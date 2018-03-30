See Tesla Model 3 Performance Zip To 60 MPH In 3.5 Seconds

57 M BY DOMENICK YONEY

They didn’t time it, but we did.

The Tesla Model 3 Performance is now being delivered to customers and they really like this whole 0-to-60 mile per hour in 3.5 seconds deal. At least, given our sample size of exactly one, it certainly seems that way.

If you click on the video above, you’ll see the first footage (that we’ve seen, at least) of this all-electric habanero doing the de facto standard acceleration test. This, despite the fact that it’s already been in the hands of a number of reviewers. Sure, acceleration has been tested, but we haven’t seen any verification of its official time — only exterior video and anecdotes.

Now, that’s changed as this new owner gives her Model 3 the full beans from a dead stop. For whatever reason, it doesn’t appear as though the effort was timed, but because the run is shown with the 15-inch touchscreen in view, we were able to check it against a stopwatch ourselves. Our verdict: 3.49 seconds. We don’t know the exact state of charge of the car, but as you can see it had three full-sized occupants, so we’re chalking up the official figure (again, 3.5 seconds) as accurate.

Besides numerical verification of the car’s quickness, the video — the first and only footage on the “60SecondTesla” YouTube channel so far — also documents the sheer fun factor involved. It appears to be the owner’s first full-hearted tromping of the go pedal and her reaction is priceless. But don’t take our word for it, go ahead and hit play. Enjoy!

Form the video’s description:

Picked up my Tesla Model 3 Performance today and did a quick 0-60 mph video. This is on standard 18″ Aero wheels

