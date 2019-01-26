42 M BY MARK KANE

The Performance versions are first to go on sale

The top of the line Tesla Model 3 Performance was recently seen in China for the first time according to a video posted by JayinShanghai.

The car was demonstrated/tested at a race track, apparently with Track Mode enabled. You can also see the new 19” Power Sports, however without a cap on (see second video).

Customer deliveries of the Tesla Model 3 in China should start within a few months and hopefully it will leverage Tesla sales in the biggest EV market.