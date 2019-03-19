Tesla Model 3 Review: It’s A Love This, Hate That Kind Of Car: Video

10 M BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

There’s a lot to like about the Tesla Model 3, as well as some negatives.

The floodgates have opened yet again. Tesla recently surprised many people by announcing that its $35,000 Standard Range Model 3 is finally available. This means that a whole new group of buyers is taking to the roads in the popular Tesla. It may also mean that many of these new owners could be in a Tesla for the first time. In addition, there’s a chance the Model 3 is their first EV, period.

Due to the above, we’ll be seeing another influx of reviews about the car: some good, some bad, and some just okay. This particular review comes from a driver that’s really into tech. So, of course, he loves the Model 3 sedan’s minimalist design, responsive touch screen, Supercharger Network, and Autopilot technology. It’s important to note that he does say the Autopilot feature is still not where it needs to be, but it does a decent job and it’s helpful when dealing with traffic.

He says he doesn’t see any of the build quality issues on his Model 3 that some people have complained about. However, he does admit that people spending this much money on a car should not have to ponder whether or not it’s going to be up to par. He also points out some issue with the Model 3’s software.

In the end, his only other complaint has to do with charging time on trips, but this isn’t a problem that’s specific to the Model 3. In fact, due to the Supercharger Network and the car’s technology, it’s a better option than most when it comes to charging time. As Tesla’s new V3 Superchargers begin to pop up, the situation will improve significantly.

Video Description via zollotech on YouTube:

Tesla Model 3 Review – The Good and The Bad

I review the Tesla Model 3 Dual Motor Long Range that I had for a couple of days. I go over the positives and negatives of what I found with the Tesla Model 3. #Tesla #model3 #review