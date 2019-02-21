Tesla Model 3 RWD Tested In Snow & From Stopped On Hill: Video

1 H BY ERIC LOVEDAY

RWD versus snow.

Back in the old days, this combination was usually a recipe for spinouts. But nowadays, with advanced traction control systems, most rear-wheel-drive cars fare rather well in snow.

And the Tesla Model 3 RWD is no exception. Yes, AWD is preferably in conditions such as this, but the cheaper RWD Model 3 manages quite well.

However, the ultimate test is often the stopping-on-a-snowy incline. That’s attempted in this here video and the result is as expected. Or, at least, it’s as we’ve seen before.

Our advice is quite simple. If you live in a snowy region, buy AWD. If you bought RWD, simply equip it with snow tires and you’ll be all set.

Video description: