the car is not able to detect what type of tire is mounted…
E.g cold battery reduces regen
The “squirmy” tread that good winter tires have seems to confuse the traction control system. So, while the car doesn’t know what type of tire is mounted, with good winter tires it sees something it interprets as tire slippage and then deactivates regen.
This has nothing to do with a cold battery, which can also reduce regen.
Issue also occurs on AWD Model 3
No problem with Hyundai Kona electric and winter tyres. I have Continental VikingContact 7 installed and it regens on all levels from 0 to 3 with no issues. And this is the best thing about Kona regen – you can change it very easily from 0 (no regen) to 3 (max) with paddles!
Isn’t that a FWD car? Tesla has to be careful with regen on the RWD M3 so that the rear tires don’t lock-up and cause the car to spin. So, the traction control system is overly sensitive.
I had a Volt prior to our Model 3. It was terrible with fwd with the full regen paddle activated. Stop signs were horrifying. Our model 3 has the Sotozero Pirelli. Works well with warm battery. Minimal regen coming down a steep snow covered hill. I suspect to prevent locking up the rear wheels.
I’m glad to see this reported and discussed. Really hope that Tesla is able to adjust this and fix it. I just switched yesterday to Nokian R3’s in the northeastern US and felt greatly reduce regen almost immediately. I’m going to submit a bug report…
No issues on the Leaf that I am aware of, just the loss of regen amounts due to colder temps in general. Not tire specifically. This is interesting and don’t know why Tesla would see this reduction so drastically with a tire change.
I’ve almost lost control over the car due to regen on the highway with a model s 60 so I’m just happy this happens automatically!