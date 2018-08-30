Tesla Model 3 Range Down 42% In Cold Weather?

3 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

How much is the Tesla Model 3’s range impacted by cold temperatures?

According to YouTuber Moshe (The Electric Israeli), his Tesla Model 3 range was down some 42 percent during a recent holiday trip to New York City. Temperatures in the area plummeted to about 17 Farenheit (-8 Celsius), and the wind chill made it feel much colder. We’re not surprised that the car provided less range, as it’s well-known that vehicles aren’t as efficient in the cold. This is especially true for electric cars, but there are many factors, and it also depends on what steps you take to “help” the issue. With that being said, some of those steps may or may not be possible based on your situation.

In the simplest of terms, a warm battery will offer more range. So, preconditioning is a must if possible. You can heat up the cabin and the battery while the car is plugged in, so that once you hit the road, you already have the potential for negating some the range-depleting impact of cold weather. Tire pressure is also key, so it’s important to check that your tires are properly inflated, since they’ve likely lost pressure due to cold temps.

Moshe drives the Model 3 around New York City. He only shows footage of slower city driving, however, he mentions having to head back home after the trip. We have no way of knowing for sure, but we imagine he had to take the car on the freeway. We also have no way of knowing how he drove the car, if he preconditioned it, or if made sure the tires were full. Nonetheless, based on the Model 3’s display, the car used 171 miles of range, though the trip itself was only ~108 miles. The trip required 37 kWh of energy, and he was using an average of 346 Wh/mile.

