Tesla Model 3 Production Estimated At Above 110,000 Units
More than 110,000 people are apparently driving in a Tesla Model 3.
Bloomberg’s Tesla Model 3 Tracker indicates that production of the Tesla Model 3 exceeds 110,000 and today stands at 111,968 since August 2017.
Despite the progress, the estimation tool still shows that the average production rate is below 5,000 a week, currently at 4,579. Of course, it’s not necessarily the true production rate, but it gives us a glimpse at how difficult it is to expand beyond 5,000.
In total, some 177,554 VINs were registered, which is 65,576 above the Tesla Model 3 Tracker production or 13 weeks of 5,000/week worth of production.
Production and deliveries of Model 3 in previous quarters thus far:
- 2017’Q3 – 260 produced, and 222 delivered
- 2017’Q4 – 2,425 produced and 1,542 delivered
- 2018’Q1 – 9,766 produced and 8,182 delivered
- 2018’Q2 – 28,578 produced and 18,449 delivered
- 2018’Q3 – 53,239 produced and 56,065 delivered
- 2018’Q4 – already >17,700 produced (estimated)
Source: Tesla Model 3 Tracker
I saw another black one with Washington state temp plates on the road two days ago.
The number is meaningless but still interesting to see if October US deliveries will break the 100,000 mark for the Model 3. No matter, the number of LR and AWD demand for the US market proved to be over 100,000. That likely translates into a similar number for another 100,000 for Europe, Canada, Austrailia, Mexico combined. Trump tariffs will affect the China market in the short term, but it doesn’t mean that a significant number will still be sold there as well. Then comes the MR and SR market right behind it. That takes Tesla production into 2020. Of course, more LR and AWD will be sold along the way holding demand throughout that year. At some point then, the Model Y hits production. Stir and repeat.
That’s right, keep the good news show going. Much needed in an age in which the entire MSM make a point of spinning everything Tesla in the worst possible way.
It is going to be interesting to see October sales numbers. I hope they can come in over 24,000. But even if they plateau at 22k it is still good. And Tesla has nearly always exceeded my estimates on monthly 3 sales this year.
I think you’re going to be disappointed if you’re expecting something in the 22-24K range. Tesla always does everything they can to pull deliveries forward from the start of one quarter into the end of another. This always results in the last month of a quarter getting an artificial bump and the first month of a quarter getting an artificial dip.
I expect October to be around 18K, November to be around 22K, and December to be around 28K (I expect December will be when we get a noticeable bump from the production of Mid-Range batteries.)
That’s typically what they do.
Taylor, I think the quarterly loading of sales into the final month is on the S and the X, not on the 3. It is due to the timing w regards to shipping vehicles overseas. So yes, we have seen huge spikes on quarter ending sales figures in the past, but it may not affect the 3 sales nearly as much because there are no 3 sales outside North America right now.
looks like some SHORTS are going to be burning, call the Fire Dept.
Call the Coroner.
Most short sellers would have covered their positions earlier this month when the stock price was $250.