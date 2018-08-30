Tesla Model 3 Range Down 42% In Cold Weather?
How much is the Tesla Model 3’s range impacted by cold temperatures?
According to YouTuber Moshe (The Electric Israeli), his Tesla Model 3 range was down some 42 percent during a recent holiday trip to New York City. Temperatures in the area plummeted to about 17 Farenheit (-8 Celsius), and the wind chill made it feel much colder. We’re not surprised that the car provided less range, as it’s well-known that vehicles aren’t as efficient in the cold. This is especially true for electric cars, but there are many factors, and it also depends on what steps you take to “help” the issue. With that being said, some of those steps may or may not be possible based on your situation.
In the simplest of terms, a warm battery will offer more range. So, preconditioning is a must if possible. You can heat up the cabin and the battery while the car is plugged in, so that once you hit the road, you already have the potential for negating some the range-depleting impact of cold weather. Tire pressure is also key, so it’s important to check that your tires are properly inflated, since they’ve likely lost pressure due to cold temps.
Moshe drives the Model 3 around New York City. He only shows footage of slower city driving, however, he mentions having to head back home after the trip. We have no way of knowing for sure, but we imagine he had to take the car on the freeway. We also have no way of knowing how he drove the car, if he preconditioned it, or if made sure the tires were full. Nonetheless, based on the Model 3’s display, the car used 171 miles of range, though the trip itself was only ~108 miles. The trip required 37 kWh of energy, and he was using an average of 346 Wh/mile.
Share your cold weather EV driving experiences with us in the comment section below.
Video Description via The Electric Israeli on YouTube:
42% Range Loss on Tesla Model 3 In Cold Weather
77 Comments on "Tesla Model 3 Range Down 42% In Cold Weather?"
Wouldn’t 297 miles of range minus 126 miles range after the trip = 171 miles used to cover 108 miles? I’m assuming the 117 number in the article is a typo?
He says 117 miles clearly, but perhaps he is mistaken. Looking at DoggyDogWorld’s analysis above helps as well.
I think he’s saying 170, but it’s hard to tell.
I also this his 42% is 126/298. So it’s 42% of original range left after the trip.
Yep, I agree.
I also thought 117 miles was weird in the article, but I didn’t realize it should have been 171 miles. Thanks for pointing it out.
Correct, 171 rated miles used to cover 108 miles. That would put the 100% range (310 rated) at approximately 195 miles.
What is a mile? How many hogshead to the toodle whistles..
Ugh.
Yankees
For one thing cabin heating in very cold temperature should not be provided by the battery as this is a waste of precious resources and could even be dangerous in case running out of power in a snow storm etc. A cabin heater as those used in trucks seems to me the obvious solution for very cold climate. It can always be made environmental friendly by using bio ethanol or whatever fuel with none or very little impact. We are talking of small quantities anyway. The day EVs will be equipped as an available option with that type of equipment in cold countries will be the day EVs will have earned its place as a mainstream vehicle and not belonging to a niche market for people which motivation is often to make a statement.
The moment EVs stop being a troll magnet is the moment they have truly become mainstream.
LOL! Thanks Euro, I needed a good laugh today.
Facepalm here… how short sighted can comments be.
Cold weather range depletion is a real issue, and a few liters of fossil fuel is MUCH greener than mining, shipping, manufacturing and hauling around a 20-40kWh bigger battery.
And you guys call him a troll and laugh at him… sigh….
Yes. I am 100% with you on this one. Many people are totally clueless about what it will actually take to replace ICE cars. We need to scrap all of them ASAP. That will require some level-headed engineering compromises, including biofuel heaters in very cold climes. Pretending there is something righteous about hauling around an extra 20 kWh of battery for those really cold days is ridiculous.
20kWh extra isn’t just for extra cold days. It also lets you venture further during summer trips. It reduces cycling of the other batteries, extending their life.
There are more than enough existing heating requirements in society that can use limited biofuel production. If you put some in EV heaters, fossil fuel production increases, so it really isn’t clean. We want to power as much as possible on the grid, which keeps getting cleaner.
There are plenty of advantages to carrying a battery pack with higher capacity than you need on an everyday basis, even more than the advantage to a gasmobile having a gas tank bigger than what you need for one day’s driving.
Higher capacity battery packs last longer, lose capacity slower over time, can potentially fast-charge faster, and generally give a PEV (Plug-in EV) better resale value. They also give the PEV more flexibility, in that it can be taken back out for a second trip the same day, before being recharged.
Anyone who talks about BEVs having a battery pack that is “too big” is ignoring reality pretty firmly.
