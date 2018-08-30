Check Out This Tesla Model 3 Performance Review By Unbox Therapy

5 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

It’s just futuristic … really futuristic.

Simple … spaceship vibes.

Ok, so the guys at Unbox Therapy are pretty excited, to say the least. The Tesla Model 3 Performance is not something that they would typically unbox … well, uncover actually. But, as they say, the Model 3 is like a smartphone on wheels and Tesla is more of a tech company than an automaker. We’re seeing more and more that tech publications — along with a multitude of other non-automotive websites, social media pages, and YouTube channels — are increasingly covering Tesla, and more specifically, the Model 3.

According to Unbox Therapy, the Tesla Model 3 Performance really might be the closest thing on the road to a smartphone you can drive. They explain it as “thinking, living, and breathing.” The touch screen is exceptionally responsive, the smaller/fatter steering wheel feels good, and the car is void of unnecessary extras. It’s truly the future.

Overall, the reviewers say the Model 3 is easy to drive, everything is where you want it to be, and the acceleration of the Performance model is like a rollercoaster. They visit a 20-stall Supercharger station, which is surprisingly empty, to check out charging for the first time. This review gives us an idea of how the traditional car shopper might feel about the Model 3. The guys from Unbox Therapy aren’t Tesla owners, they don’t own an EV and never have, and they are really just typical ICE car drivers.

Have you had a chance to drive the Tesla Model 3 Performance? If so, share your experience with us in the comment section below.

