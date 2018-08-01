Tesla Model 3 Production Hits 70,000, With Registered VINs Near 100,000

1 H BY MARK KANE

In just one year and two weeks, Tesla manufactured 70,000 Model 3

According to Bloomberg, cumulative production of Tesla Model 3, estimated through its VIN-tracking algorithm, is now above 70,000. That’s almost 10,000 more than it stood at 13 days ago.

The Tesla Model 3 Tracker indicates (as of August 18) 70,009 units produced and a production rate of 5,321 weekly, which is slightly less than previously, but still expected to go north to 6,000 or so later this month.

With almost 30,000 Model 3 made this quarter and with six weeks to go, Q3 will result in more Model 3 (around 60,000 or more) than all previous quarters combined (41,029).

Separately, the number of VIN registrations is at 99,145, ever so close to 100,000!

Production and deliveries of the Model 3 in previous quarters thus far:

2017’Q3 – 260 produced, and 222 delivered

2017’Q4 – 2,425 produced and 1,542 delivered

2018’Q1 – 9,766 produced and 8,182 delivered

2018’Q2 – 28,578 produced and 18,440 delivered

2018’Q3 – already >28,980 produced

#Tesla registered 667 new #Model3 VINs. ~4% estimated to be dual motor. Highest VIN is 99145. https://t.co/KRcmacDlk0 — Model 3 VINs (@Model3VINs) August 16, 2018

Source: Tesla Model 3 Tracker