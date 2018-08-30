Is The Tesla Model 3 Performance Worth Its High Price Tag?

3 H BY MARK KANE

By now, we all know the Tesla Model 3 Performance is a stellar car, but is it worth its high price?

The early Tesla Model 3 Long Range received from Roadshow an overall score of 8.2/10 (Performance 9, Features 7, Design 9, Media 7.5) and now it comes time for their evaluation of the Performance version.

The tested car cost $78,500, so the main question for the reviewer is whether or not the Performance Tesla Model 3 is worth the money.

There is no simple answer to that question though, because despite the fact that the 3P is considered remarkably good, with impressive acceleration (not only strong, but also immediately available at any time) and practicality, there are some cons. Roadshow notes:

“Interior quality and features are still lacking, especially for a car that starts at $64,000.It’s a really fun, really livable car that only really works if you ignore the cost and the competition.”

Well, that would probably mean that regardless of the Model 3’s success, there are still tons of consumers that will remain untapped until a mass-market EV arrives in a more conventional package.

The Good The Model 3 Performance is impressively quick yet offers great range and practicality. The Bad Interior quality and features are still lacking, especially for a car that starts at $64,000. The Bottom Line A really fun, really livable car that only really works if you ignore the cost and the competition.

Source: Roadshow