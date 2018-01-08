Tesla Model 3 Races Model S 75D & P100D – Video

10 hours ago by Steven Loveday

This video is further proof that the Tesla Model 3 (Long Range, rear-wheel drive) is a bit faster than Tesla has let on.

Interestingly, the Model 3 fares pretty well against its more powerful siblings in this drag racing video. Keep in mind that the automaker has yet to release the dual-motor, all-wheel-drive performance version of the Model 3, which will also feature Ludicrous Mode.

We recently shared Drag Times’ video clocking the current iteration of the Model 3 at an impressive 4.66 seconds from zero-to-60 mph. According to Tesla, the car can pull it off in 5.1 seconds. Though it may not seem like a lot, nearly a half-second better is huge when it comes to such stats.

As you can see in the above video, Drag Times’ number wasn’t matched, but still, zero-to-60 mph in 4.9 seconds exceeds manufacturer specs once again. The cold weather is probably the number one factor in the slower performance.

Both the Model S 75D and, of course, Tesla Racing Channel’s gutted P100D easily overtake the Model 3. However, Tesla’s single-motor, entry-level sedan makes a solid showing.

In fact, in the race against the 75D, the lighter Model 3 catches up at the end, cutting its loss to only about a half-second behind the Model S. The Model 3 tops out at 82.07 mph for the 1/8-mile, compared to the 75D’s 83.80.

Video Description via i1Tesla on YouTube: The Model 3 may be slower than the Model S, however it still pulled 4.9 seconds in the cold going in 0 to 60 mph! We took our Tesla Model S 75D to race the Model 3 long range battery. Also invited Charles from the Tesla Racing Channel from YouTube. What a perfect day. It could have been warmer. More to come.

Source: Teslarati