Tesla Model 3 Production Hits Estimated 125,000

BY MARK KANE

Soon it should increase by 1,000 every day.

As of November 19, 2018, Bloomberg’s Tesla Model 3 Tracker indicates estimated cumulative production of the Tesla Model 3 at 125,323.

Because the tool is based on estimated production rates in a particular quarter (production for previous quarters were officially announced) there is always the uncertainty of up to a few thousand.

The current production rate is estimated at 4,344 per week, but again – we don’t know if that’s exactly accurate either. There is a chance that Tesla is above 5,000 now as by the end of this month the automaker hopes for 7,000 per week.

Tesla Model 3 production
Tesla Aims For Model 3 Production At 7,000 Per Week By November 28
Tesla Production And Deliveries Graphed Through Q3 2018
Tesla Production Reportedly Close To 1,000 Per Day

Compared to 181,207 registered VIN numbers, around 56,000 VIN numbers (11 weeks of 5,000/week worth of production) are ready for use.

Production and deliveries of Model 3 in previous quarters thus far:

  • 2017’Q3 – 260 produced, and 222 delivered
  • 2017’Q4 – 2,425 produced and 1,542 delivered
  • 2018’Q1 – 9,766 produced and 8,182 delivered
  • 2018’Q2 – 28,578 produced and 18,449 delivered
  • 2018’Q3 – 53,239 produced and 56,065 delivered
  • 2018’Q4 – already 31,055 produced (estimated)

Source: Tesla Model 3 Tracker

ffbj

So if it increases by 1k everyday, soon, that would mean By Friday they would be producing 5k more a day than they are on Monday.
I think that bullet point is off target a bit. Or maybe you meant every week.

12 minutes ago
Vexar

I assume what was meant was that the number produced increases 1000 a day, not the rate of production.

2 minutes ago