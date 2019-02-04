  1. Home
  2. Tesla
  3. Tesla Model 3: Review After One Year Of Ownership: Video

Tesla Model 3: Review After One Year Of Ownership: Video

1 H BY MARK KANE 2

Feedback is mostly positive with minor issues

Larry Benjamin accustomed us to great Tesla Model 3 reviews and insights, combined with outstanding videos and here is no exception.

After a year and 14,000 miles (22,500 km) the Long Range rear-wheel drive Model 3 (not available in North America anymore) was appreciated for a long list of things, as it’s fun to drive, handles well and has great performance. Furthermore, Benjamin likes the over-the-air software updates and says Autopilot improves over time. Lastly, he notes that with the Model 3 you can travel long-distance and more.

Larry Benjamin on Tesla Model 3
Tesla Model 3 V9 Software Review: Video
Tesla Model 3 Video Review After 7 Months Of Ownership
Watch A Tesla Model 3 Go From LA To Vegas On Single Charge

Of course, there are also weak points. Larry Benjamin mentions that there could be more voice recognition features or more Superchargers (sometimes you need to go nearly 18 miles and waste 30 minutes off your normal route). Overall, not that much criticism though.

Tesla Model 3 After a Year

Larry Benjamin reviews his Tesla Model 3 after a year of ownership. He also reviews some features included in software upgrades including Navigate on Autopilot, Pole Position, Whoopie Cushion and Romance Mode. Supercharging on a trip to San Francisco from Los Angeles is also described including the sparse number of Superchargers in Marin.

Categories: Tesla, Test Drives, Videos

Tags:

Leave a Reply

2 Comments on "Tesla Model 3: Review After One Year Of Ownership: Video"

newest oldest most voted
Scott Franco

“went 1/2 hour out of the way to charge for an hour” if so, he abused the %80 rule.

Vote Up0-1Vote Down Reply
25 minutes ago
philip d
I don’t get his description of how he was staying in San Fran and had to drive 30 minutes to get to a Supercharger to charge then drive 30 minutes back to his hotel before leaving back to LA. If you look at a Supercharger map of the Bay Area there are Superchargers everywhere. Unless you are way out in the boonies they are all no more than 20 miles or less apart. So if he had to drive 30 minutes to get to an out of the way charger that means he had at least 40-50 miles left. If you draw a 30-40 mile radius over the Bay Area you will notice that it covers a huge area. Why couldn’t he have just stopped at one 30 miles or so into his trip starting at his hotel on his way heading back to LA? You really have to look at the Supercharger map of the Bay Area to understand what I’m saying. https://supercharge.info/map has a cool feature where you can turn on range circles and set the distance to see how close all these Superchargers are. I mean I can’t even possibly figure out where he could have been… Read more »
Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
5 minutes ago