Tesla Model 3 Production Hits 70,000, With Registered VINs Near 100,000
In just one year and two weeks, Tesla manufactured 70,000 Model 3
According to Bloomberg, cumulative production of Tesla Model 3, estimated through its VIN-tracking algorithm, is now above 70,000. That’s almost 10,000 more than it stood at 13 days ago.
The Tesla Model 3 Tracker indicates (as of August 18) 70,009 units produced and a production rate of 5,321 weekly, which is slightly less than previously, but still expected to go north to 6,000 or so later this month.
With almost 30,000 Model 3 made this quarter and with six weeks to go, Q3 will result in more Model 3 (around 60,000 or more) than all previous quarters combined (41,029).
Separately, the number of VIN registrations is at 99,145, ever so close to 100,000!
Production and deliveries of the Model 3 in previous quarters thus far:
- 2017’Q3 – 260 produced, and 222 delivered
- 2017’Q4 – 2,425 produced and 1,542 delivered
- 2018’Q1 – 9,766 produced and 8,182 delivered
- 2018’Q2 – 28,578 produced and 18,440 delivered
- 2018’Q3 – already >28,980 produced
#Tesla registered 667 new #Model3 VINs. ~4% estimated to be dual motor. Highest VIN is 99145. https://t.co/KRcmacDlk0
— Model 3 VINs (@Model3VINs) August 16, 2018
Source: Tesla Model 3 Tracker
11 Comments on "Tesla Model 3 Production Hits 70,000, With Registered VINs Near 100,000"
Model 3 is well on the way to 100k.
Only 855 more VIN registrations needed.
Q4 should be the real eye opener for many!
Well the Model 3 is well past the Bolt in total numbers, soon Tesla will eclipse Nissan and finally people will stop saying, “but Nissan has produced the most evs.” Well, yes there is quality too, and not just quantity, and Tesla will soon have both of those crowns, along with safety.
Yes, panel gaps to make the car go faster…
Tesla panel gaps are hard to see, especially when your attempt at following close behind The Model 3, from launch at take off, becomes EVer more impossible.
Being left in the dust, makes looking ahead kinda difficult.
Nice try, and better luck next time, in playing catchup, in your Legacy ICE OEM FUDster baby sT-ROLL-er!
Golgoth, it is kind of like dimples on a golf ball. They may look odd the first time you look at them but it does help the aerodynamics…
Nissan will soon pass 400K.
And all of them within 35 miles of home with that battery capacity loss!
(yes, we leased one and saw it happen)
That can only be YTD, means total amount produced since 2010.
Tesla will catch up within a year, with more a more configurations of the Model 3 50% to 140% more expensive than the Leaf.
Still great from Nissan.
Tesla will perhaps sell a bit more cars than Porshe this year, and leave them behind next year. From a monthly perpective Tesla propably already sells more cars than Porsche.
Nissan has still produced more EVs than Tesla, even though it’s just a small side-line for them.
I was issued a VIN for a finished Model 3 in the mid 60k range a week ago.
