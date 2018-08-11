Tesla Model 3 Performance Pricing Announced For China
Prices in China are a lot higher than in the U.S., but that’s expected.
According to the latest reports from China, the Tesla Model 3 will be quite expensive after adding the 40% import tax duty and other costs.
The top of the line Performance version will cost almost $100,000, and that’s without many options. In the U.S., you could get the base Performance M3 for about $65,000 MSRP. The Long-range all-wheel-drive versions will cost around $84,000 in China.
Tesla Model 3 prices in China:
- Model 3 Long-range AWD from 580,000 RMB (about $84,000)
- Model 3 Performance from 689,000 RMB (almost $100,000)
- China edition red paint: 26,900 RMB ($3,900)
- white interior: 10,800 RMB ($1,500)
- 19inch Wheel: Free
- Enhanced Autopilot: 54,000 RMB ($7,800)
By moving production to China, Tesla should be able to sell Model 3 Long-range AWD from around $60,000, we believe.
5 Comments on "Tesla Model 3 Performance Pricing Announced For China"
I expect a price drop when Gigafactory 3 is more than farmland. Love the Communist Party Red option, that is fantastic!
Yeah 40% without the tariffs.
I find it surprising that Tesla manages to sell as many vehicles as they do in China with the prices being so high there.
I wonder if Gigafactory 3 will lead to an Osborne effect, where would-be Chinese buyers choose to postpone buying for 1-2 years to wait on Gigafactory 3 to bring prices way down.
Tesla don’t do price drops… just cream off more profit
TM3 will be a status thing probably only selling 20% of the potential that it would sell if Tariff War didn’t raise tariffs from 15% to 40%.