Watch To See If Tesla Model 3 Performance Sets TFL Track Record

The Fast Lane Car asks if the Tesla Model 3 is hot or not?

TFL Car reviews the Tesla Model 3 Performance. Does it break the publication’s track record? The guys remind us that electric cars are surely quick, but not necessarily fast. This means that an EV’s instant torque can make it a champion from zero to 60 mph or even in a quarter mile. However, in terms of top speed, staying power, and the long haul in general, gas-powered cars tend to have the edge.

In its first run, the dual-motor Model 3 pulls a 3.74-second zero-to-60-mph time. They turn on slip start and the time improves to 3.70. This is still not even close to the best we’ve seen, but it’s quick nonetheless. It’s important to note that TFL Car points out that they’re testing in Colorado at a high elevation, so the electric car is unaffected, whereas an ICE vehicle would be hindered by the thin air.

The Tesla Model 3 in the video has a starting price of $69,500, but the buyer took advantage of $12,500 in rebates. Watch the video to learn more about the Model 3’s results. TFL Car has quite a bit of interesting information to share about this Tesla, some of which hasn’t really been addressed in the past.

Video Description via The Fast Lane Car on YouTube:

