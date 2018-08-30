Tesla Model 3 Production Estimated At Above 110,000 Units

3 H BY MARK KANE

More than 110,000 people are apparently driving in a Tesla Model 3.

Bloomberg’s Tesla Model 3 Tracker indicates that production of the Tesla Model 3 exceeds 110,000 and today stands at 111,968 since August 2017.

Despite the progress, the estimation tool still shows that the average production rate is below 5,000 a week, currently at 4,579. Of course, it’s not necessarily the true production rate, but it gives us a glimpse at how difficult it is to expand beyond 5,000.

In total, some 177,554 VINs were registered, which is 65,576 above the Tesla Model 3 Tracker production or 13 weeks of 5,000/week worth of production.

Production and deliveries of Model 3 in previous quarters thus far:

2017’Q3 – 260 produced, and 222 delivered

2017’Q4 – 2,425 produced and 1,542 delivered

2018’Q1 – 9,766 produced and 8,182 delivered

2018’Q2 – 28,578 produced and 18,449 delivered

2018’Q3 – 53,239 produced and 56,065 delivered



2018’Q4 – already >17,700 produced (estimated)

Source: Tesla Model 3 Tracker