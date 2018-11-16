Tesla Aims For Model 3 Production At 7,000 Per Week By November 28

41 M BY MARK KANE

Elon Musk will check the production lines personally.

Tesla finally is going to increase production of Model 3 to 7,000 per week by the end of November since there’s been no major progress from the record of 5,000 in late June.

Elon Musk sent an email to employees stating that he will walk the entire Model 3 production line on November 27 and 28 from battery cells, modules and packs at the Gigafactory to car assembly in Fremont.

Because Tesla now sells a less expensive version of the Model 3, production needs to reach 1,000 Model 3 per day (or 30,000 per month) to prove financial sustainability.

More cars are required due to the expansion of upcoming sales to Europe, Asia and Australia, too.

Source: Bloomberg