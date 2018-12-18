See Tesla Model 3 Performance Pricing Compared To BMW, M-B In China

3 H BY MARK KANE

Tesla Model 3 in China actually turns out to be affordable compared to BMW & Mercedes.

As the import duty for cars from the U.S. decreased from 40% to 15% Tesla was able to lower prices accordingly. The top of the line version of the Model 3 is no longer $100,000 but around $81,200. The non-performance version (AWD, Long-range) is almost $10,000 less.

Those are still high prices, definitely higher than in the U.S., but if you’re wondering whether the Model 3 will sell well at such prices, here’s an interesting comparison.

Tesla Model 3 offers amazing performance at prices way lower than the top-of-the-line German models from its segment:

Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD – $72,360 (499,000 yuan)



Tesla Model 3 Performance – $81,200 (560,000 yuan)



BMW M3 – $162,000

BMW M4 – $184,000

Mercedes Benz C 63 AMG – $173,623

