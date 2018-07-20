Tesla Model 3 Performance Gets Track Tested By Road & Track
3 H BY DOMENICK YONEY 22
Gives insight into Track Mode
The Tesla Model 3 Dual Motor Performance is not really a track car, yet it has a “Track Mode” and is pure joy to whip around a circuit. And, it won’t overheat while doing it. Sort of. These statements may not make a lot of sense unless you’ve read the latest (and greatest, so far) review of the car, which would be the fresh prose dripping from the servers over at Road & Track. We recommend it.
The buff publication just spent a day with two examples of the hottest Model 3 variant in delicious multi-coat red at Lime Rock Park. While others have had seat time in the P3D, none have so thoroughly put it through its paces and wrung answers from both its chassis and those responsible for making the electric revelation happen. We don’t want to spoil everything, but let’s look at some of the highlights.
First things first. Track Mode is magic and owners should get it soon. It doesn’t work by disabling traction and stability controls. Rather, it changes how those systems interact with other aspects of the car, like regenerative braking. Let’s hear how R&T‘s talented Bob Sorokanich describe the magic in making a turn:
When you lift in a corner, the regen tosses all the weight forward, loading up the front axle. The rear tires, now regenerating under much less weight, break loose. The stability control looks the other way.
Ok, so it handles the track crazy well, but how does it handle the heat of being pushed to 10/10ths for miles. According to R&T, it happily gives you the full beans for about 3 laps or so on the 1.5-mile Lime Rock Park circuit. After that, protective systems kick in. They don’t put you in the penalty box per se, but they will impact your lap time by a couple seconds. To counter overheating, output may be slightly lowered and the system detects which particular component — the battery pack, motor/inverter, what have you — is in need, and sends more cooling to that part, allowing you keep driving but with just slightly less punch.
To its credit, R&T points out that any number of other sports cars suffer similar problems with heat. The Model 3’s solution allows you to stay on track without worry of damage and still lets you have lots of fun.
Now, we can’t help but think the aftermarket could probably come up with a cooling solution to counter this. Although we said at the top the P3D is not really a track car, the ability to drain the battery in anger without punishment would go a long way toward establishing some impressive credentials.
Overall, it’s no understatement the R&T crew was impressed by the baby Tesla. They finished up the review (which, by the way, is peppered with brilliant photography) with the statement that the California company has created the “world’s first electric sport sedan with bona fide race track chops.” Indeed.
Source: Road & Track
Categories: Tesla
Leave a Reply
22 Comments on "Tesla Model 3 Performance Gets Track Tested By Road & Track"
Necessity is the mother of invention. The battery cooling issue will be figured out, just like battery storage and range. Tesla’s in the 2nd inning of a 9-inning game, and they’re already this good. It’s interesting how folks are betting so hard against their long-term success after seeing how good their cars and concepts are in such a short existence. Imagine what we will see 5-10 years from now!
Oh no, the Model 3P overheats too? Thats sad for a performance car, may not be able to make it around the Nurburgring without limping as this was a little 1.5Mile track without the elevation and high speed Nurburgring.
That’s not what the article said. The impact was only a few seconds a lap and it sustained that not-limp level indefinitely. Also the car doesn’t overheat.
A few seconds might as well be 30 seconds on a 1.5Mile track… It just sucks, they were also driving the car in the rain, on a hot and dry day (days most people track their cars) the problem will be worse…
A critical loss of critical thinking ability!
Just one more sign from this serial anti-Tesla FUDster that choosing to become a die-hard Tesla basher is like getting a lobotomy. 🙄
P.S.: BEVs don’t care how high the elevation of a race track is. You’re locked into the gear-head mentality too much; not too surprising from someone who was bragging the other day about being part of a pit crew for gasmobile race cars.
BEV, very much care about climbing elevation, as consumptions goes up creating more heat in the components and reaching limp mode sooner… Rookie…
Referred to as grade. Like that is a steep grade.
Also I think maybe PUPM is using elevation as just an indication of relation to sea level.
Grade is change in elevation, up or down, not just elevation itself.
I am with you in this regard, climbing a steep grade and my Clarity PHEV started the engine after supplying about 100 hp from battery for a few minutes. I was hoping to use all electric up the hill. It doesn’t really matter, but was surprised how quickly it cut power from the battery under a high load.
Yeah, it’s weird. I think the shorts were caught completely by surprise.
Their short thesis lies in gooey tatters on the basement floor like the remains of your homework after the proverbial dog had eaten it, and barfed it back up.
I think it warns us of the vagaries of group think, and not to invest by memes.
Yeah, pretty sad..
So I’ll take the Performance Model 3 and eat your BMW’s lunch every day of the week and twice on Sundays in 95% of all driving aspects- all while doing it on sunbeams from my solar panels, while you drop $40-$50 at every fill-up. And then you can have Nurburging honors. Sounds like a fair trade to me!
