Tesla Model 3 Production Hits Estimated 125,000

BY MARK KANE

Soon it should increase by 1,000 every day.

As of November 19, 2018, Bloomberg’s Tesla Model 3 Tracker indicates estimated cumulative production of the Tesla Model 3 at 125,323.

Because the tool is based on estimated production rates in a particular quarter (production for previous quarters were officially announced) there is always the uncertainty of up to a few thousand.

The current production rate is estimated at 4,344 per week, but again – we don’t know if that’s exactly accurate either. There is a chance that Tesla is above 5,000 now as by the end of this month the automaker hopes for 7,000 per week.

Compared to 181,207 registered VIN numbers, around 56,000 VIN numbers (11 weeks of 5,000/week worth of production) are ready for use.

Production and deliveries of Model 3 in previous quarters thus far:

2017’Q3 – 260 produced, and 222 delivered

2017’Q4 – 2,425 produced and 1,542 delivered

2018’Q1 – 9,766 produced and 8,182 delivered

2018’Q2 – 28,578 produced and 18,449 delivered

2018’Q3 – 53,239 produced and 56,065 delivered



2018’Q4 – already 31,055 produced (estimated)

Source: Tesla Model 3 Tracker