Tesla Model 3 Partial Premium Interior Audio System: Video

What’s up with the audio system in the Tesla Model 3 with a “Partial” Premium Interior?

Earlier today, we shared a short video detailing the Standard Range Plus Tesla Model 3. Upgrading to the Plus adds $2,500 and gets you a handful of niceties not found in the base interior. While the audio system may not be a substantial consideration for some buyers, others give it more weight on their list of priorities. This makes perfect sense if you’re a music lover and spend a good deal of time in your car. It’s especially true if you consider that some competing models have stellar sound systems.

We’ve heard time and time again that Tesla sound systems are pretty fantastic regardless of model or trim. Perhaps this is due in part to CEO Elon Musk, his love of music, and the fact that he refuses to skimp in some areas. In addition, if the Silicon Valley electric automaker is going to call its lineup “premium,” then many shoppers may expect hi-fidelity sound.

Take a look at the short video above for additional details about findings related to the Tesla Partial Premium audio system. Then, if you want even more information, scroll down to see a longer, more extensive “teardown” account. Finally, let us know your thoughts and experiences in the comment section below.

Audio and Sound Options on the Model 3 Standard Range Plus with Partial Premium

A deeper dive into the sound, speaker count and audio options within the Model 3 Standard Range Plus Partial Premium.

Wayne mentions that Tesla Model 3 owner and YouTuber Daniel Spalding did a deep dive into the audio system as well. Dan actually performs a mild audio system teardown for proof.

Tesla Model 3 Standard Plus Partial Premium vs Premium Audio Comparison

By popular demand, I did a subjective test of the audio system in addition to physically inspecting the speakers. Turns out there are physical differences between the two!