By the way, don’t you drive a full-size ICE SUV? What kind of EV do you drive again?
Haha! We are going to find out soon if Tesla met Elon’s promises on Model 3P, said it would beat any comparable car on the track… I assume he meant before it overheats? Is Elon still working on Model 3 brakes? He said Tesla will not rest until they are best in class, well they still have a long ways to go…
When did it ever overheat? Never. The thermal management kept it from overheating. “the cooling system reaches a steady state. You’re more than welcome to continue in this condition until you’ve drained the batteries”
From the article:
“Is this a limitation? Sure. But it’s one we’ve experienced in plenty of internal-combustion cars. At our Performance Car of the Year testing last year in summertime heat, our particular Honda Civic Type R could only hold on for two laps of NCM Motorsports Park before overheating and going into limp-home mode. An Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio that our man Sam Smith tested at Gingerman Raceway fell on its face on its first full-speed lap, multiple times. (Alfa Romeo later explained that the car we tested was missing some crucial software updates.) A new Mustang GT with Performance Package 2 will start to overheat its differential after a handful of laps at a typical circuit. Ford figures if you wanted a track car, you’d have gone with the GT350. And remember the well-documented track day overheating problems of the Corvette Z06?”
Bridge-to-Gantry on the Nürburgring Nordschleife (the only route the public can actually do a lap on an open track day) is 19.1KM. Based on this story, thermal management would cost 10-15 seconds over the entire route. To put that in perspective, that is the gap between a BMW M4 and an M5:
7:27.88 BMW M4 GTS
7:38.92 BMW M5 (F90)
and less than the gap between different versions of the C63 AMG:
7:46 Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG Coupe Black Series
8:13 Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG (W204)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_N%C3%BCrburgring_Nordschleife_lap_times#Production,_street-legal_vehicles
In other words, the thermal management is the difference between damn fast and still pretty damn fast. Unless you claim the M5 and C63 AMG are slow cars?
I have a feeling that the Performance 3’s cooling system will be a bit more robust in a year or two. Regardless, I would like to see what a professional driver could do with the current Dual Motor Performance 3 at the ‘Ring now. I would bet it would be a rather good time despite the overheating late in the lap. It kind of seems like being able to handle hot laps for 10 minutes would be just about right, since it would allow Tesla to take the 3 to the Nurburgring and to get a very good time without heat fading impacting the time.
“fresh prose dripping from servers.” Nice!
WARNING: SPOILER ALERT!
Quoting from the original article at Road & Track:
Moravy told me that, before we arrived at Lime Rock Park, his team had run simulations to see how Track Mode would perform at this particular circuit. The data predicted that, after roughly three full-speed, perfect laps, the car would gradually start pulling power, hitting equilibrium at a pace about two to three seconds off the absolute quickest lap times the car is capable of. To him, that’s not a devastating loss of performance. “Two, three seconds, that’s equivalent to driver error,” he points out.
R&T spent some several thousand words in a rather long article without ever telling us just what the top speed of the TM3P was after it had heated up from a top-speed track run! From the quote above it sounds like the drop was only a handful of MPH down from its top speed of 155 MPH, but it would be nice to know the exact figure.
So…yet another overheating toy car…I’m disappointed.
Another over zealous inaccurate comment from you. I’m not surprised.
Take your arguments back to 2015, where they cam from, but not 1915
where you came from.
Lord knows what Tesla has created when the Roadster2 comes and is delivered,historic names like Ferarri ,Lamborghini and Mclaren will be relegated to the dustbins of history
Good summary of the article Domenick.
Here’s a quote from the R&T article:
“This linked approach to thermal management means that, unlike previous Teslas, track driving won’t lead to a total performance shutdown”
So M3 cools it’s battery better than Model S. Just as Keith and I expected.
“The motors and battery use cooling circuits that are independent but linked”
Model S has series mode and parallel mode. in series mode the 2 circuits are linked together in series with the motor downstream of the battery. Sounds like they now can mix the two modes? ….or like they now can run the two loops separate but still have A/C working in both loops.
We’ll have to think about this.
Anyway we have an article finished that explains why the M3 cools its battery better than Model S. AShould be out in the next couple days.
Sounds pretty damn good for Tesla’s very first, fresh out of development Track Mode, before they even release a Ludicrous mode version. Pretty damn nice for a performance version based on a 4 door midsize family sedan! The actual designed from the ground up for the track upcoming 2-door Roadster is going to be amazing with this track mode!
The crazy thing is this is just Tesla’s FIRST entry of the Model 3 into the performance world. And what we learned from the Model S is that performance bumps keep coming and coming after the first performance version. BMW vs. Audi performance battles have literally been going on for decades as they fine tune generation after generation. And Tesla is just getting started with the TM3 and already getting great reviews.