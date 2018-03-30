Watch Tesla Model 3 Race Pontiac Firebird Trans Am
The Tesla Model 3 struts its stuff at the strip.
Who would have guessed we’d be sharing drag racing videos featuring the Tesla Model 3? The Model S just makes sense, especially since its performance version is the quickest production car on the road today and it has built up a solid reputation. Then came the Model X P100D, which is a little strange to see on the drag strip, but it fares well. Thus far, only the Long Range rear-wheel-drive Model 3 has been released, and still, it’s already holding its own.
People expect the Tesla Model S to be a tough car to beat. But, when a cute, little Tesla Model 3 shows up at the strip to face these ICE sports cars, we can only imagine the laughs. That is … until the race is over. Just wait until the Model 3 Performance starts showing up. Moreover, unlike its larger Tesla siblings, the Model 3 stands to fare better on the winding track, too. It’s lighter and more agile than the S and X and seems less likely to overheat.
Ok, place your bets … Model 3 or Trans AM? Watch the video to see if your assumption is correct.
4 Comments on "Watch Tesla Model 3 Race Pontiac Firebird Trans Am"
The, Trans Am trapped 111mph. Should easily do mid 12’s with proper traction. A 10mph trap speed difference is about 100HP. With as close as the ET’s where, with several runs, I’m sure the Trans Am would have had the quickest run of the day between the 2 cars.
Trans am was modded for drag racing unlike model 3 LOL but I see your point.GO TESLA GO DESTROY DIRTY GAS GUZZLERS AND DIESELS LOL CONNECT THE DOTS ON CLEAN AIR WAKE UP FOLKS thanks co2.earth
That Firebird sounds like it’s breaking..
At least Struggling to get started!