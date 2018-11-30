Tesla Model 3 Production Hits 1,000 Per Day, According To Musk
2 H BY ERIC LOVEDAY 17
That’s high.
In an email sent to Tesla employees, CEO Elon Musk offered up congrats on this amazing achievement of 1,000 Model 3s produced per day.
Earlier this month, Tesla’s CEO suggested that 1,000 per day was likely achievable by November 27 or 28. Sure enough, it now appears as though the automaker has hit that goal.
In an email sent to Tesla employees, Musk is now reportedly encouraging employees to continue to push to keep production at this new, high rate. Musk wrote:
“If you are able to help in any way with getting Model 3 production to a steady 1000 per day at excellent quality, everyone at the company should please consider this their top priority. Body production currently appears to be our limiting factor, so it needs the most support right now. Please focus on simplification and reducing cycle time first and then uptime.”
Musk apparently commented on the situation regarding the base $35,000 Model 3 as well. As he states, cost-wise, Tesla is not quite there yet:
“It’s important to bear in mind that the cost of the car is made up of about 10,000 unique parts and processes. depending on how you count it, the current cost of a standard range Model 3 would be around $38,000, so each part or process step only costs around $3.80. That means finding cost efficiencies is a game of pennies, even though it might not seem so.”
Musk had previously stated that the base Model 3 would likely enter volume produciton in Q1 2019, so there’s still some time to drive down costs. Quoting Musk’s September comment:
“We will definitely offer a $35,000 version of the Model 3. And probably at the end of this year is when we will be able to make a smaller version of the battery pack, and get into volume production of $35,000 version in Q1 next year. We would definitely honor that obligation, and we would do so right now if it were possible.”
Source: Electrek
Categories: Tesla
Leave a Reply
17 Comments on "Tesla Model 3 Production Hits 1,000 Per Day, According To Musk"
A game of pennies? Cue the cello 😉
25k a month alone will be substantial.
Wait until the SR comes out.
Game changer.
Not in US. I suspect most initial SR buyers already converted to MR to catch the fed credit. If they manage to extend the credit then watch out!
I hope they do extend it.
Then the lovely lease deals will come into play.
MR orders require premium package which is $5k. I think most SRs ordered will have steel roofs. $9k is a pretty big step up.
It’s not the roof that’s the main point of the PUP. Most will want the heated seats and other stuff that comes with the package.
Our 3 has been simply amazing since March 2018. They are putting their pennies to good use. I can’t imagine how they will be able to produce the Semi and Model Y in 2019 and follow with the Pickup and Roadster II. It’s a good thing GM is cutting jobs and factories so Tesla can gather them up for a few more pennies and keep rolling. My stock in TSLA is going to Mars and beyond.
Well the quoted email doesn’t actually say they achieved 1000 ina day. Where is the rest of the email?
https://teslamotorsclub.com/tmc/posts/3235016
Depending on the “take rate” of the Autopilot and metallic paint options, they could probably start selling the SR Non-PUP right now and make money on it. That certainly how I plan to order mine.
Except they don’t have the smaller battery yet.
Yeah – I want a 3 with no auto pilot, standard paint, no moon roof, rear wheel drive. I think this will be a really fun car and easily kick my Ford Focus Electric to the curb. We have bells and whistles on our Model S and will take that on trips. I am excited to use the new 3 to bop around locally and to enjoy a more pure driving experience.
👍🏼
Agreed.
The most annoying thing about my focus electric is that it’s front wheel drive, and the weight bias is rearward. Everyday I tackle an over pass from stop and I have a hard time not spinning the front wheels. Also doing a turn from full stop is also a wheel spinner. Wish it was rear wheel drive. Looking forward to a M3 as well. 🙂
Exactly – Other than that I have really enjoyed the car.
Maybe if steel/ aluminum tariffs were lower by 25% and 10% respectively.
That might help.
Wow nobody pointed out that this is the first time in recent memory that Tesla nailed a timeline, assuming this came out yesterday and referenced Wednesday’s production.
That makes me think the production issues are really getting sorted out and it is just a matter of fine tuning. Nice.