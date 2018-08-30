Is The Tesla Model 3 Performance Worth Its High Price Tag?
By now, we all know the Tesla Model 3 Performance is a stellar car, but is it worth its high price?
The early Tesla Model 3 Long Range received from Roadshow an overall score of 8.2/10 (Performance 9, Features 7, Design 9, Media 7.5) and now it comes time for their evaluation of the Performance version.
The tested car cost $78,500, so the main question for the reviewer is whether or not the Performance Tesla Model 3 is worth the money.
There is no simple answer to that question though, because despite the fact that the 3P is considered remarkably good, with impressive acceleration (not only strong, but also immediately available at any time) and practicality, there are some cons. Roadshow notes:
“Interior quality and features are still lacking, especially for a car that starts at $64,000.It’s a really fun, really livable car that only really works if you ignore the cost and the competition.”
Well, that would probably mean that regardless of the Model 3’s success, there are still tons of consumers that will remain untapped until a mass-market EV arrives in a more conventional package.
Source: Roadshow
8 Comments on "Is The Tesla Model 3 Performance Worth Its High Price Tag?"
In the modern idiom it’s more about a spartan interior and performance, rather than plush luxury that under performs.
My conclusion is the Model 3 will be the biggest hit in the history of the car.
If this Long Range Hi Performance Sport Sedan is high Priced. How do you explain the Price of the i3 which is Nothing Short of a GOLF CART Licensed for street Use !
I think you’re missing the point. It’s easy to make electric cars go fast, but it’s the balance that matters long run. The model 3 is fast and handles well. That’s a good start, but then what? Bad rears seats, marginal interior, no interior design, hit or miss quality, etc… You could speed quite a bit less and get a car that handles well, has good quality but not as fast. How often in daily driving does 0-60 times matter? Anything sub 7 seconds is fast in normal cases.
I find it interesting that the “competition” are all ICEs. For folks primarily placing electric propulsion over ICE, there really isn’t any competition (yet).
I haven’t been ina luxurious Ferrari, they are spartan too, it’s all about performance.
Is it worth it? Depends on who you are asking. “Opinions are like ___holes, everyone has one but they think each others stink.”
Considering the 0-60 it worths every penny. Considering all the rest, hardly.
Like the review points quality is bad and besides the acceleration the car is far from the best sports cars.
The model 3 gets very close to model S, that for the same price is not as fast, but it’s much better in almost everything else. Also both are clearly not a “pure” sports car, so it’s better to just assume that and look at them as good family cars, clean with a great range… for an EV.
Alot of these professional reviews don’t have a clue about why the car was designed without your typical controls and gagues. This car is designed not to be driven at all. When self driving tech is fully realized, when people are given the choice to drive or not to drive (and play space invaders, browse the web, send texts… etc) all of us will elect not to drive. This may be 5 years away or 10 years away but it’s inevitable.