Tesla Model 3 Performance Converts Lifelong BMW Fan
A Tesla Model 3 Performance test drive was all that was required for this avid BMW enthusiast to switch allegiance.
For Moshen Chan, an indie app developer and an avid BMW enthusiast for some 20 years, the Bavarian car brand and it’s Ultimate Driving Machine philosophy provided a perfect motoring solution.
That is, until now.
After a test drive of a Tesla Model 3 Performance, having experienced what this electric sedan from the U.S carmaker is all about, Chan is now a happy owner of a brand new Model 3 Performance. For the recently converted BMW fan, the pure electric allure of the Model 3 is unlike anything the German carmaker offers.
According to several posts made by the indie app developer on Bimmerfest.com, a BMW forum, Chan was a driver & owner of several BMWs, and even today, he owns a modded BMW E36 325i with a full track suspension setup, as well as a BMW E82 135i with a similar, track-oriented suspension modification. However, even though his first choice was the BMW M2 Competition and the latest-generation of the BMW M3, the final decision was made to go with the Tesla Model 3 Performance.
Ultimately, the test drive performed with the Model 3 Performance was the decision-maker. Furthermore, Chan states that the test drive performed with the Model 3 Performance was his iPhone moment. Quoting Chan.
“I can say I was very hesitant on the ultra minimalist interior but now I absolutely love it. For me this is an iPhone moment – when a new product suddenly makes everything else seem outdated and old.”
However, not all is gravy in Tesla land. The indie app developer admits that his Model 3 Performance isn’t a perfect car. As Chan states:
“BMW has better build quality. It has more refined finishing and details. That stuff makes me feel good, I guess. But for me, it’s the driving experience that really matters. The overall package of what the Performance Model 3 does for me – greatly makes up for those areas that BMW is better at.”
The gauntlet has been thrown. And judging by how many die-hard BMW fans are switching to the Model 3 Performance, we shouldn’t have to wait for a response that long.
Disagree. Model 3 interior feels amazing. All materials feel soft and high quality. True simplicity. All these wood and leather lovers lol
Not sure “wood and leather” was exactly what this guy was talking about?…
I for my part like wood, but never was a fan of leather — so the traditional luxury car interiors never appealed to me. That’s why I would hesitate about a Rimac for example, even if I could afford it. (And couldn’t think of anything better to spend the money on 😉 )
Well when my brother and I recently talked Tesla into letting us drive a Model 3P for the day, my life-long, gearhead brother (his daily driver is a truck and his weekend ride is a 2016 Shelby GT350) very quickly decided to order a Model 3P and he is going to sell his Shelby!
He said and I agree that the Model 3P is the best high performance sedan at its price point and still an excellent daily driver.