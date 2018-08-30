29 M BY VANJA KLJAIC

Model 3 versus M3. There can be just one winner. Or, maybe not.

Before we dive into the ins and outs of this video, there’s an issue we need to resolve. While YouTubers – especially the most popular ones – are considered the voice of the car industry these days, there’s a small problem with that. Most of them are out there for clicks and views. Which is definitely fine with us. However, from an objective journalism standpoint, some of their videos (and titles especially) need to be taken with a grain of salt. That doesn’t mean that there aren’t still compelling reasons to share them.

Pretty much the same can be applied to this video by the well-known Vehicle Virgins channel. Certainly, Parker makes some of the most entertaining car videos on YouTube, and the 1.7 million subscribers mean he’s doing a good job at it. However, the sheer fact that there are two videos with completely contradicting titles, posted with a small 48h timeframe difference, mean that these videos shouldn’t be taken as the law. While many are quick to bash Vehicle Virgins, or some other well-known vloggers like Shmee150 and others for primitive and despicable reasons, our personal grudge against them is their inconsistency. But hey, it gets a ton of views and gives us some interesting – albeit conflicting – information to share.

For example, in the video review above, Parker explains how he thinks the Tesla Model 3 Performance is better than a BMW M3. Only 2 days earlier, the same channel posted a video titled “5 HUGE PROBLEMS With The Tesla Model 3.”

Certainly, one does not cross out the other. But in true fairness, these are quite the opposite sides of the same argument. Furthermore, the video doesn’t really give us a lot of cold, hard facts about why the Model 3 Performance is better than an M3. Sure, the similar price point, speed off the line and fuel economy (or the lack thereof) make for compelling arguments.

But a BMW M3 or a Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG (also mentioned in this video) are more than just straight line speed and how much it costs to fuel them up.

Therefore, until a real test drive where these three are compared both on and off the track, the question remains: does this video actually give us a compelling argument for a conclusive agreement on whether the Model 3 is better than a BMW M3?

Make sure to press play above and drop us your opinion in the comments down below.