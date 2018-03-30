Tesla Model 3 Performance Added To Referral Program

Tesla customers can give friends exclusive benefits on Model S, Model X, Model 3 Performance and solar panels with their personal referral code.

Model S, Model X and Model 3 Performance: Free Unlimited Supercharging

Owners can give five friends free, unlimited Supercharging with the purchase of a new Model S, Model X or Model 3 Performance. After September 16, 2018, full unlimited Supercharging will go away and owners will be able to give friends one year of unlimited Supercharging.

As a thank you, starting August 1, 2018, participating owners will be eligible to receive referral awards.

1 to 2 Qualifying Referrals:

Owners can choose either of the options below for each of their first and second referrals.

Signature Black Wall Connector

This matte black Wall Connector is exclusive to the Referral Program and includes an etch of Elon’s signature. This award will start shipping in July 2018.

Share the Tesla experience with your kids, with this miniature drivable electric Model S – including working headlights, a sound system, and a charge port, just like yours.

3 Qualifying Referrals:

Early Access Token for Solar Roof

Be one of the first to get Solar Roof with this early-access token for priority scheduling of a Solar Roof installation. If you do not use this award, the token may be given to a friend.

4 Qualifying Referrals:

Owners can choose either of the options below for their fourth referral.

21” Arachnid Wheels for Model S or 22” Turbine Wheels for Model X

Enhance the performance of your Tesla with these exclusive wheels.

for Model S or for Model X Enhance the performance of your Tesla with these exclusive wheels. One Week with Model S or Model X

Experience a new Model S or Model X for one week—at home or on the road. If you do not use this award, this exclusive test drive may be given to a friend.

5 Qualifying Referrals:

Tesla Unveiling Invitation

Experience an official unveiling event. Owners who reach five referral orders will be invited to a future unveiling event. Your VIP invitation will be valid for you and one guest.

Store energy for future use and provide backup power with this red, limited-production Powerwall 2 home battery.

Race an Electric Semi Truck

One winner each week will get to race a giant electric semi truck around our test track. There will be additional prizes and trophies for the best track times. Each friend who signs up for our newsletter through your referral link gets each of you an entry. Owners can track their entries and the leaderboard in the Tesla App.

Solar: 5-Year Extended Limited Warranty

Owners can give five friends a 5-year extended limited warranty on a new solar energy system installation, and will be eligible to receive referral awards.

1 to 4 Qualifying Referrals:

Receive $400 cash or $750 in credit per each installed referral.

Credits are valid for 12 months from the referral installation date and can be used toward new Tesla products or accessories.

5 Qualifying Referrals:

Founders Series Powerwall 2

Store energy for future use and provide backup power with this red, limited-production Powerwall 2 home battery.

Thank you for helping to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy.

