Tesla Model 3 Production Hits Estimated 100,000 Units
Production pace still below 5,000 a week?
Bloomberg’s counter, which estimates production of the Tesla Model 3, today shows 100,050 units produced since August 2017 when the car hit the market.
The rough journey to 100,000, with a few significant delays, took 14 months. Assuming 20,000 cars a month, Tesla will now need just 5 months to reach 200,000.
Estimates indicate that Tesla has been unable to increase the production pace. Currently, Bloomberg shows 4,223 Model 3 a week. Of course, we all know the tracker has some issues, so don’t rely on it too much.
In total ,some 136,483 VINs were registered.
Production and deliveries of the Model 3 in previous quarters thus far:
- 2017’Q3 – 260 produced, and 222 delivered
- 2017’Q4 – 2,425 produced and 1,542 delivered
- 2018’Q1 – 9,766 produced and 8,182 delivered
- 2018’Q2 – 28,578 produced and 18,449 delivered
- 2018’Q3 – 53,239 produced and ≈55,840 delivered
- 2018’Q4 – already >5,782 produced (estimated)
Source: Bloomberg, Tesla Model 3 Tracker
Meanwhile, Electrek is saying over 5,000 units a week was sustained:
https://electrek.co/2018/10/12/tesla-model-3-production-strong-quarter/
“Meanwhile, Electrek is saying over 5,000 units a week was sustained:”
The article says 7,400 TM3s. The date of the article is Oct 12. If that is for 11 days then that out to about 4,700 TM3 per week ((7,400 / 11) * 7).
They can both be correct. The Bloomberg tracker averages across a longer time period. It’s been very accurate at predicting average quarterly production, but it’s no good for determing what Tesla is producing in any one week.
All in baby, with large scale comes excellent margins and profitability since Tesla can easily sell all it makes of this revolutionary auto that just so happens to be a compelling EV that will become as important as the Ford Model T in automotive history.
I wonder what the next Bar of Failure will be now that Model 3 production is exploding? The gnashing of teeth will be legendary.
And here you are with that stupid tracker…
Use Troys for gods sake not that of a FUD spreading bloomberg.
As long as they can hold a stable profitable production with OK quality, it’s all good. Numbers will add up over the years this EV will be for sale. It will probably get a facelift in a few years, but may be on the market for 10 years or more.
If they manage an average volume of 100K over these 10 years, they will have produced a million cars.
Model S and X will also add up over the years, and then Model Y – which may be the biggest seller (if it looks good, and have good specs).
Add the EV volumes other manufacturers will produce (eventually) over time, lets say the next 10-15 years. . EVs will replace a lot of ICE models.