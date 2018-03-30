Tesla Model 3 Performance First Drive CNET: 4 Out Of 5 Stars

4 H BY VANJA KLJAIC

Popular tech site gives us the first take on the 2018 Tesla Model 3 Performance

The 2018 Tesla Model 3 Performance is one of the most expected mid-size sedans in recent years. Building upon the fame that was created by its bigger sibling – the Model S – on the drag strip, the Model 3 Performance aims to capture some of the more performance oriented customers, while at the same time bringing the electric revolution to the middle of the market. While this isn’t a thorough test, CNET got a great impression of the mid-size luxury sedan in various aspects.

The first-drive gives us a nice overview of the vehicle itself. Tesla estimates the Model 3 Performance will run from 0-60mph (0-100km/h) in just 3.5 seconds – an impressive feat for any vehicle, let alone a mid-size sedan. CNET notes that this is a full second quicker than the standard, dual-motor Model 3, and 1.6 seconds quicker than the rear-wheel-drive, Long Range they’ve tested previously. The tech site’s Kyle Hyatt also notes that thanks to the readily available electric torque, the 3.5 seconds represents a thrilling short joy ride every time you push the accelerator pedal.

The first-drive takes us through the various exterior aspects that represent the small differences between the standard Model 3 and the much more potent Performance edition of the same vehicle. They also go through the much-debated aspects of the Model 3’s brakes – which some have found inadequate during spirited drives and more performance oriented situations. However, CNET finds the OEM brakes perfectly balanced for normal driving conditions. However, we believe that a more high-performance braking solution – disc, pads and braking oil – should be used if you want to drive the Model 3 in a more aggressive manner.

Furthermore, the tech giant also gives us their take on the comparison between the Performance model and the all-wheel-drive Dual Motor Long Range model, which itself is a $4,000 increase over the $49,000 rear-wheel-drive Long Range sedan. They also dive into the various daily-driving aspects of the Model 3, its usability, charging and other interesting tidbits. In the end, CNET gives the 2018 Tesla Model 3 Performance 4 out of 5 stars.

Grab a few minutes and read the complete review here. Hopefully, we’ll get to see a complete, longer test-drive of the Tesla Model 3 Performance by the tech site in the forthcoming weeks.