As compared to having a gas engine that is 3 times less efficient than an electric motor just to be able to warm your vehicle with waste heat during cold days? At least in the EV case you can choose how to use the “extra” energy for things like AC, heating, additional range, or powering electrical accessories. 20kw of batteries probably comes out to around 400 pounds or so. 100+ mpge is probably impossible for an ICE to beat and that 20kw extra weight isn’t going to make much of a dent in that (EPA ratings usually involve some amount of climate control already). When calculating energy efficiency of a car, weight of the car has a lot less effect on efficiency than wind drag for example. Also, batteries are only going to get lighter and more energy dense, so this is only going to improve. In the face of all that, saying that EVs can’t replace ICE vehicles currently because they require an extra 20kw for climate control is what is ridiculous.
If want a cold weather EV I would wait for Volvo to make one. Just looking at a model 3 tells me that the engineers never dealt with a car covered in ice with freezing rain. The fact that Tesla has to work all these last minute software updates for winter tells me they cut corners on environmental testing at extreme cold temperatures and are letting their customers do that testing for them. But realistically I see people who can afford a Tesla will have one for the daily commute and a ICE car for extreme weather (hot or cold) and for long road trips so your whole adventure is beholden to routing to the next super charging station then waiting… And maybe that is the best of both worlds since you will cover most of your yearly miles as EV but will have a out for the short comings of a EV.
Good idea on Volvo! They’re likely to build something very pretty as well. And they already have a history with auxiliary heaters: the C30 electric had a small biofuel heater, IIRC. As far as the TM3 is concerned, a heat pump would be a good option as well, especially for moderately cold weather.
I think that removable generator in the frunk may be better solution for cold weather, since it could not only give the heat, but also some electricity.
@Another Euro point of view Said:“… A cabin heater as those used in trucks seems to me the obvious solution for very cold climate…”
——————
One of the few things AEPOV has said that I agree with.
When taking a home electric off-grid by installing solar PV it’s common to convert the home’s standard electric stove and electric oven to natural gas or propane sometimes in combination with counter-top electric induction oven elements (which are more efficient than regular electric heating elements).
No, the day will come when a BEV’s battery pack carries sufficient stored energy that the loss from running the cabin heater won’t be significant enough to worry about.
EVs are perhaps still in the early adopter phase of the EV revolution, or at best only now emerging from that. As with all cases of early adopter tech, it’s not yet fully competitive with alternative technologies.
As battery energy density continues to improve and prices continue to fall in future years, BEVs will be built with more and more capacity in their packs. The percentage of stored energy used to run the cabin heater will fall to the point that a BEV’s range loss will be no more significant, and no more noticed by the driver, than the MPG loss in a gasmobile when run on a very cold day.
What EVs in the future should really be equipped with is heat pumps and sophisticated heat scavenging equipment! A powertrain pumping out 20 kW at 95% efficiency is still producing 1 kW of waste heat. A heat pump scavenging that energy should almost be able to heat the cabin with that alone. Most cars these days pull in fresh air, heat it, blow it into the cabin and then dump it out through vents at the back of the car. Again, a heat pump or heat exchanger should be able to scavenge that energy and recycle it back to the incoming fresh air, thereby almost eliminating that energy loss. All that’s left is insulating the structure and windows, and that’s not exactly rocket science. And hell, even if it were, Elon’s proven that he can do that too! It’s not hard to build a car that doesn’t suffer in cold temperatures, it just might cost a tiny bit more and require some thought during the design process. But as much as I admire Tesla, I’m not expecting the ultimate cold weather cruiser from a Californian company (although I’d be thrilled to be proven wrong).
Yes, good point.
Your last sentence is pure fiction…
@Pushmi-Pullyu said: “…the day will come when a BEV’s battery pack carries sufficient stored energy that the loss from running the cabin heater won’t be significant enough to worry about…”
———-
Problem with “the day will come” rationality is that it’s an unknown temporal variable that invites a “wait for it” action plan (which is a non-action plan) rather than finding a today usable bridge solution with what is currently available at hand.
Related:
A Jay Cole INSIDEEVs article of 5 years ago…
Utilizing A Combustion Heater In A Fully Electric Car – A User’s Story:
https://insideevs.com/video-utilizing-a-combustion-heater-in-a-fully-electric-car-an-users-story
The alternative is to put on the seat heaters, which make people much hotter than they need to be and likely will need to be turned down. But it’s probably a moot point because even with full heat, 180 miles is as much as people typically drive in five days.
