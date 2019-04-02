Is The Market About To Be Blown Away By Tesla Model 3 Q1 Production?
WILL TESLA SURPRISE EVERYONE WITH MODEL 3 (Q1-2019) PRODUCTION?
Tesla will report its first quarter 2019 production and delivery figures in the next few days. The Q1 sales report is an extremely anticipated one as it will tell us whether or not Tesla managed to increase production and if the company was able to generate enough demand for the cars it has built over the last three months.
Image: Teslarati
Tesla is not the kind of company that we associate with a demand shortfall, as the company has always managed to create demand that far outstripped their production. Demand for Tesla Roadster 2008, Model S, Model X, and Model 3 have always remained on the higher side since the day they were launched.
But the first quarter of 2019 has the potential to break that trend — even as Tesla pulled a multitude of demand levers in order to sell as many cars as they possibly could in the United States in December 2018, as part of its effort to help customers take advantage of the federal tax credit.
Customers who took delivery of Tesla in the first quarter of 2019 were only eligible for a tax credit of $3,750, compared to $7,500 if delivery occurred in the fourth quarter of 2018.
The tax credit, coupled with Tesla’s diverse sales strategies, would’ve certainly pulled customers forward, coaxing them to order earlier than they were planning to.
Gfycat: @butabacu via Teslarati
Tesla dropped the price of its cars multiple times since the start of the year, dropped lower-end trims of Model S and Model X, and announced the launch of a $35,000 standard battery Model 3 to help boost demand for its vehicles in the United States.
It’s likely Tesla is hoping that European deliveries will help offset any softness in demand in the United States and allow the company to show a steady ramp-up of Model 3 production. But Wall Street, thus far, has not been too impressed.
According to research firm Visible Alpha, average analyst Model 3 production estimate for the first quarter is just 64,400 — slightly higher than the 61,394 Model 3s Tesla built during the fourth quarter of 2018.
That said, Bloomberg’s Model 3 tracker, which estimates Model 3 production, expects Tesla to deliver a huge surprise in the first quarter by building nearly 80,000 Model 3 units.
Source: Bloomberg
It must also be noted here that Bloomberg’s Model 3 tracker nearly nailed its Model 3 production estimates in the last four quarters. It’s conceivable that the odds of the Bloomberg tracker missing Model 3 production estimates during the first quarter of 2019 remain extremely low.
As of March 31, 2019, the Bloomberg Model 3 tracker estimates Tesla Model 3 production in the first quarter to be at 79,705, which is a full 23% higher than average analyst estimates for the quarter.
Source: Tesla Model 3 Tracker / Bloomberg
If we assume the average price of Tesla Model 3 to be $45,000, analyst estimates could miss revenue numbers by more than $650 million, depending on how many cars Tesla delivered in the quarter.
While the first quarter 2019 production stats give us some insight into Tesla’s ability to ramp, delivery figures will have a huge impact on Tesla’s quarterly revenues. Unless Tesla delivers vehicles to its customers it will not be able to book revenue.
Tesla has been delivering Model 3s to North American customers for the last 20 months, which will allow the company to book enough deliveries that should closely match demand in the region, but the same cannot be said for its European deliveries, which began in early February.
The higher the number of cars in transit to European customers, the lower Tesla’s quarterly revenue will be. Bloomberg’s high production estimate is great news for Tesla and its investors, but the real number to watch out for in its first quarter production and delivery report is the number of cars the company delivered in the quarter, and, how many ended up being in transit.
Image: InsideEVs
On an earnings call in January, Elon Musk told investors that he expects 2019 sales to increase by 50%. A great first quarter production and delivery report could go a long way to meet that goal.
If Tesla manages to get close to or slightly sail past its fourth-quarter figures, it could ease some of the pressure on its stock price, because it would mean Tesla has managed to successfully offset the impact of the reduction of the tax credit in the United States.
Author Bio: Shankar Narayanan is the editor of 1redDrop.com. Has an MBA from Kent State University and an engineering degree from Madurai Kamaraj University. He has been an active contributor to top financial sites like SeekingAlpha and GuruFocus, and has a penchant for talking business, finance, and technology.
