Tesla Model 3 RWD Loses Regen With Winter Tires?

The change to winter tires surprisingly affects regenerative braking, it seems.

Tesla Model 3 owners report that after they switch to winter tires, the regenerative braking power significantly decreased (by at least a half of the normal force). The case seems to concern rear-wheel-drive versions only.

We would expect regenerative braking to adjust the situation and decrease if the traction cannot handle snow or ice, but a decrease of regen right after the change of tires is kind of surprising, especially at temperatures of 6°C (40F) on a dry road and with a heated-up battery (no charging power limit).

"Something strange is happening to Tesla Model 3 RWD vehicles. After installing winter tires, regenerative braking is about 50% weaker than on the all-season tires?!? Leave a comment if you are (or are not) impacted by this issue. 80Km/ph = ~50Miles/ph. #Tesla #Model3 #TeslaCanuck"

According to the video on Tesla Canuck channel, the issue is known to Tesla, so maybe there will be some remedy or at least we will know the reason, depending on whether it’s a bug or a feature.

One of the commentators – Vinceand Theresa – wrote: