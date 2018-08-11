Watch Tesla Model 3 Performance Race McLaren 570s

3 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

Let’s see how the Tesla Model 3 Performance fares against this tough challenger.

According to The Fast Lane Car, the 2018 McLaren 570S would likely be very tough for the Model 3 to beat if the race was at sea level. However, this particular matchup took place at Bandimere Speedway, which is situated about a mile up. Bandimere – otherwise known as Thunder Mountain – is located in Morrison, Colorado near Lakewood. Is the thin air enough to give the McLaren a disadvantage?

The rear-wheel-drive 570S is powered by a 3.8-liter, twin-turbo V8 that churns out 562 horsepower and 443 pound-feet of torque. It is known to pull off a 10-second quarter mile at sea level and commands a 3.2-second zero-to-60-mph sprint.

The dual-motor, all-wheel-drive Model 3 Performance delivers 450 horsepower and 471 pound-feet of torque at the wheels. Tesla says it travels to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds, though some people have already proven that it can achieve the metric in less than 3.2 seconds, which is right on target with the 570S. TFLCar tells us that the Model 3 Performance will do an 11.8-second quarter mile at sea level. In this race, it proves that the thinner air doesn’t impact it like it does the McLaren. Nonetheless, it’s a very close race.

Watch the video to see which car comes out ahead.