15 Comments on "Is The Market About To Be Blown Away By Tesla Model 3 Q1 Production?"
100,000 Q1 2019. S 3 and X combined.
It may be that Model S/X production decreased enough to avoid reaching 100k, given they ceased production of 75 kWh versions. But, if they really built 79k Model 3s, they would only need 21k S/X, not impossible. In Q4 they were 25k. I hope they have made it, it’a nice round number! However, financially speaking, selling only higher-end S/X means higher profit, even after the price reductions. Not bad. And if someone can’t afford an S or X anymore can just buy a Model 3 LR or Performance which are literally golden hens.
$45,000 average sale price looks very low to me, given all Euro sales are AWD or Performance Premium. $45k may be the US average, but surely combined it will be higher.
And China too, not only Europe! They shipped 8 vessels to Europe and another 8 to China, so the deliveries in these two regions should be about the same.
I’d say it’s more or less impossible unless there are some sort of country specific consumer incentives being considered here which don’t really apply to the revenue Tesla are receiving. All the prices available in the various EU countries through the configuration are above 50k and most are above 55k Euro with some close to 60k. That means average price could be above 60k dollars if you consider additional options that might be purchased.
Even with US sales, the lowest price is 37.5k and only a fraction would be this low and in turn only a fraction of the Q1 sales are in the US. Most of the sales would actually be the more expensive models in other countries and those are considerably higher cost as mentioned above. My guess is that average is above 50k dollars, maybe about 55k.
I’m also thinking, how many of the SR/SR+ vehicles could Tesla have even delivered in Q1? They started offering these in March with a 2-4 week delivery time so officially these won’t have been provided to customers until the second half of March. That’s two weeks out of a 13 week quarter for the SR+ and probably less for the SR since those were set to 6-8 weeks shortly after initial availability. Only a small fraction of the cars delivered in Q1 are likely to be below 44.5k dollars base price in the US which suggests that even in the US, the average price for deliveries may be above 45k for Q1.
Well we know Tesla delivered greater than 20 K in Europe. US sales seem to have been pretty strong in March. China is truly a mystery though, other than anecdotal reports all we know is that Tesla sent 8 ships which is the same number as Europe.
Isn’t it that the Bloomberg tracker only nails it because they tamper with it after Tesla releases delivery numbers? I remember it being way off several times the day before but when Tesla’s numbers are out then the tracker’s numbers are magically correct.
They don’t tamper with their historic prediction numbers, but they do incorporate what they learn from the figures to try and improve the tracker, e.g. they changed the weekly production number to a 13 week rolling average to better deal with the volatility of week to week production IIRC.
For comparison CNN has an article today April 2. saying Tesla will only deliver 50,000 in Q1 combined for Model 3, S and X. They discuss it like it is already a given fact. LOL.
Only in Europe maybe
I felt that it was so off it was an April Fool’s joke, but then, it’s CNN. It’s always April 1 at CNN.
Well, in my small european village, suddenly 3 model3 vehicles are on the streets. There are a lot of villages in EU 🙂
Bloomberg’s Tom Randall has consistently stated that their tracker appears to be running too hot as it’s based on submitted VINs and the way Tesla segments and allocates those can skew the tracker. The actual production number will almost definitely be lower, if not far lower, around 65-70k seems more reasonable and inline with other predictions.
I’m estimating around 90.000 deliveries.
18,300 for Europe are confirmend, Germany and Switzerland still outstanding, probably 3500-5000 more.
Let’s say 22,500. China got as many ships, so Europe+ China alone 45,000 cars.
Rest of the World: 5,000.
US had 16,000 deliveries in January and March, so we are already at 66,000 deliveries.
Now, US March numbers.
To get to 90,000 deliveries Tesla needs “only” 24,000 deliveries in March. They had months like that before and with the SR+ it seems pretty likely that they acchieved those numbers again.
So 90,000 delieveries are possible, maybe even 95,000 or more.
Most of them will be Model 3s. 12,000-15,000 S&X.