Tesla Model 3 Road Trip In Bitter Cold & 2 Feet Of Snow: Video
14 M BY ERIC LOVEDAY 2
33% range loss due to cold.
Stop to charge as often as needed when it bitterly cold, even if you have an electric car with lots of range like the Tesla Model 3.
We’re talking negative 30 degrees with wind chill here and that’s crazy cold. And the range loss is very noticeable.
Later on, the temps warm up to -25 with the wind chill, which we mention here because it’s a headwind, which kills range too. Then eventually, temps creep up towards zero, which begins to lift range up a bit.
This endeavor showcases the importance of many chargers along the way. Most importantly, the Tesla Supercharger network seems up to the task here, despite the bitter cold.
Even more amazingly, he sleeps in the car, despite the frigid temps. Would you attempt such a feat? Brr….
Watch the video clip above to see the bitterly cold journey across much of the U.S.
Leave a Reply
2 Comments on "Tesla Model 3 Road Trip In Bitter Cold & 2 Feet Of Snow: Video"
Superchargers have been a saving grace for Tesla in this extreme weather. Soon every EV would be capable of fast charging.
What cracks me up about all the anti-EV cold weather news coverage is that it completely ignores the fact that ICE cars suffer in the cold as well. My recent experience was with the battery in an ICE car. It started and ran the car just fine until the first cold day and then it lacked the amperage to turn over the starter. Call to the towing service for a jump. Diesel in -30? Better have enough cold weather treatment in the tank and flushed through to the injectors. That stuff turns to jello and there is zero chance of getting the car working without towing it to a warmer location and thawing it out.