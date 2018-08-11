Tesla Model 3 Performance Pricing Announced For China

2 H BY MARK KANE

Prices in China are a lot higher than in the U.S., but that’s expected.

According to the latest reports from China, the Tesla Model 3 will be quite expensive after adding the 40% import tax duty and other costs.

The top of the line Performance version will cost almost $100,000, and that’s without many options. In the U.S., you could get the base Performance M3 for about $65,000 MSRP. The Long-range all-wheel-drive versions will cost around $84,000 in China.

Tesla Model 3 prices in China:

Model 3 Long-range AWD from 580,000 RMB (about $84,000)

Model 3 Performance from 689,000 RMB (almost $100,000)

China edition red paint: 26,900 RMB ($3,900)

white interior: 10,800 RMB ($1,500)

19inch Wheel: Free

Enhanced Autopilot: 54,000 RMB ($7,800)

By moving production to China, Tesla should be able to sell Model 3 Long-range AWD from around $60,000, we believe.