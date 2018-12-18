See Tesla Model 3 Performance Pricing Compared To BMW, M-B In China
Tesla Model 3 in China actually turns out to be affordable compared to BMW & Mercedes.
As the import duty for cars from the U.S. decreased from 40% to 15% Tesla was able to lower prices accordingly. The top of the line version of the Model 3 is no longer $100,000 but around $81,200. The non-performance version (AWD, Long-range) is almost $10,000 less.
Those are still high prices, definitely higher than in the U.S., but if you’re wondering whether the Model 3 will sell well at such prices, here’s an interesting comparison.
Tesla Model 3 offers amazing performance at prices way lower than the top-of-the-line German models from its segment:
- Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD – $72,360 (499,000 yuan)
- Tesla Model 3 Performance – $81,200 (560,000 yuan)
- BMW M3 – $162,000
- BMW M4 – $184,000
- Mercedes Benz C 63 AMG – $173,623
Next!
Now is Pricing (China🇨🇳) of Tesla Performance Model 3 vs BMW M3 & M4@Tesla PM3: $81,160 USD
BMW M3: $162,000 USD
BMW M4: $184,000 USD
NOW, You tell me what to buy?! Demand of PM3 in China gonna be insane!!$TSLA #Tesla #Model3 #China #TeslaChina pic.twitter.com/GAxy1vaca7
— Vincent (@vincent13031925) December 18, 2018
Ok, this is the most exciting one!
Pricing (China🇨🇳) of Tesla Performance Model 3 vs Mercedes Benz C 63 AMG @Tesla PM3: $81,160 USD
MB C 63 AMG: $173,623 USD $TSLA PM3 in China is offering a super discount. More than $92K lower than C63 AMG with much better performance. pic.twitter.com/Dg4x8dTGqI
— Vincent (@vincent13031925) December 17, 2018
9 Comments on "See Tesla Model 3 Performance Pricing Compared To BMW, M-B In China"
Is tesla even selling the model 3 in China yet?
Choosing to compare the worst offer available from other carmakers.
BMW does not want to sell the M cars in China and offers only crazy expensive top trims with all available options included. These articles get really disappointing as they are clearly not objective or fair.
The other models are much cheaper. A 5 series with a more luxurious extended wheelbase (adapted for the needs of the chinese market) is 489600 Yuan, thats 71k $. And you should not compare the interior of the 5 series with extended wheelbase with that of the model 3. And of course for other OEMs you never pay the official price, you always pay less, while for Tesla you always pay the official price. If you ask anybody in China if he wants a prestigious (yes thats very important in China) 5 series or pay more to get a Model 3, the answer is not that easy.
And as in China the electricity is mostly generated by coal power plants, sadly an ICE is less damaging to the environment than an EV there. Their electricity is really dirty as hell, hope that changes.
“sadly an ICE is less damaging to the environment than an EV there.”
Wrong.
On one gallon of gas you can get maybe at best 50mpg.
An equivalent EV with the equivalent 1 gallon of energy (~32kWH) can maybe go 90miles
“And as in China the electricity is mostly generated by coal power plants, sadly an ICE is less damaging to the environment than an EV there. Their electricity is really dirty as hell, hope that changes.”
This myth has been debunked. Beside, if the production of electricity enters the environnemental impact, lets factor in the impact of finding, drilling for, extracting, transporting, rafining crud oil, transproting and strogin gasoline. Don’t forget the cleaning of old gas station.
A fair comparaison, IMHO
@Zach said: “Is tesla even selling the model 3 in China yet?”
———
Tesla is now taking Model 3 orders from China for March-April 2019 delivery.
As well for BMW you used an old exchange rate of 6,16 Yuan -> 1 Dollar, while for Tesla you used an exchange rate of 6,9 Yuan -> 1 Dollar, which on top of all other much bigger mistakes makes the Teslas look 12% cheaper.
What about vs NIO ES6?
Will be interesting to see how big Tesla allows Telsa Model 3 deliveries to get in China for 2019 sourced from Fremont factory. Certainly Model 3 sourced from future Tesla China factory will be much more profitable for Tesla so Tesla will likely hold back for China market the lower optioned Model 3 for when China factory goes online.
Tesla brand is viewed as a highly respected premium brand in China.
For those in China that can afford a Tesla Model 3 at the lower import tax rate I’d think Model 3 would be a no brainer considering the big incentives Chinese government provide for purchasing an EV.
In the US market, prices for these cars are already comparable with performance and tech leaning toward the Model 3. At those prices in China market, it’s a no brainer which car will be the choice.
Icing on the cake: no noise, no gas, no pollution, virtually no maintenance cost – which apply everywhere the Model 3 is sold.