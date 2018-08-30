Tesla Model 3 Line Workers Sent Home Early: Production Targets Not Met
Employees assembling Model 3 vehicles at Tesla’s Fremont factory on the GA3 line were sent home early last week
According to a report released by Business Insider, three Tesla employees revealed that the company sent them home early last Wednesday.
Allegedly, the workers stated how the target goals of the day were not met. The events allegedly happened on the GA3 line – the main production assembly line for the Model 3. Additionally, according to the source, roughly 211 Model 3 vehicles were fully assembled & completed before they were sent home three and a half hours early from their typical 12-hour shift.
This information comes just over a month after Elon Musk reportedly sent a company-wide e-mail, revealing that the Fremont factory hitting the 5,000-cars-per-week milestone. Musk also reportedly stated that the factory was on track to raise that figure to 6,000 cars a week. According to Business Insider’s source, the email “was laughed at,” as the GA3 production line has rarely hit its benchmarks.
“What’s more, with the widespread productivity gains throughout Tesla and the new production lines spooling up, we are on track to reach 6K/week for Model 3 next month, I think we just became a real car company.”
The worker told Business Insider how a shift is only sent home early because they’ve been hitting its production goal for a period of time, or if there are production issues. According to the source, these production issues relate to events that are keeping them from producing more vehicles in the desired timeframe. For example, there’s a chance one of the two GA3 production lines might be sent home early if there’s a production issue that’s been stalling the progression of assembling vehicles for hours. However, in this case, both production lines were sent home. And according to the workers, Tesla did not hit its Model 3 production goals that day.
According to the source, Tesla’s internal target is to produce 300 vehicles per shift. There are two 12-hour shifts dedicated to Tesla Model 3 production. But, allegedly last Wednesday, the production lines at GA3 only managed to produce 211 vehicles during the day shift, thus missing the daily target.
Tesla declined to comment either on why the workers were sent home or on their internal targets.
As always, we should take caution in assuming any of these alleged claims from “sources” are 100% accurate.
Source: Business Insider
You should start the article with that disclaimer not end with it, or even better do both.
I don’t get what’s the point of this article…
It is a hit piece to destroy Tesla lol before it begins to eat into gas guzzler sales
Before? More like while…
I’m a bit confused as well. The article seems to be implying that there was something unusual in workers being sent home early without the production target being met, but it lacks some context or relevance that is typically included. In other words, most articles try to generate a reaction in the reader. What is the reaction they’re trying to generate? Curiosity? Suspicion? I’m not sure.
Seems Tesla had a chance to set the record straight, but declined to comment on the story. I’m sure if it was all #fakenews, they would have provided a statement saying such.
So the taget is 300×2 (2x 12 hour shifts a day) makes 1200 a day x7 8400 a week?
300*2 is 600 per day. 4200/week. GA4 adds another 800-1000.
The article said the lines (plural) had produced 211 cars, so my guess would be 300 per shift on both Model 3 lines combined, or 4200 per week.
You refer to”both” GA3 lines. I think you meant both shifts.
Photos of an empty-ish factory staging lot back up these claims. No idea what’s up.
I am personally very sceptical about Tesla’s forward looking production targets. Nonetheless speaking to unnamed sources what may or many not have happened on a single day is a bit like looking at data noise and hardly newsworthy. I am sure you could find a non productive day in every factory, which allows you to conclude little about overall productivity. What’s more important is the average output over a month / quarter / year. Tesla may have delivered late, but it looks like they are delivering after all.
Predictions:
1. The basic facts in this article will turn out to be true. Workers sent home early, 211 vehicles produced, etc.
2. The reason will prove to be something mundane, like a parts supply issue, and will be remedied shortly and this non-incident will be forgotten.
If Tesla wants to continue to grow production numbers, they will eventually have to reduce the shift length to 8 hours, with occasional shifts going longer. Having their employees work 5 shifts a week that are a full 12 hours long will wear them down over time, leading to mistakes and line slowdowns.
It must be harder doing steady 12 Hour shifts in Car Production, since I did Steady 12 Hour Shifts, in Aircraft Production, dealing wth Very Tight tolerances, without burnout.
Maybe, its the California Air that makes it Harder?
Are you sure they are not on a 12 hour rotating shift? Many shift workers prefer those as they get more days off (one week 4 days on 3 days off the next week 3 days on 4 days off)
Elon said that at one point. That’s how they do it at GF.
The problem with two 12s is lack of time for maintenance.
Actually, we just took one line down for an entire 12 hour shift, for maintenance, every 9 or 12 weeks. Very little equipment needs maintenance every day, and routine calibrations, etc are just typically done in line, without much impact to the overall line pace (there are spots that allow parts to queue, etc.)
Good thing Tesla’s workers aren’t unionized!
No, I work in a T3 plant that suppies automative, and we were on 8 hr shifts years ago, and folks voted to move to 12’s. The key is the rotation shift between days/nights is longer, and due to the rotation, there is one point each month where they get a 4 day consective break.
Bottom line, lots of manufacturing runs on 12hr shifts, as it even cuts down on the overhead of a single shift change during the day
As I worked on some of these shifts, 12 hrs isn’t really that bad.. It’s the day/night rotations that I had trouble with.
No news here unless the fossil fuel mafia is behind this push to destroy Tesla before it begins to take away gas guzzler sales. HEY EARTHLINGS CONNECT THE DOTS ON CLEAN AIR WAKE UP
Was this story really worth publication? Next we will hear about Elon Musk having an extended lunch break.
Well on CNBC Squak Box I just heard that elon broke up with his girlfriend lol It has become ridiculous how tesla and elon are consistently criticized and attacked by the fossil fuel mafia. GO TESLA GO DESTROY DIRTY GAS GUZZLERS AND DIESELS LOL CONNECT THE DOTS ON CLEAN AIR WAKE UP FOLKS thanks have a nice day everyone
Breaking news: Elon Musk eats cereal with organic soy milk vice cow milk
These are the type of Tesla articles that should not be written nor published at all. There is nothing factual here except a few people went home and the Model 3 line temporarily stopped. That’s news?
A bit surprised that it’s newsworthy that a single day “Wednesday” Tesla production shift was cut back from 12hrs to 8.5hrs for unknown reasons.
Would that be newsworthy for the Jaguar i-pace line? Or any other car maker?
…At Tesla there are two 12hr shifts per line (12hrs x 2 = 24hrs) so there is no way to update a production line or JIT parts inventory re-sync without a temporary shutdown.
Every automotive 24hr pruduction line on earth temporally shuts down from time-to-time even if just a few hours. It would be newsworthy if somehow Tesla had a 24hr production line that never needed to temporarily shut down.
How is this even worthy of an article, let alone and article about the article.?
Why on earth is this even an article?
I agree there are more newsworthy Tesla news items out there. Doing a search on TSLA will reveal one such item.
InsideEVs should varyfy those alleged sources, before reposting such a bagatelle „news“.
In my opinion this seens such a void „event“.. if it really happend, that it’s not wirth a phrase. This may occur regularly in the autoindustry, but if it’s Tesla, it’s a headline. Sounds to me like another shot from the FUDsterfront.
When the Bolt factory shutdown last year, various sites *coughelecktrekcough* ran with the story and spun the shutdown was an indication the Bolt wasn’t selling and production was being stopped due to huge inventories piling up. Turned out all that was #fakenews, and the shutdown was planned and the factory was being retooled to adjust the Bolt/Sonic mix. I’m sure Electrek verified the news with GM before running that piece, right?
