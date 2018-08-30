Can Modified Tesla Model 3 Long Range Beat Model 3 Performance?

2 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

It’s time to put the Mountain Pass Performance modified Tesla Model 3 to the test everyone’s been waiting for.

If you read InsideEVs, you’re probably well aware that we’ve been following and covering EV-oriented performance tuner Mountain Pass Performance and owner Sasha Anis for some time. He’s been working diligently on modifying a Tesla Model 3 Long Range (single-motor, rear-wheel drive). Can it keep up with a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive Tesla Model 3 Performance?

How much do all the mods help? It’s interesting to see exactly how this Model 3 Long Range fares. Details about the specific upgrades are listed in the video description below.

What do you think? Did it turn out as you expected? Let us know in the comment section below.

Video Description via Sasha Anis on YouTube: Performance Model 3 Track Review – Is It Faster Than Our MPP Modified Model 3? Enjoy this entertaining video of our modified Model 3 against a 3-day old Performance Model 3. We even swapped drivers to make it a fair fight. Enjoy, and don’t be afraid to take that Tesla of yours to the track! What have we done to allow our Model 3 to keep up with a Performance Model 3? Here is the full mod list: Mountain Pass Performance Sports Coilovers

Mountain Pass Performance Rear Camber + Toe Arms

Mountain Pass Performance 365mm Front Big Brake Upgrade

Mountain Pass Performance Stainless Braided Brake Lines

Mountain Pass Performance VSC + TC Defeat

Ferrodo DS2500 front brake pads

Advan RGIII 19×10 +35 Wheels

Bridgestone RE71R 275/35/19 Tires This my friends, is The Future.

