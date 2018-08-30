Tesla Model 3 Performance Amazing & Depressing?

5 H BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

Every car has its ups and downs for sure. Let’s see what this guy has to share about the Tesla Model 3 Performance.

Tyler Hoover is at it again. Is he being silly or honest? Sometimes it’s hard to tell. This is something we observed as we sifted through the comments related to the last Hoovies Garage video we shared. We’ve learned that Hoover has an interestingly dry, comedic way of sharing his thoughts. In order to take in the full range of his opinions, you have to watch his videos in their entirety. Even better, we suggest checking out his YouTube channel and watching a few other videos to familiarize yourself with Tyler’s deliver. At any rate, how can the Tesla Model 3 Performance be amazing and depressing at the same time?

Hoover rented a Model 3 Performance from Turo to drive to the 2018 SEMA Show. He immediately points out that you’re not getting a high-level luxury car, despite the fact that you’re paying some $71,000. It’s not really that fancy, it’s not very quiet, the ride is not that smooth, and the seats aren’t that comfortable. However, you are getting the future. Once Tyler discovers the Model 3’s instant and seamless acceleration and long list of futuristic features, he’s telling a different story … for the most part.

Watch the whole video to get a better grasp at the pros and cons of the Tesla Model 3 Performance. Then, share your thoughts with us in the comment section below.

Video Description via Hoovies Garage and YouTube:

The Tesla Model 3 Dual Motor Performance Is Amazing — But Also Depressing