With heat, it’s the number of hours it’s used, not the number of miles it’s used that counts. So on long trips at highway speeds, these numbers are irrelevant. For slower city driving, the numbers are irrelevant because they are so much higher than anybody will use driving around NYC.
At 60 mph, the heat will be used less than 1/3 as much as traveling the same distance in city traffic at under 30 mph with lots of traffic lights. So the 40% drop would be closer to 10% in real life on long trips where the car is warmed up for most of the trip.
Apparently some of the same things happen with EV drivers as ICE drivers in cold weather. You see ICE drivers start up there car and stay in the house for 10 minutes some EV drivers probably do the same thing. Rather than starting up the car and wait for it to warm up. Start the car up and drive it will warm up quicker and and save energy.
Bad math.
346 Wh/mile is 33% higher than EPA rating, so only a 25% loss in range. Another way to look at it is he used roughly half his battery (37 kWh) and still had 126 miles left. That implies 252 miles total range, down less than 25% from 310 rated.
My guess is the 297 estimate was based on nominal conditions (~260 Wh/mile) and the 126 was based on actual recent driving (346 Wh/mile). If so it’s apples-to-oranges. Why the car estimates 297 when it’s well below freezing outside is a different issue, and can easily confuse people like this guy.
In most cases, range reported by the Model 3 is rated range, not based on recent driving or local weather conditions. This is the case for the 298 miles reported at the beginning.
The exception is the energy panel which he pulls up at approximately 1:10 into the video, which does report predicted range.
Thanks, I didn’t realize that.
But why would EPA-rated range drop 171 miles after using 37 kWh? Seems 20 miles too high.
Interesting that his last 50 miles was 393 Wh/mile and last 5 (?) miles was 555. Lot of short trips with a cold battery, perhaps?
Youtubers are more often populists, not experts. I’d trust KMan Auto or Bj0rn Nyland on this subject, they are more experienced owners.
The energy use for EPA is wall-to-wheel.
The energy use in the car is battery-to-wheel.
I used to average around 125 Wh/km in warm weather (temperature around 20 degree Celsius). The temperature now is around 5 degrees Celsius and I average around 150 Wh/km. So, I lost around 20% range due to cold weather.
I keep the driver side temperature in the car at 18.5 degree Celsius and the passenger side as LO. I also use the seat warmer on the driver side. I never do any kind of pre-heating of the car or the battery.
56mpg, you are shooting yourself in the foot by setting passenger side to LO. The car will actively try to cool down that side and you will use far more energy than just syncing both sides to the same temp.
My Kia Niro PHEV has a nifty feature just for that. There’s a button that switches to ‘driver only’ which completely shuts off the passenger side HVAC.
vvk, nice suggestion. I will try the sync and see if it improves the mileage.
Took me awhile to realize you were giving your efficiency in terms of Wh/km instead of Wh/mile. I was going to say they were crazy and had to be a typo. But those are actually 200 Wh/mile in ideal and 240 Wh/mile at 5 degrees C.
I would say your ideal number sounds a bit high to me. I was getting about 180 Wh/mile ~= 115 Wh/km and now that it’s winter I’m seeing about 280 Wh/mile ~= 175 Wh/km.
I drive with the cabin heater set to 65 F (18 C) and I only have it on ~50% of the time, relying on seat heater alone the rest of the time.
I was like… “Dang Hypermilers”…… 🙂
18 is way too cold for me. Actually, I turn off the seat warmer after a while and just use the cabin heat. It is more comfortable that way.
This tells me that you aren’t dressing properly for the temperature.
On a recent trip, I had the temperature set to 63F (17C). My wife and I took turns reaching to turn it down because it got too darn hot in the car. It was well below freezing outside and we were dressed for the cold. Turns out, 63F is HOT when you are wearing a winter jacket over a sweater.
This is what you call cold? Pfft… Wait until the temperature plunges to minus 5.
I would say 40-50% range loss is what I experience with my MS in really cold weather if I drive my usual 80-90 mph and keep interior temp set at 71-73. Cold air is much more dense and the car’s dual 5 kW heaters are very powerful (and nice!) Accordingly, my monthly electricity bill goes from $60 in the summer to $100 in winter.
I always love the people who try to outdo each other with “you think THAT’s cold…”. I used to be one myself.
Yes, 17F is remarkably cold for November in NY. This Thanksgiving day parade was the second-coldest parade in its history.
