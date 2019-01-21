Eight Hours Overnight In A Tesla Model 3 In Freezing Temps: Video

43 M BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

How much energy does this Tesla Model 3 consume overnight in really cold temps?

YouTuber Tesla Canuck has been waiting for a freezing cold night to sleep in his Tesla Model 3. The night he chose was a balmy -17C/1F. Of course, he’s sure to get the usual comments that these temps are not truly cold. However, while there are places that experience colder temps, nearing 0F is darn cold enough for sure. We’re glad he performed the test, because we’re not interested.

This is not the first time we’ve seen a test like this. EV aficionado Bjørn Nyland produced a similar video testing a Model X. In fact, the temperature for that test was exactly the same. Tesla Canuck looks up to Nyland and admits that the famous YouTuber inspired him to produce this recent Model 3 video.

The climate control in the Model 3 must remain on for the entire eight-hour test period in order for the car to be safe to sleep in. In addition, this gives us a solid idea of how much energy the car will consume in a real-world situation. Fortunately, the Model 3 has a setting that will keep climate on even when the car is parked and seemingly not in use.

We’re adding a “party & camper mode” soon to S/3/X, so your car can maintain air flow, temp, selective lights, music & power devices for 48 hours or more while parked. Big batteries rock … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 31, 2018

The results of this test are quite surprising. Based on Canuck’s math, the Model 3 used 2.4375kWh per hour. In the eight-hour period, the car was down just shy of 20 kWh. This works out to about 3% overall loss per hour. So, it’s definitely possible to sleep in your Model 3 overnight in cold temps and still have plenty of juice to hit the road the next morning.

Sleeping in my Tesla Model 3 in -17C/1F | Surprising Energy Consumption Result

I’ve been waiting for a super cold night to test out sleeping in my Model 3. I spend a full 8 hours overnight in the car. The energy consumption really surprised me (in a good way). A full content index is below in the description for your convenience.

Index:

Introduction: 0:01

Energy starting point/baseline: 3:01

My Model 3 bedroom: 6:15

I’m freakin freezing: 8:37

Good morning / lessons learned: 13:00

Final energy usage stats and conclusion: 16:04

Here is the math on the consumption. I have no ego, call me on it if I am wrong.

Starting point is 90% SOC. Key assumption is that I have all my 75kWh battery available to me with no degradation. 90% of 75kWh is 67.5kWh. Final SOC 8 hours later is 64%. 64% of 75kWh capacity is 48kWh. 67.5kWh minus 48kWh = 19.5kWh capacity used. 19.5kWh/8 hours = 2.4375kWh usage per hour. Queue the mathematicians!!