Tesla Model 3 Performance Sets Blazing Lap Time At Laguna Seca

3 M BY VANJA KLJAIC

With an amateur behind the wheel of a Tesla Model 3 Performance, a near record-setting lap was posted.

While we may be going a bit overboard, it seems that, for U.S terms, the Laguna Seca racetrack is the proving ground for production electric vehicles.

In recent months, several lap records have been established, then crushed and reset by different electric vehicles. Just how like the Nurburgring Nordschleife is the ultimate show of vehicle speed & agility, Laguna Seca is slowly gaining that much-coveted benchmark thumbs up in the electric car’s world. And we have nothing against that.

The most recent lap time record was set by a Tesla Model S P100D. However, Tesla has another claim to fame with this fastest-ever lap in a Model 3 Performance driven by an amateur driver. Driven by Cameron Rogers, the Model 3’s owner, the vehicle set a lap time of 1:46.8 on this famous racetrack.

That’s just a few seconds shy of the Model S’ time of 1:43.06. Furthermore, with this run, Rogers beat his own previous Model 3 time of 1:48.667. But that run was done in a RWD Tesla Model 3 with some modifications. done to the vehicle.

You can grab a video of the blazing run above.