When the words coming out of your mouth freeze in the air and go CLUNK on the ice, frozen so they can’t be heard until they thaw… then that is cold. Otherwise, quit whining. 😉 #PaulBunyan
http://www.nickerstories.com/story-hour-archives/paul-bunyan/
That is what you call cold? Try -25 C degrees in Jan and February in Montreal.
Now whose next for -35? Yukon, NWT at -40+
🙂
I meant -5 Fahrenheit, which is -20 C.
I’ve seen -35 in upstate NY (Potsdam). I have to imagine that Yukon or NWT would get well below that.
My comment got moderated away it seems. Oh well.
Yes, 17F is very cold for NY in November. They were saying that it was the second-coldest year in the history of the Thanksgiving Day parade.
When it is cold, people use the heater more. Electric cars do not get free heat from the engine, hence that is some of the mileage loss. If the car is kept in a warm garage, you would start with it being warm and not take as much initial power to heat it.
Or pre-heat the cabin to a toasty temperature while the car is still plugged in, avoiding any drain on the battery pack. Whether or not you can preheat the Model 3’s battery pack — I see arguments both ways — you can certainly preheat the cabin.
This conveniently assumes that you have access to shore power. This is not always the case when away from home.
I’m new with my FFE. I’m driving it in cold weather in Quebec, Canada. At -10C and the heather on at 21C, so far my average consumption is about 254 kW/km or 407 kW/km. Still experiencing…
Can you do an article on the new 2019 Prius AWD cold weather package? I understand the batteries are not the standard units used in non-awd units. They have a cold weather package with ni-cad cells vs lithium to help with range loss in the colder months.
We only cover cars with a plug.
Wait, there are cars without plugs? How quaint.
I live in MN…precondition my car almost every time and still see a 35% loss in efficiency past few weeks where its been averaging 20 degrees and the worst is yet to come… we have many sub zero days in Dec/Jan/Feb which will only flash M3’s efficiency.
I think EVs will be main stream once they figure out problems/issues like these. A friend of mine (also from Minnesota) who bought Model 3 is baffled at the lost of efficiency… he has said number of times if he knew he would be losing approximately 40% efficiency on 65K vehicle, he would have never bought it. As much as he likes driving he regrets the purchase.
My point without getting into arguments is, Tesla (& others) need to figure out a way to maintain efficiency in cold/hot conditions. Comparisons are inevitable.
My understanding is it’s physics. So the only way to solve the cold weather (we’re not talking about hot here) range drop is to add more battery capacity.
Gasoline vehicles BSFC comes up as the vehicle is loaded (i.e. cold air drag) — which means the mpg (or range per full tank) doesn’t fall off a cliff , it just goes down.
Gasoline vehicles have excess ‘waste’ heat than can be utilized for cabin heating.
Electric vehicles “BSEC” (don’t think that’s a term ,but…) is at it’s best from the start, and falls off a little as they are loaded (cold air drag) . thus — range falls off a cliff, somewhat.
EVs have very little waste heat than can be utilized.
Air density and cabin heating are issues, but I think cold batteries are a bigger culprit. Pre-heating them helps, but once outside they shed a lot of heat through the bottom.
Physics is a limitation, sure, but there’s hope in the form of heat pumps and sophisticated heat scavenging equipment! A powertrain pumping out 20 kW at 95% efficiency is still producing 1 kW of waste heat. A heat pump scavenging that energy should almost be able to heat the cabin with that alone. Most cars these days pull in fresh air, heat it, blow it into the cabin and then dump it out through vents at the back of the car. Again, a heat pump or heat exchanger should be able to scavenge that energy and recycle it back to the incoming fresh air, thereby almost eliminating that energy loss. All that’s left is insulating the structure and windows, and that’s not exactly rocket science. It’s not hard to build a car that doesn’t suffer in cold temperatures, it just might cost a tiny bit more and require some thought during the design process. I’m not convinced that the higher density of cold air is that significant a factor, but I haven’t done any math to back that up.
The Model III is a far more energy-efficient vehicle than the Model S. With that comes some understanding that increased air density, use of heaters, and so forth play their part to reduce range. Please, from a fellow Minnesota Tesla owner (and one of the club founders), read one of my Winter road trip blogs:
https://teslamotorsclub.com/tmc/threads/a-single-digit-holiday.64541/
Tesla really has some software quality issues right now; my advice is wait a little, they will likely patch some of this over the air. Torque idling, for instance, was a noticeable boon to range.
