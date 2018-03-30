  1. Home
  2. Racing
  3. Watch Tesla Model 3 Race Pontiac Firebird Trans Am

Watch Tesla Model 3 Race Pontiac Firebird Trans Am

4 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY 4

The Tesla Model 3 struts its stuff at the strip.

Who would have guessed we’d be sharing drag racing videos featuring the Tesla Model 3? The Model S just makes sense, especially since its performance version is the quickest production car on the road today and it has built up a solid reputation. Then came the Model X P100D, which is a little strange to see on the drag strip, but it fares well. Thus far, only the Long Range rear-wheel-drive Model 3 has been released, and still, it’s already holding its own.

Check These Out
Tesla Model 3 Beat Porsche In Time Attack Race
See Tesla Model 3 On Mid-Ohio Race Track - Plus BMW M3 Chase Video
Tesla Model 3 Smokes Ford Mustang - Drag Race Video

People expect the Tesla Model S to be a tough car to beat. But, when a cute, little Tesla Model 3 shows up at the strip to face these ICE sports cars, we can only imagine the laughs. That is … until the race is over. Just wait until the Model 3 Performance starts showing up. Moreover, unlike its larger Tesla siblings, the Model 3 stands to fare better on the winding track, too. It’s lighter and more agile than the S and X and seems less likely to overheat.

Ok, place your bets … Model 3 or Trans AM? Watch the video to see if your assumption is correct.

Video courtesy of Drag Racing and Car Stuff on Youtube

Categories: Racing, Tesla, Videos

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

4 Comments on "Watch Tesla Model 3 Race Pontiac Firebird Trans Am"

newest oldest most voted
WARREN

The, Trans Am trapped 111mph. Should easily do mid 12’s with proper traction. A 10mph trap speed difference is about 100HP. With as close as the ET’s where, with several runs, I’m sure the Trans Am would have had the quickest run of the day between the 2 cars.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
Mister G

Trans am was modded for drag racing unlike model 3 LOL but I see your point.GO TESLA GO DESTROY DIRTY GAS GUZZLERS AND DIESELS LOL CONNECT THE DOTS ON CLEAN AIR WAKE UP FOLKS thanks co2.earth

Vote Up1-4Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
John

That Firebird sounds like it’s breaking..

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Robert Weekley

At least Struggling to get started!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
49 minutes ago