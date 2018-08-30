Tesla Model 3 Production Hits Estimated 100,000 Units

2 H BY MARK KANE

Production pace still below 5,000 a week?

Bloomberg’s counter, which estimates production of the Tesla Model 3, today shows 100,050 units produced since August 2017 when the car hit the market.

The rough journey to 100,000, with a few significant delays, took 14 months. Assuming 20,000 cars a month, Tesla will now need just 5 months to reach 200,000.

Estimates indicate that Tesla has been unable to increase the production pace. Currently, Bloomberg shows 4,223 Model 3 a week. Of course, we all know the tracker has some issues, so don’t rely on it too much.

In total ,some 136,483 VINs were registered.

Production and deliveries of the Model 3 in previous quarters thus far:

2017’Q3 – 260 produced, and 222 delivered

2017’Q4 – 2,425 produced and 1,542 delivered

2018’Q1 – 9,766 produced and 8,182 delivered

2018’Q2 – 28,578 produced and 18,449 delivered

2018’Q3 – 53,239 produced and ≈55,840 delivered



2018’Q4 – already >5,782 produced (estimated)

Source: Bloomberg, Tesla Model 3 Tracker