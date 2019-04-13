Deep Dive Into Tesla Model 3 Price Changes: What’s Going On Here?

1 H BY MARK KANE

Tesla will be happier if you buy the more expensive versions

The most recent changes to the Tesla Model 3 offer is not only another quick adjustment, but also left us without full knowledge on the pricing of all five versions of the car.

Tesla decided to make the $3,000 Autopilot option standard, but at least in some versions the price increased. In the case of Standard Range Plus, prices went up by $2,000, while the Long Range AWD version increased by $1,000. The price of the Performance version didn’t change at all.

“Today, we’re making some changes to online ordering to simplify vehicle choices and make Autopilot more affordable. All Tesla vehicles now come with Autopilot bundled as a standard feature for less than the prior cost of the option. For example, Model 3 Standard Plus used to cost $37,500, plus $3,000 for the Autopilot option. It now costs $39,500, with Autopilot included.”

The move was combined with removing the Standard Range and Long Range RWD versions from the online design studio – technically those two versions are still available, but on individual order through a call or at a store, as a software-limited higher version. The prices of those are not shown – we assume a $2,000 increase, but it’s just a guess.

Simplification? Profitability?

The latest move was reportedly motivated by simplification of the offer, but as the Autopilot hardware was already the same there is not much to simplify. Moreover, there is no such simplifying in the case of the Model S or Model X, which are more expensive vehicles and we guess more often equipped with the Autopilot than the Model 3. We suspect it would be more reasonable to first make mandatory Autopilot in S/X.

That was the first yellow warning light whether it’s about simplifying or simply the company is not able to offer the base $35,000 Model 3 and achieve profitability goals.

Where’s The Standard?

According to Tesla, the “Standard Plus has sold at more than six times the rate of Standard”, which means that there was a group of price-sensitive customers, which now will be forced to pay more (maybe $2,000) for the obligatory Autopilot, despite the fact that they already were not willing to pay more for the better equipped Standard Plus version.

Previous orders of the $35,000 Model 3 Standard will be fulfilled, using a software-limited Model 3 Standard Plus, but it seems that affordability will be worsened depending on how much the price increases.

The first thought on the change is that not only the short-lived $35,000 Model 3 is not yet possible (if the company wants to earn money), but also the $37,500 Model 3 is not yet there – this is why it’s now $2,000 more expensive (at the same cost on the production line).

Tesla Model 3 prices in the U.S.

Standard Range (2019) – $37,000? (previously $35,000)

Standard Range Plus (2019) – $39,500 (previously $37,500, up $2,000 )

(previously $37,500, ) Long Range RWD (2019) – $46,500? (previously $44,500)

Long Range AWD (2019) – $49,500 (previously $48,500, up $1,000 )

(previously $48,500, ) Performance LR AWD (2019) – $59,500 (previously $59,500, no change)

Some Prices Up, Others Down

As we can see in the pricing list, the higher trim versions are priced similar to before, while getting Autopilot as standard. In the case of the Performance version it can be treated like a price drop of $3,000, while the Long-Range AWD went up by $1,000.

There could be reasons behind that – the top two models are profitable and Tesla wants to sell more of them. That’s the opposite from the bottom versions, which in the case of Standard Range was removed from the design studio – seems like a discouragement to buy the less profitable versions.

Tesla has the right to make changes, and without a doubt, it should make them if necessary. We are only wondering whether the $35,000 Tesla is possible or not yet. As of today, we land at $39,500 (plus the unknown lower price for the Standard version outside the design studio) two months before the federal tax credit will decrease by $1,875 to $1,875 on July 1, 2019.

Or maybe this is all just totally wrong and Tesla is redirecting customers to higher versions because demand is huge, which is an opportunity to earn more and beat previous targets?

