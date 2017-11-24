Tesla Model 3 Owners Manual Hits Internet In PDF Form – Here Are All 160 Pages

1 hour ago by Eric Loveday

With Tesla Model 3 orders just recently opening to a limited general public, one curious soon-to-be owner wondered if he could get his hands on a copy of the vehicle’s owner’s manual.

Turns out all it took was a simple phone call to Tesla roadside assistance (yes, you read that correctly) to obtain the holy grail of owner’s manuals.

We should note that the manual is dated some two months old, so there may have been a few revisions in that time, but nonetheless here’s the manual in all of its 160-page glory (via Chris Torella at Tesla Model 3 Owners Club on Facebook):

We’ll dive into some of the details found in the manual in the coming days/weeks, but for now enjoy yourself some heavy reading. It’s worth your time if you’re a soon-to-be Model 3 owner.