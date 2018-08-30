Tesla Model 3 Owner Test Drives A Model S For The First Time

43 M BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

This review turns the table from what has become the norm.

Many people reviewing the Tesla Model 3 are either new EV owners entirely, those that have come from another non-Tesla plug-in vehicle, or current Model S or Model X owners. Additionally, many of those buying a Model 3 that hadn’t previously owned a Model S or X have noted that they’ve at least driven the automaker’s more expensive siblings. This is also true of most professional automotive reviewers, since they likely reviewed the Model S and X prior to writing a Model 3 review.

In this case, YouTuber and Tesla Model 3 owner Joey Gill never drove a Model S until after acquiring his Model 3. However, he does admit to having previously owned a Chevy plug-in. So, what’s it like jumping in a Tesla Model S 75D after getting acquainted with your new Model 3? How do the cars compare? Which is a better choice, at least from Joey’s perspective?

Video Description via Joey Gill on YouTube:

Model 3 owner tries out a Tesla Model S

Edit: I apologize about the audio quality. I’m cleaning up the subtitles / close captions so it can be watched muted.

Most of Tesla Model S and Model 3 comparisons came out a while ago, when only previous Tesla owners were getting the Model 3. Coming from Model S or Model X, many viewed the Model 3 as something of a “downgrade.” I have a different perspective.

The Model 3 is my first Tesla, but not my first plug-in. Also, I’m not really a luxury car kind of guy. If it wasn’t for the Model 3, I’d get another Chevy. So, here are my thoughts on the Model S.

TESLA MODEL 3