Most of that loss is going to heat the cabin, which is why biofuel heaters make good engineering sense. EV evangelists tell people to drive with only the seat heater, or use an electric blanket. This is fine for folks like me who figure anything is worth doing to limit climate change. But that isn’t going to cut it for a third of the population that don’t believe, or don’t care. Most can’t afford the extra 20 kWh just for heating. Not to mention we need to make best use of battery production, if we are serious about replacing ICEV. Cabin heat is a much better use of biofuels than putting it in the tank of more ICE vehicles.
Indeed, an ICE burning fuel has about 30% efficiency, which is why we shouldn’t use them for getting around any more. A heater burning the same fuel can probably extract 80 or 90% of the energy in the fuel.
These anecdotal reports of severe range loss in a BEV in very cold weather are, in my opinion, nothing more than EV bashing.
It’s normal for a BEV to lose 20-30% of its range in very cold weather, both because batteries are far less efficient at releasing stored power when they are below freezing, as well as the increased power drain from greater use of the cabin heater.
Yes, you can find anecdotal reports of a BEV losing 40% or even 50% of its range. But those are outlier events, certainly not the norm.
They are almost invariably cases of a inexperienced BEV driver, one who doesn’t know he should pre-condition the car by leaving it plugged in and set on a timer to warm up using power from the plug — not power stored in the battery — to warm up both the battery pack and the cabin before the driver gets into the car.
I don’t think these cases are outliers at all in the northeast. I’ve been driving an EV in upstate NY since 2012, and have always lost about 50% of my range in the winter. Talking with my friends who drive other models, it’s pretty much universal.
No, what we are seeing is a new wave of EV drivers thanks to the appeal of the Model 3. They aren’t enthusiasts. They want a car that’s cool and fun to drive. Expect a whole lot of people to be shocked at their (very real!) range loss in the coming months.
Hmmm
I drive M3, electrical engineer by profession and do every damn thing possible (preconditioning, timing the charge just before leaving, optimal speed, tire pressure and so on).
Unfortunately, your arguments don’t hold a candle in MA, MN, ND, SD and list of states goes on (read – cold to very cold places)
Does heat pump ring a bell?
I can only speak for myself, but my E-Up uses about 50% of the battery for aux consumption in cold weather. I normally pre heat before going to work, but not when going back home. I’ve spoken to other EV-ers with similar experiences.
That’s why the Chevy Volt remains so popular in Canada. You can do your commute in EV mode only even in the winter, but will not be left stranded in snow. And, if equipped with snow tires, the Volt drives surprisingly well on snow. If you live in a cold climate, get a Volt before they are gone !
“since they’ve likely lost air due to cold temps.” Tires don’t lose air in cold temperatures, they lose pressure because the air they have contracts, reducing the pressure differential against outside air. Ideal gas laws, pressure and temperature are directly correlated.
Correct. I was simplifying, which is the expectation for internet writing. I could have gone on about the physics of it, but it was unnecessary as the point is made. They don’t lose air officially, but that’s how most people would understand it. If they checked the “air” in their tires they’d say the tires lost “air,” even though they’re officially checking the pressure.
The trouble with oversimplifying (to the point that the statement is factually incorrect) is that people read it and internalize it. Then they go around telling everyone that tires “lose air” in cold weather. If they lost air, the pressure wouldn’t return when the tires warmed up.
Another similar example of oversimplification is “heat rises”. No, heat goes from hotter areas to colder areas. HOT AIR rises because it is less dense than cold air, and gets displaced. I still occasionally hear about how “stupid” it is that the Bolt battery’s cooling plate is underneath the battery because “everybody knows that heat rises” so it should be on top.
I changed it to pressure
I wonder how much a heat pump would increase the range. Many EVs have it (at least as an option), not sure why Tesla is not offering it.
A heat pump would provide little to no benefit at 17F. They are only good in the moderately cold weather, typically about 30-50F. The kind of temperature at which most cold weather residents would simply use the heated seats instead.
Heat pumps are improving. COPs around 2 at 17F are pretty common. This paper shows a tandem compressor setup with COP of 3 at 17F (PDF, see last page).
https://www.osti.gov/servlets/purl/1235826
The little knowledge I have about Tesla batteries I learned from Inside Ev and the comments. I understand that the batteries have a cooling system to keep the batteries from getting to hot. I wonder if Tesla can adjust this to take in account colder temperatures. To.be fair I would expect the geniuses at Tesla have already done what they could on this issue.
Tesla needs to offer a heat pump as an option for people in colder climates.
I typically use enough that it takes around an hour to replenish my battery with a 40 amp draw each day. In the wintertime, I set up a charging time 90 minutes before I leave in the morning. This warms the batteries up really well so I get full regenerative breaking from the get-go.