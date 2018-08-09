Watch Tesla Model 3 Race New Camaro, Old Mustang

3 H BY DOMENICK YONEY

Something old, something new, gets the electric racing blues.

In today’s edition of electric vehicle drag racing, we have two contenders on deck, ready to line up against a white Tesla Dual Motor Model 3 at the Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park in Chandler, Arizona. Now, this appears to be the non-Performance version of the mid-size sedan, so it’s not going to return an 11.7-type of time in the quarter mile. What we’re telling you ICE (internal combustion engine) fans is, yes, there’s a chance.

First up is a green-with-black-stripes Camaro SS of late model vintage. As the Christmas tree lights go green, the two head down the strip with the Model 3 having a slight edge at first. We won’t give the ending away, the driver’s friend, who is doing the filming here, is pretty sure his bud has lost.

Next up is the distinctively styled 1971 Ford Mustang. We had high hopes that this one. It is, after all, a glorious classic, and some of us here at InsideEVs (namely, yours truly) have a soft spot for the looks of these aging beauties. Their tailpipes, not so much.

Spoiler alert*

It seems the ‘stang’s traction bars and fancy engine bits protruding through the brown hood of this baby were more about the “show” than the “go,” however. Either that or something went terribly awry to cause the contestant to lazily amble down the track. In any case, the Model 3, with its consistent performance, again racking up a time in the 12.7’s, showed it who’s Boss (pun intended.)

Video description:

My buddy racing his new 2018 Model 3 against a newish Camaro SS and an old Mustang.

Source: YouTube